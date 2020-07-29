Superette Expands Retail Presence into Toronto and Announces First Branded Cannabis Product

Focused expansion of an award-winning retail brand

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superette Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary Superette Ontario Inc. (collectively, “Superette” or the “Company”), are pleased to announce the opening of its second cannabis store and its first cannabis store in Toronto, located at 1073 Yonge Street. Expanding on its overwhelming success in Ottawa, Superette is bringing its award-winning approach to cannabis retail and decades of traditional retail experience to this flagship store in the Summerhill neighbourhood.

“Opening in Toronto is an incredible milestone, and we are so excited to bring Superette to Canada’s largest market,” said Mimi Lam, CEO of Superette. “Retail is our first step in building an immersive brand experience and we are establishing the foundation for prudent expansion of Superette across Canada and beyond.”

1073 Yonge Street will be open for an in-store shopping experience as well as Click & Collect. Hours of operation are Monday to Wednesday 10am-8pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am-9pm and Sunday 10am-7pm. Superette’s planned future locations include:

49 Spadina Ave, Toronto

994 Dundas Street West, Toronto

852 Bank Street, Ottawa

Today, Superette is also excited to announce that it will be launching its first Superette-branded cannabis product. The Company has previously entered into definitive agreements with Fume Labs and the Blinc Group as its extraction and hardware partners, respectively, for the production and sale of cannabis vape products under the Superette brand.

The first product to be produced and sold is a 0.5 gram single-strain 510 cartridge with a unique cannabis formulation and custom hardware. Named Jumping Jack, this 510 cartridge uses CO2-extracted distillate with re-introduced natural terpenes and is a true representation of a Jack Herer, Super Silver Haze cross. Jumping Jack has been approved by The Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission and will be available for sale in private retailers across Alberta this August and in other provinces beginning in the fall.

“At Superette, we can’t wait to roll out our portfolio of cannabis products across Canada,” said Mimi. “Fume Labs and the Blinc Group are incredible partners and we’re very fortunate to be working with them on our first product.”

“Fume Labs is excited to have the opportunity to produce premium cannabis extracts for Superette, a reputable brand synonymous with unparalleled attention to detail and consumer experience,” said Robert Ritchot, CEO of Humble & Fume, parent company of Fume Labs. “We are honoured and humbled to partner with Superette and the Blinc Group in the development of this new vape offering, Jumping Jack, which will certainly be well received by the clientele of an increasingly demanding market.”

“This is an exciting day for Superette, Fume Labs, and the Blinc Group”, said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, CEO & Co-founder of the Blinc Group. “We are thrilled as they launch their first branded product and proud that we were able to be a part of their story by helping them develop the Jumping Jack vaporizer cartridges and batteries. These devices will give their customers the safety, innovation, and quality they have come to expect from Superette."



About Superette Inc.

Superette is a Canadian cannabis brand that creates unforgettable and immersive retail experiences. The Company currently operates stores in Ottawa and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit Superette’s website at www.superetteshop.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Fume Labs

Fume Labs is a cannabis-focused manufacturing and extraction entity run out of 48North’s fully-licensed processing and propagation facility Good:House, located in Brantford, ON. Fume Labs specializes in extraction and refining, formulation and filling, and packaging and distribution of cannabis concentrates. Fume Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Humble & Fume Inc. For more information, visit fumelabs.com.

About the Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group designs, develops, supplies and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready to use vaporizers and complete bespoke device development to multi-state operators, licensed producers, processors and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from research and development, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company’s unique “Powered by Blinc” process enables clients to provide innovative, safe and quality controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide. To learn more about Blinc, visit www.theblincgroup.com.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's opportunities, plans, future operations, strategies, objectives and expected timelines for business growth and operations. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Management of the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Various material factors and assumptions are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Those material factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to the Company, including data from publicly available governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of the retail cannabis industry which, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including relating to: general economic conditions; industry conditions and events; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving retail cannabis; and competition from other industry participants. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Attachments

Thaomy Lam Superette 6476693234 thaomy@superetteshop.com