First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income

/EIN News/ -- STRASBURG, Va., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $2.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.00% and a return on average equity of 11.30%. This compares to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.08% and a return on average equity of 11.76% for the second quarter of 2019. Provision for loan losses of $800 thousand and $200 thousand was included in net income for the three-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the six months ending June 30, 2020, net income totaled $3.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, which resulted in a return on average assets of 0.93% and a return on average equity of 10.01%. This compares to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.14% and a return on average equity of 12.60% for the same period of 2019. Provision for loan losses of $1.7 million and $200 thousand was included in net income for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2020:

  • Return on assets of 1.00% and return on equity of 11.30%
  • Provision for loan losses totaled $800 thousand compared to $200 thousand in Q2 2019
  • Originated $76.2 million of Payroll Protection Program loans
  • Nonperforming assets at 0.16% of assets
  • Loans in the Bank’s deferred payment program totaled $182.6 million
  • Subordinated debt issuance of $5.0 million further strengthened holding company liquidity
  • Tangible book value increased 14% to $16.63 per share compared to $14.60 one year ago

“Our team of associates continued to demonstrate an incredible commitment to their customers, their communities, and one another throughout the second quarter,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard continued, “Our teammates worked overtime to deliver over $76 million of payroll protection funds to small businesses and provided access to deposit accounts via the drive throughs at branches, through First Bank’s mobile and internet banking platforms, and with in-person meetings by appointment. On July 1st, we were pleased to re-open branch lobbies for in-person transactions to serve our customers and communities, while taking precautions to help keep our customers and employees healthy.”

“We were pleased once again with the financial performance of the Company in the second quarter. Expenses decreased, while net interest income improved over the second quarter of 2019. We continued to earn new business customers from our commitment to serving small businesses by participating in the payroll protection program and by offering programs designed to provide financial relief to customers. We still expect significant pressure on loans to borrowers in several sectors, including the hospitality and health care industries, which have been impacted by government orders and the public’s adoption of social distancing. The Company’s liquidity position continues to be very strong and capital levels exceed all regulatory thresholds to be considered well-capitalized.”

COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATE

Operations

During the second quarter, the Bank continued to follow its Pandemic Plan that strives to protect the health of its employees and customers, while continuing to deliver essential banking services. This was accomplished by limiting access to banking offices and delivering a majority of its services through branch drive throughs, ATMs, and mobile and internet banking platforms. On July 1, 2020, the Bank entered phase two of its Pandemic Plan by re-opening branch lobbies with limited hours for in-person transactions without appointments.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Bank participated as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations. During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank originated $76.2 million of PPP loans, received $2.5 million of loan fees, and incurred $520 thousand of loan origination costs. The loan fees are being accreted into earnings evenly over the life of the loans, net of the loan costs, through interest and fees on loans. Approximately 99% of the PPP loan balances mature in 24 months. At June 30, 2020, PPP loan balances totaled $73.3 million and customers had not yet requested debt forgiveness from the SBA on PPP loans.

Loan Payment Deferral Program

In response to the unknown impact of the pandemic on the economy and customers, the Bank created and implemented a loan payment deferral program for individual and business customers in the first quarter of 2020. Customers with favorable risk ratings and payment histories were given the opportunity to defer monthly payments for 90 days. Loans participating in the program totaled $182.6 million, or 28% of the Bank’s loan balances at June 30, 2020. Interest income continued to accrue to the Bank during the deferral periods.

Asset Quality Impact

The pandemic is expected to have an unfavorable impact on the financial condition of the Bank’s loan customers, and as a result, the Bank has continued the process of identifying credit risk with the goal of mitigating the risk and minimizing future loan charge-offs. Several sectors of the loan portfolio, including hospitality, retail shopping and health care are expected to experience significant financial pressure. Those sectors comprise approximately 9%, 5% and 4% of the loan portfolio, respectively, excluding PPP loans. The magnitude of the potential decline in the Bank’s loan quality will likely depend on the duration of the pandemic and the extent that the Bank’s customers experience business interruptions from the pandemic. The Bank considered the impact of the pandemic on the loan portfolio while determining an appropriate allowance for loan losses, and as a result, recorded a provision for loan losses of $800 thousand for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a $200 thousand provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019.

