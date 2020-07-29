Tower Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2020 with Quarter over Quarter Revenues and Margins Growth

Guides Third Quarter Sequential Revenue Growth

Second Quarter Results Overview

Revenues, gross profit and operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 demonstrated quarter over quarter and year over year growth at $310 million revenues as compared to $300 million and $306 million; gross profit at $58 million, as compared to $53 million and $53 million; and operating profit at $22 million, as compared to $16 million and $18 million, for the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Net profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $19 million, or $0.18 basic and diluted earnings per share, as compared to net profit of $17 million or $0.16 basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior quarter, and $21 million or $0.20 basic and diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Cash flow generated from operations in the second quarter of 2020 was $67 million with investment in fixed assets, net of $63 million that included payments related to the 300mm facility capacity expansion program. In the second quarter of 2020, the company repaid $5 million of its debt.

Business Outlook

Tower Semiconductor expects revenues for the third quarter of 2020 to be $320 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%, demonstrating quarter over quarter and year over year growth.

Mr. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, commented: “Entering the second half of 2020, we are pleased that in the midst of certain market pullbacks, we continue to guide quarter over quarter and year over year growth. This is strong affirmation of our offerings, our increasing market share in RF SOI, and the high value our customers assign to our SiGe platform enablers. Our expansion into additional served markets for power management is well received, which business is seeing significant growth this year. Strengthening our diversification through entering newly served market applications and increased market share has enabled notable performance in this challenging environment.”

Ellwanger further commented: “We are motivated with the degree of customer interaction and acceptance of our recent developments, namely in advanced SiPho, very high-speed silicon germanium, the entire BSI and stacked wafer sensor offerings, as well as our newly served markets in display. These activities, in addition to our present strong and growing core business, back our confidence in our strategy and roadmap, and will be additionally accretive when all end markets revive to previous patterns.”

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com .

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 A S S E T S CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,793 $ 355,561 Short-term deposits 269,263 215,609 Marketable securities 195,886 176,070 Trade accounts receivable 128,401 126,966 Inventories 210,129 192,256 Other current assets 28,158 22,019 Total current assets 1,090,630 1,088,481 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 41,219 40,085 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 765,895 681,939 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 16,298 17,281 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET 91,834 105,047 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,005,876 $ 1,932,833 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 79,668 $ 65,932 Trade accounts payable 154,517 119,199 Deferred revenue and customers' advances 8,455 10,322 Other current liabilities 68,192 57,603 Total current liabilities 310,832 253,056 LONG-TERM DEBT 219,764 245,821 LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES 27,570 28,196 LONG-TERM EMPLOYEE RELATED LIABILITIES 14,970 13,285 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 40,596 45,752 TOTAL LIABILITIES 613,732 586,110 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,392,144 1,346,723 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,005,876 $ 1,932,833







TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 310,090 $ 300,171 $ 306,064 COST OF REVENUES 252,385 247,628 252,657 GROSS PROFIT 57,705 52,543 53,407 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 19,424 19,414 18,812 Marketing, general and administrative 16,154 16,691 16,838 35,578 36,105 35,650 OPERATING PROFIT 22,127 16,438 17,757 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 1,831 (2,113 ) 947 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 23,958 14,325 18,704 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE), NET (2,484 ) 1,706 1,018 PROFIT BEFORE NON CONTROLLING INTEREST 21,474 16,031 19,722 NON CONTROLLING INTEREST (2,422 ) 989 1,214 NET PROFIT $ 19,052 $ 17,020 $ 20,936 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of shares 106,956 106,814 106,321 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of shares 108,277 108,149 107,178 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 19,052 $ 17,020 $ 20,936 Stock based compensation 3,795 4,543 3,884 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 493 310 494 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 23,340 $ 21,873 $ 25,314 ADJUSTED BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.24







TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 610,261 $ 616,171 COST OF REVENUES 500,013 499,613 GROSS PROFIT 110,248 116,558 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 38,838 37,980 Marketing, general and administrative 32,845 33,479 71,683 71,459 OPERATING PROFIT 38,565 45,099 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET (282 ) 1,672 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 38,283 46,771 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (778 ) (649 ) PROFIT BEFORE NON CONTROLLING INTEREST 37,505 46,122 NON CONTROLLING INTEREST (1,433 ) 1,030 NET PROFIT $ 36,072 $ 47,152 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.34 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of shares 106,885 105,829 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 36,072 $ 47,152 Stock based compensation 8,338 7,707 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 803 2,135 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 45,213 $ 56,994





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) EBITDA CALCULATION: Three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $ 22,127 $ 16,438 $ 17,757 Depreciation of fixed assets 55,175 51,484 47,966 Stock based compensation 3,795 4,543 3,884 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 493 310 494 EBITDA $ 81,590 $ 72,775 $ 70,101 Six months ended

June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $ 38,565 $ 45,099 Depreciation of fixed assets 106,659 94,007 Stock based compensation 8,338 7,707 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 803 2,135 EBITDA $ 154,365 $ 148,948







TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 251,348 $ 355,561 $ 408,098 Net cash provided by operating activities 66,603 68,336 72,156 Investments in property and equipment, net (62,537 ) (62,907 ) (43,727 ) Exercise of options 1,127 87 -- Debt repaid, net (5,000 ) (24,197 ) (7,475 ) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 682 (176 ) 3,205 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net 6,570 (85,356 ) (27,099 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 258,793 $ 251,348 $ 405,158 Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 355,561 $ 385,091 Net cash provided by operating activities 134,939 147,024 Investments in property and equipment, net (125,444 ) (85,445 ) Exercise of options 1,214 397 Debt repaid, net (29,197 ) (10,549 ) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 506 2,465 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (78,786 ) (33,825 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 258,793 $ 405,158





