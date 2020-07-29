Checkster Receives Top Ranking in SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Report for Second Consecutive Year

Reference Checking Research Cites Significant Business Value Created by Checkster’s Breadth of Features

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned for driving better business outcomes through better people decisions, Checkster today announced that its Reference Insights solution received the top ranking in the recently released Data Quadrant Report by SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research. This is the second consecutive year that Checkster has attained this achievement.



Earning the number one spot overall out of eight vendors in the space, Checkster Reference Insights ranked highest for key capabilities such as cost for value, ease of implementation and business value created as well as six popular features including dashboards reporting, secure candidate data storage and metrics and analytics. The ratings are based on input from actual software users.

Noted in the report are several other findings specific to Checkster:

88 percent of customers say the Reference Insights software is critical to their success

88 percent of customers say Checkster helps them to innovate

87 percent of customers say Checkster is continually improving

Yves Lermusi, CEO of Checkster, shared, “We’re delighted to see Checkster Reference Insights rank at the top of the Data Quadrant Report, especially since it relies on the feedback of real end-users randomly selected leveraging the software to drive outcomes within their organizations. It is with our users’ support that Checkster is able to continue driving innovation in reference checking intelligence.”

Lermusi added, “We designed Checkster Reference Insights to gather higher-quality feedback in less time to help our customers drive better talent decisions. Seeing our placement in this report and hearing from customers validates that mission.”

About Checkster

Using collective human intelligence, Checkster empowers talent and team leaders to make smarter, faster and more confident talent decisions and build high performing teams that compete to win. More than 500 organizations around the world use Checkster to power their people decisions and improve quality of hire.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