Capital

The stock repurchase plan remained suspended during the second quarter. The Company updated its enterprise risk assessment and capital plans during the quarter, and as a result, the Company issued $5.0 million of subordinated debt in June 2020. The purpose of the issuance was primarily to further strengthen holding company liquidity and remain a source of strength for the Bank during a severe economic downturn. The Company may also use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of the Company’s existing subordinated debt, which becomes callable in January 2021. The quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders was not reduced or eliminated during the second quarter as the Company declared and paid an $0.11 per share dividend that was unchanged from the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2020. 

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $163.7 million, or 21%, to $942.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $778.4 million at June 30, 2019. Total securities increased $1.2 million, or 1%, and loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $75.3 million, or 13%. Loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, would have increased $2.0 million comparing the same periods, excluding $73.3 million of PPP loans. 

Total liabilities increased $155.7 million, or 22%, to $861.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $705.6 million one year ago. The increase in liabilities was primarily attributable to significant growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $149.2 million, or 22%, to $839.0 million and subordinated debt increased by $5.0 million to $10.0 million at June 30, 2020.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $67.4 million, or 36%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $85.4 million, or 22%, while time deposits decreased $3.6 million, or 3%.

Although proceeds from PPP loan originations during the second quarter contributed to the increase in deposits, the Bank also experienced a significant amount of deposit growth that was not related to PPP loan proceeds during the quarter. Total deposits increased $118.4 million, or 16%, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, while PPP loans totaled $73.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Subordinated debt increased to $10.0 million during the quarter from a $5.0 million issuance on June 29, 2020. The Company issued the debt at a 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated note due 2030 to an institutional investor. The Note was structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines, and the proceeds from the sale of the Note may be utilized to support capital levels at the Bank in a severe economic downturn or for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of the Company’s existing subordinated debt, which becomes callable in January 2021.

Shareholders’ equity increased $8.0 million, or 11%, to $80.8 million at June 30, 2020, compared to one year ago, from a $7.2 million increase in retained earnings and a $2.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by $1.7 million decrease in common stock and surplus, which resulted from stock repurchases in the first quarter of 2020 under the Company’s stock repurchase plan.

The Company’s stock repurchase plan was suspended near the end of the first quarter of 2020 due to the potential impact of the pandemic on the economy and the Bank’s customers and remained suspended during the second quarter. The Company paid a cash dividend to common shareholders during the second quarter of $0.11 per share, which was unchanged from the first quarter. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at June 30, 2020.

ANALYSIS OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $446 thousand, or 6%, to $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. The increase resulted from a 15% increase in average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 29 basis point decrease in the net interest margin from 3.88% to 3.59%. Growth in average earning assets was led by a $69.6 million increase in average loans, followed by a $38.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits in banks. The decrease in the net interest margin resulted from a 58 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 29 basis point decrease in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets.

The 58 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets was attributable to a 41 basis point decrease in the yield on loans, a 24 basis point decrease on securities, and an 218 basis point decrease on interest-bearing deposits in banks, which were all impacted by lower market rates. The total loan yield was also impacted by the origination of over $76.2 million of PPP loans at a 1.00% interest rate during the second quarter of 2020. The mix of earning assets also had an unfavorable impact on the yield on average earning assets as lower yielding interest-bearing deposits in banks increased from 3% to 7% of average earning assets.

The 29 basis point decrease in interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets was primarily attributable to lower interest rates paid on deposits, which were also impacted by lower market rates. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts totaled 57 basis points and 77 basis points, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $262 thousand, or 13%, to $1.8 million, compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $367 thousand, or 51%, decrease in service charges on deposit accounts from lower deposit overdraft fees. This decrease was partially offset by a $54 thousand increase in wealth management fees and an $84 thousand increase in fees for other customer services. The increase in fees for other customer services was a result of fee income from brokered mortgage loans to the secondary market. The increases in wealth management fees resulted primarily from higher balances of assets under management during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period one year ago. Assets under management increased as a result of new business relationships and from growth in the market values of existing accounts.

