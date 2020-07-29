Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. Announces a Full-Scale Nationwide Distribution Effort with New Line of Gluten-Free Macaron Cookies in All Channels of Trade After a Strong Demand at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods Stores.

/EIN News/ -- ISLAND PARK, N.Y., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK) announces today that it will be gearing up for a full-scale distribution effort nationwide in all channels of trade after a soft launch of its brand-new line of Gluten-Free Macaron cookies under its Flagship Biscottelli brand. The brand was launched at TJ Maxx, Marshalls & HomeGoods stores and have shown a strong demand. These macarons are made using French recipe and adds a modern twist of being shelf stable compared to typical macarons which requires refrigeration. The line-up includes four varieties: Chocolate, Vanilla, Lemon and Salted Caramel. Macarons come in a box of five individually wrapped cookies for convenience on a go.



Sales growth of snacks in the U.S. 2019-2020. Recent events have encouraged consumers to not only stock up on essential but snack foods as well, with cookie variety packs purchases increasing by around 20.3 percent compared to the same week a year ago.

According to FOOD DIVE snacking is preferred to eating meals for 59% of adults worldwide. For millennials, that figure jumps to 70%, according to Mondelez International's "State of Snacking" report. The report was released on Monday and conducted with The Harris Poll.

"We are passionate about creating perfect snack" added Adler. We will continue to innovate and bring high quality snacks to satisfy the appetite of our consumers.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates through snack segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines and now shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks.

The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Company Contact:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cec704b-1df9-4f69-9540-7faf601fbaea



