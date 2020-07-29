LGI Homes Opens New Seattle-Area Community, Skyridge Estates

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc . (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the greater Seattle area, Skyridge Estates , where the builder plans to construct 249 single-family homes. Located in south Snohomish County near US-2, Skyridge Estates offers a variety of one- and two-story homes equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ package competitively priced from the $380s. Residents at Skyridge Estates will enjoy a private community park, picturesque mountain views, and a commuter-friendly location minutes from the employment and amenities of downtown Everett.



“Skyridge Estates presents the opportunity for our customers to purchase a new home at a superb value,” said Ryan Stokes, Division President of LGI Homes. “In addition to being close to the Eastside employers and conveniences, homeowners at Skyridge Estates will enjoy a peaceful community with incredible views of the Cascades. Homeownership at this community is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Nestled in the foothills along the picturesque Cascade Loop, Skyridge Estates residents will find a variety of conveniences near the community, including local schools, grocers and dining establishments, as well as an abundance of outdoor activities at nearby Osprey Park, Reiter Foothills State Forest and Wallace Falls State Park. US-2 provides a direct route to big-box retailers, entertainment and medical care in Monroe, as well as the world-class amenities of Everett, including the Boeing Future of Flight Museum, Imagine Children’s Museum and Jetty Island.

LGI Homes is offering five floor plans at Skyridge Estates, with up to five bedrooms and two and a half baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,100 square feet. The exceptionally designed homes feature open and spacious entertaining areas, private owner retreats, abundant closet space and dedicated computer nooks. Move-in-ready, the new homes include an impressive selection of interior upgrades at no additional cost, including a full suite of kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, 36-inch upper cabinets topped with crown molding, Moen® faucets in the kitchen and bathrooms, stylish plank flooring and ceiling fans.

For additional information on available homes at Skyridge Estates, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 368-4452 ext. 764 or visit LGIHomes.com . To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Skyridge Estates information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at LGIHomes.com .