Noninterest expense decreased $617 thousand, or 10%, to $5.6 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $353 thousand, or 10%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $165 thousand, or 69%, decrease in marketing expense, and a $145 thousand, or 19%, decrease in other operating expense. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulted from the $520 thousand deferral of salary costs to originate PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020. Marketing expense decreased from a combination of reduced spending on public relations events in the second quarter of 2020 and elevated expenses in the second quarter of 2019 from the timing of marketing initiatives in the prior year. Other operating expense decreased from lower education and training costs, registration and licensing fees, and travel costs. 

ANALYSIS OF THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $573 thousand, or 4%, to $14.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. The increase resulted from a 11% increase in average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 26 basis point decrease in the net interest margin from 3.93% to 3.67%. Growth in average earning assets was led by a $49.8 million increase in average loans, followed by a $27.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits in banks. The decrease in the net interest margin resulted from a 42 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 17 basis point decrease in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets.

The 42 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets was attributable to a 30 basis point decrease in the yield on loans, a 23 basis point decrease on securities, and a 169 basis point decrease on interest-bearing deposits in banks, which were all impacted by lower market rates. The total loan yield was also impacted by the origination of over $76.2 million of PPP loans at a 1.00% interest rate during the second quarter of 2020. The mix of earning assets also had an unfavorable impact on the yield on average earning assets as lower yielding interest-bearing deposits in banks increased from 3% to 6% of average earning assets.

The 17 basis point decrease in interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets was primarily attributable to lower interest rates paid on deposits, which were also impacted by lower market rates. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts totaled 43 basis points and 45 basis points, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $148 thousand, or 4%, to $3.9 million, compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $387 thousand, or 27%, decrease in service charges on deposit accounts from lower deposit overdraft fees. This decrease was partially offset by a $142 thousand increase in wealth management fees and a $116 thousand increase in fees for other customer services. The increase in fees for other customer services was a result of fee income from brokered mortgage loans to the secondary market. The increase in wealth management fees resulted primarily from higher balances of assets under management during the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period one year ago. Assets under management increased as a result of new business relationships and from growth in the market values of existing accounts.

Noninterest expense decreased $571 thousand, or 5%, to $11.8 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $207 thousand, or 3%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $200 thousand, or 53%, decrease in marketing expense, and a $195 thousand, or 14%, decrease in other operating expense. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulted from the deferral of $520 thousand of salary costs to originate PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020. Marketing expense decreased from a combination of reduced spending on public relations events during the six months ending June 30, 2020 and elevated marketing expenses during the same period of 2019 from the timing of marketing initiatives in the prior year. Other operating expense decreased from lower education and training, registration and licensing fees, and travel costs. 

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Provision for loan losses totaled $800 thousand for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $200 thousand for the same period of 2019. The higher provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses. The general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses increased primarily as a result of adjustments to qualitative factors from risks associated with loans participating in the Bank’s loan payment deferral program and an increase in substandard loans. Net charge offs totaled $88 thousand for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $151 thousand for the second quarter of 2019.

Loans participating in the Bank’s loan payment deferral program totaled $182.6 million, or 28% of the Bank’s loan balances at June 30, 2020. Interest income continued to accrue to the Bank during the deferral periods.

Loans that were 30 to 89 days past due totaled $1.1 million, or 0.17% of total loans at June 30, 2020 compared to $792 thousand, or 0.14% of total loans one year ago.  Classified assets, which were comprised of substandard loans, totaled $10.1 million, or 1.07% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 compared to $4.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets one year ago.

Nonperforming assets totaled $1.5 million, or 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.8 million, or 0.23% of total assets, one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $6.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.87% of total loans at June 30, 2019.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard   M. Shane Bell
President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121   (540) 465-9121
shavard@fbvirginia.com   sbell@fbvirginia.com

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Income Statement                                        
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 7,416     $ 7,203     $ 7,333     $ 7,429     $ 7,200  
Interest on deposits in banks     16       118       163       97       133  
Interest on securities                                        
Taxable interest     636       670       627       645       696  
Tax-exempt interest     151       151       156       157       159  
Dividends     26       26       27       26       26  
Total interest income   $ 8,245     $ 8,168     $ 8,306     $ 8,354     $ 8,214  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits   $ 676     $ 962     $ 1,042     $ 1,089     $ 1,051  
Interest on federal funds purchased                       1        
Interest on subordinated debt     91       90       91       90       90  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     67       90       98       103       108  
Total interest expense   $ 834     $ 1,142     $ 1,231     $ 1,283     $ 1,249  
Net interest income   $ 7,411     $ 7,026     $ 7,075     $ 7,071     $ 6,965  
Provision for loan losses     800       900       250             200  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   $ 6,611     $ 6,126     $ 6,825     $ 7,071     $ 6,765  
Noninterest income                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 348     $ 681     $ 753     $ 757     $ 715  
ATM and check card fees     550       519       654       586       573  
Wealth management fees     512       525       496       477       458  
Fees for other customer services     237       207       181       177       153  
Income from bank owned life insurance     99       115       123       131       99  
Net gains (losses) on securities                 1              
Net gains on sale of loans     26       31       89       34       25  
Other operating income     1       21       44       29       12  
Total noninterest income   $ 1,773     $ 2,099     $ 2,341     $ 2,191     $ 2,035  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 3,022     $ 3,589     $ 3,193     $ 3,556     $ 3,375  
Occupancy     409       402       415       398       401  
Equipment     418       410       406       410       409  
Marketing     74       106       128       143       239  
Supplies     103       89       88       86       91  
Legal and professional fees     301       279       311       231       303  
ATM and check card expense     223       245       231       225       225  
FDIC assessment     60       30       (53 )     (6 )     35  
Bank franchise tax     161       153       136       136       136  
Data processing expense     188       184       179       174       179  
Amortization expense     42       52       61       71       80  
Other real estate owned expense (income), net                 1              
Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment           (9 )     14              
Other operating expense     612       614       694       762       757  
Total noninterest expense   $ 5,613     $ 6,144     $ 5,804     $ 6,186     $ 6,230  
Income before income taxes   $ 2,771     $ 2,081     $ 3,362     $ 3,076     $ 2,570  
Income tax expense     528       376       646       583       484  
Net income   $ 2,243     $ 1,705     $ 2,716     $ 2,493     $ 2,086  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                                        
Net income, basic   $ 0.46     $ 0.34     $ 0.55     $ 0.50     $ 0.42  
Weighted average shares, basic     4,849,719       4,950,887       4,968,574       4,966,641       4,963,737  
Net income, diluted   $ 0.46     $ 0.34     $ 0.55     $ 0.50     $ 0.42  
Weighted average shares, diluted     4,849,719       4,955,970       4,972,535       4,969,126       4,965,822  
Shares outstanding at period end     4,852,187       4,849,692       4,969,716       4,968,277       4,964,824  
Tangible book value at period end   $ 16.63     $ 16.17     $ 15.50     $ 15.11     $ 14.60  
Cash dividends   $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09  
                                         
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.00 %     0.85 %     1.36 %     1.27 %     1.08 %
Return on average equity     11.30 %     8.72 %     14.10 %     13.31 %     11.76 %
Net interest margin     3.59 %     3.77 %     3.79 %     3.87 %     3.88 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     60.34 %     66.50 %     60.50 %     65.65 %     67.94 %
                                         
Average Balances                                        
Average assets   $ 899,301     $ 806,609     $ 795,391     $ 780,376     $ 773,574  
Average earning assets     836,741       755,173       745,721       730,865       724,909  
Average shareholders’ equity     79,845       78,659       76,424       74,291       71,124  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Loan charge-offs   $ 176     $ 328     $ 281     $ 156     $ 219  
Loan recoveries     88       78       53       73       68  
Net charge-offs     88       250       228       83       151  
Non-accrual loans     1,480       1,522       1,459       1,566       1,775  
Other real estate owned, net                              
Nonperforming assets     1,480       1,522       1,459       1,566       1,775  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing     1,094       2,901       2,372       902       792  
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing     1       86       97       113       19  
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing     4,313                          
Special mention loans     2,034       6,058       6,069       1,458       2,610  
Substandard loans, accruing     8,616       4,368       3,410       3,758       2,825  
                                         
Capital Ratios (2)                                        
Total capital   $ 88,109     $ 86,849     $ 85,439     $ 83,591     $ 82,078  
Tier 1 capital     81,813       81,265       80,505       78,679       77,083  
Common equity tier 1 capital     81,813       81,265       80,505       78,679       77,083  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     15.20 %     14.98 %     14.84 %     14.57 %     14.24 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     14.11 %     14.02 %     13.99 %     13.71 %     13.37 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     14.11 %     14.02 %     13.99 %     13.71 %     13.37 %
Leverage ratio     9.08 %     10.08 %     10.13 %     10.09 %     9.96 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Balance Sheet                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 17,717     $ 30,551     $ 9,675     $ 11,885     $ 12,354  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     90,562       17,539       36,110       18,488       10,716  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     123,193       128,660       120,983       114,568       119,510  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost     16,211       17,086       17,627       18,222       18,828  
Restricted securities, at cost     1,848       1,848       1,806       1,806       1,701  
Loans held for sale     170       621       167       1,098       675  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     645,220       576,283       569,412       566,341       569,959  
Premises and equipment, net     19,792       19,619       19,747       19,946       20,182  
Accrued interest receivable     3,863       2,124       2,065       2,053       2,163  
Bank owned life insurance     17,661       17,562       17,447       17,324       17,193  
Core deposit intangibles, net     76       118       170       231       302  
Other assets     5,777       4,401       4,839       5,231       4,801  
Total assets   $ 942,090     $ 816,412     $ 800,048     $ 777,193     $ 778,384  
                                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 253,974     $ 197,662     $ 189,623     $ 189,797     $ 186,553  
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits     470,764       407,555       399,255       376,047       385,399  
Time deposits     114,277       115,410       117,564       119,777       117,863  
Total deposits   $ 839,015     $ 720,627     $ 706,442     $ 685,621     $ 689,815  
Subordinated debt     9,982       4,987       4,983       4,978       4,974  
Junior subordinated debt     9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     3,026       3,001       2,125       1,999       1,507  
Total liabilities   $ 861,302     $ 737,894     $ 722,829     $ 701,877     $ 705,575  
                                         
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     6,065       6,062       6,212       6,210       6,206  
Surplus     5,967       5,899       7,700       7,648       7,566  
Retained earnings     65,451       63,741       62,583       60,314       58,268  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net     3,305       2,816       724       1,144       769  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 80,788     $ 78,518     $ 77,219     $ 75,316     $ 72,809  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 942,090     $ 816,412     $ 800,048     $ 777,193     $ 778,384  
                                         
Loan Data                                        
Mortgage loans on real estate:                                        
Construction and land development   $ 31,981     $ 40,279     $ 43,164     $ 45,193     $ 46,281  
Secured by farmland     872       888       900       916       855  
Secured by 1-4 family residential     234,188       230,980       229,438       226,828       225,820  
Other real estate loans     247,623       240,486       235,655       232,151       236,515  
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)     711       1,221       1,423       1,461       1,006  
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)     123,995       54,287       48,730       49,096       48,347  
Consumer installment loans     8,401       9,505       10,400       11,040       11,572  
Deposit overdrafts     170       238       374       263       208  
All other loans     3,575       3,983       4,262       4,305       4,350  
Total loans   $ 651,516     $ 581,867     $ 574,346     $ 571,253     $ 574,954  
Allowance for loan losses     (6,296 )     (5,584 )     (4,934 )     (4,912 )     (4,995 )
Loans, net   $ 645,220     $ 576,283     $ 569,412     $ 566,341     $ 569,959  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                                        
GAAP measures:                                        
Interest income – loans   $ 7,416     $ 7,203     $ 7,333     $ 7,429     $ 7,200  
Interest income – investments and other     829       965       973       925       1,014  
Interest expense – deposits     (676 )     (962 )     (1,042 )     (1,089 )     (1,051 )
Interest expense – federal funds purchased                       (1 )      
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (91 )     (90 )     (91 )     (90 )     (90 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (67 )     (90 )     (98 )     (103 )     (108 )
Total net interest income   $ 7,411     $ 7,026     $ 7,075     $ 7,071     $ 6,965  
Non-GAAP measures:                                        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $ 8     $ 10     $ 10     $ 9     $ 10  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     40       40       41       43       42  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 48     $ 50     $ 51     $ 52     $ 52  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 7,459     $ 7,076     $ 7,126     $ 7,123     $ 7,017  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2020     2019  
Income Statement                
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 14,619     $ 14,196  
Interest on deposits in banks     134       243  
Interest on securities                
Taxable interest     1,306       1,433  
Tax-exempt interest     302       315  
Dividends     52       50  
Total interest income   $ 16,413     $ 16,237  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   $ 1,638     $ 1,973  
Interest on subordinated debt     181       179  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     157       219  
Interest on other borrowings           2  
Total interest expense   $ 1,976     $ 2,373  
Net interest income   $ 14,437     $ 13,864  
Provision for loan losses     1,700       200  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   $ 12,737     $ 13,664  
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,029     $ 1,416  
ATM and check card fees     1,069       1,090  
Wealth management fees     1,037       895  
Fees for other customer services     444       328  
Income from bank owned life insurance     214       202  
Net gains on sale of loans     57       47  
Other operating income     22       42  
Total noninterest income   $ 3,872     $ 4,020  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 6,611     $ 6,818  
Occupancy     811       839  
Equipment     828       829  
Marketing     180       380  
Supplies     192       164  
Legal and professional fees     580       544  
ATM and check card expense     468       441  
FDIC assessment     90       104  
Bank franchise tax     314       266  
Data processing expense     372       352  
Amortization expense     94       170  
Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment     (9 )      
Other operating expense     1,226       1,421  
Total noninterest expense   $ 11,757     $ 12,328  
Income before income taxes   $ 4,852     $ 5,356  
Income tax expense     904       1,009  
Net income   $ 3,948     $ 4,347  

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2020     2019  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                
Net income, basic   $ 0.81     $ 0.88  
Weighted average shares, basic     4,900,303       4,962,010  
Net income, diluted   $ 0.81     $ 0.88  
Weighted average shares, diluted     4,902,845       4,964,988  
Shares outstanding at period end     4,852,187       4,964,824  
Tangible book value at period end   $ 16.63     $ 14.60  
Cash dividends   $ 0.22     $ 0.18  
                 
Key Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets     0.93 %     1.14 %
Return on average equity     10.01 %     12.60 %
Net interest margin     3.67 %     3.93 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     63.41 %     67.59 %
                 
Average Balances                
Average assets   $ 852,866     $ 766,054  
Average earning assets     795,957       717,341  
Average shareholders’ equity     79,356       69,589  
                 
Asset Quality                
Loan charge-offs   $ 504     $ 447  
Loan recoveries     166       233  
Net charge-offs     338       214  
                 
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                
GAAP measures:                
Interest income – loans   $ 14,619     $ 14,196  
Interest income – investments and other     1,794       2,041  
Interest expense – deposits     (1,638 )     (1,973 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (181 )     (179 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (157 )     (219 )
Interest expense – other borrowings           (2 )
Total net interest income   $ 14,437     $ 13,864  
Non-GAAP measures:                
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $ 18     $ 21  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     80       83  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 98     $ 104  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 14,535     $ 13,968  

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities.  Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income.  The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency.  Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such.  Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.

Primary Logo

