Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,184 in the last 365 days.

Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

  • Net revenues of $895.8 million, increased 11.9% with the year-ago quarter, were the Company’s third highest quarterly net revenues.
  • Record Institutional Group net revenues and fixed income brokerage revenues.
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $103.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share.
  • Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $115.3 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 20.7%.
  • Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 23.2%.

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $103.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share on net revenues of $895.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $103.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $800.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $115.3 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“The benefits of the investments we have made in our business were again evident in our second quarter results.  Net revenue and earnings per share were the third highest in our history.  Our Institutional Group had a record quarter led by record fixed income brokerage revenue as well as strong investment banking results primarily from robust capital raising activity in both fixed income and equity. This helped to counter the impact of the market sell off in the first quarter and the zero rate environment had on revenue lines such as asset management and net interest income, respectively.  In terms of the future, I remain cautiously optimistic.  We enter the third quarter, with a strong and liquid balance sheet, our strongest capital ratios in nearly four years, and a solid and improving recruiting pipeline.  While the economic outlook for the second half of the year remains unclear, I believe that the performance of our diversified financial services model will remain strong,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP 6/30/20     GAAP 6/30/19     % Change     GAAP 3/31/20     % Change       Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/20     Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/19     % Change  
Net revenues   $ 895,817     $ 800,787       11.9     $ 913,034       (1.9 )     $ 895,817     $ 800,787       11.9  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 107,887     $ 109,085       (1.1 )   $ 86,589       24.6       $ 120,178     $ 116,659       3.0  
Preferred dividends     4,843       5,288       (8.4 )     4,844       (0.0 )       4,843       5,288       (8.4 )
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 103,044     $ 103,797       (0.7 )   $ 81,745       26.1       $ 115,335     $ 111,371       3.6  
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.45     $ 1.38       5.1     $ 1.13       28.3       $ 1.62     $ 1.48       9.5  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.39     $ 1.31       6.1     $ 1.07       29.9       $ 1.55     $ 1.41       9.9  
Compensation ratio     61.1 %     58.3 %             63.2 %               60.0 %     57.9 %        
Non-compensation ratio     22.9 %     23.2 %             24.2 %               22.2 %     22.3 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (3)     16.0 %     18.5 %             12.6 %               17.8 %     19.8 %        


For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $184.8 million, or $2.44 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $1.8 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $200.7 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $1.6 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $207.3 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP 6/30/20     GAAP 6/30/19     % Change       Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/20     Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/19     % Change  
Net revenues   $ 1,808,851     $ 1,571,207       15.1       $ 1,809,030     $ 1,571,207       15.1  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 194,476     $ 208,292       (6.6 )     $ 216,955     $ 223,523       (2.9 )
Preferred dividends     9,687       7,632       26.9         9,687       7,632       26.9  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 184,789     $ 200,660       (7.9 )     $ 207,268     $ 215,891       (4.0 )
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 2.57     $ 2.63       (2.3 )     $ 2.87     $ 2.82       1.8  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 2.44     $ 2.53       (3.6 )     $ 2.74     $ 2.73       0.4  
Compensation ratio     62.2 %     58.9 %               61.3 %     58.4 %        
Non-compensation ratio     23.5 %     22.9 %               22.8 %     22.2 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (4)     14.3 %     18.2 %               15.9 %     19.4 %        

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $895.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an 11.9% increase from the second quarter of 2019 and a 1.9% decrease from the first quarter of 2020. Net revenues, compared with the second quarter of 2019, reflected significantly higher brokerage revenues, increased capital raising revenues, and advisory fee revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income and asset management and service fees. Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflected increased advisory fee revenues, principal transaction fee revenues, and capital raising revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income, asset management and service fees, and commission revenues.

The operating environment continued to be impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. Economic indicators generally improved as the quarter progressed, following significant declines in March and April, as economies began to reopen and central banks, along with governments, continued to implement monetary easing measures and provide fiscal stimulus to support the economy. These contributed to higher global equity prices and tighter credit spreads compared with the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $343.0 million, a 31.2% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 1.9% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20     6/30/19     % Change     3/31/20     % Change  
Global Wealth Management   $ 159,123     $ 162,388       (2.0 )   $ 179,879       (11.5 )
Institutional brokerage:                                        
Equity capital markets     63,193       40,670       55.4       70,195       (10.0 )
Fixed income capital markets     120,731       58,387       106.8       99,688       21.1  
Total institutional brokerage     183,924       99,057       85.7       169,883       8.3  
Total brokerage revenues (5)   $ 343,047     $ 261,445       31.2     $ 349,762       (1.9 )
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $159.1 million, a 2.0% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and an 11.5% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $63.2 million, a 55.4% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 10.0% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $120.7 million, a 106.8% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 21.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $217.0 million, a 20.8% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 20.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.

    Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20         6/30/19         % Change     3/31/20     % Change  
Capital raising:                                                
Global Wealth Management   $ 8,016         $ 10,559           (24.1 )   $ 10,314       (22.3 )
                                                 
Equity capital markets     63,277           59,156           7.0       60,195       5.1  
Fixed income capital markets     47,904           26,997           77.4       32,887       45.7  
Institutional Group     111,181           86,153           29.1       93,082       19.4  
Total capital raising (5)     119,197           96,712           23.2       103,396       15.3  
Advisory fees (5)     97,838           82,905           18.0       76,072       28.6  
Total investment banking   $ 217,035         $ 179,617           20.8     $ 179,468       20.9  
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $8.0 million, a 24.1% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 22.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $63.3 million, a 7.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 5.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $47.9 million, a 77.4% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 45.7% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $97.8 million, an 18.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 28.6% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $198.9 million, a 5.8% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 16.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the comparative period in 2019 is primarily attributable to lower asset values at the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by fee-based asset flows. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $115.3 million, a 14.6% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 15.7% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

  • Interest income was $128.4 million, a 31.7% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 20.4% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Interest expense was $13.1 million, a 75.3% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 46.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $547.2 million, which included $9.7 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $466.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $577.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 60.0% in the second quarter of 2020 (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the second quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to higher volume and revenue-related expense and investments.

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20     6/30/19     6/30/20     6/30/19  
GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 547,174     $ 466,861     $ 1,124,353     $ 924,975  
As a percentage of net revenues     61.1 %     58.3 %     62.2 %     58.9 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related and severance     (9,710 )     (3,304 )     (16,137 )     (7,236 )
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 537,464     $ 463,557     $ 1,108,216     $ 917,739  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     60.0 %     57.9 %     61.3 %     58.4 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $205.7 million, which included $6.5 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $185.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $220.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 22.2% (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the second quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to the increase in the provision for credit losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment, volume-related expenses, net provisions for regulatory matters, and professional fees, partially offset by decreases in travel and conference-related expenses as a result of COVID-19. In addition, the second quarter of 2020 included provisions related to growth in loans and the impact of accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard (7).

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20     6/30/19     6/30/20     6/30/19  
GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 205,683     $ 185,944     $ 426,432     $ 360,441  
As a percentage of net revenues     22.9 %     23.2 %     23.5 %     22.9 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related     (6,549 )     (3,417 )     (13,453 )     (7,676 )
Litigation-related           (3,507 )           (3,507 )
      (6,549 )     (6,924 )     (13,453 )     (11,183 )
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 199,134     $ 179,020     $ 412,979     $ 349,258  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     22.2 %     22.3 %     22.8 %     22.2 %

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 24.5%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 25.9% for the second quarter of 2019 and 24.8% for the first quarter of 2020. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 24.5%.

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20     6/30/19     6/30/20     6/30/19  
GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 35,073     $ 38,225     $ 63,590     $ 76,595  
GAAP effective tax rate     24.5 %     25.9 %     24.6 %     26.9 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance     3,986       2,752       7,286       4,955  
Other     (18 )     (98 )     4       (1,767 )
      3,968       2,654       7,290       3,188  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 39,041     $ 40,879     $ 70,880     $ 79,783  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     24.5 %     25.9 %     24.6 %     26.3 %


Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 2565812. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except per share amounts)   6/30/20   6/30/19   % Change   3/31/20   % Change   6/30/20   6/30/19   % Change  
Revenues:                                                  
Commissions   $ 177,028   $ 164,981     7.3   $ 211,098     (16.1 ) $ 388,126   $ 320,430     21.1  
Principal transactions     166,017     96,464     72.1     138,666     19.7     304,683     200,496     52.0  
Brokerage revenues     343,045     261,445     31.2     349,764     (1.9 )   692,809     520,926     33.0  
                                                   
Advisory fees     97,838     82,911     18.0     76,072     28.6     173,910     187,801     (7.4 )
Capital raising     119,197     96,706     23.3     103,396     15.3     222,593     153,656     44.9  
Investment banking     217,035     179,617     20.8     179,468     20.9     396,503     341,457     16.1  
Asset management and service fees     198,939     211,171     (5.8 )   237,775     (16.3 )   436,714     406,438     7.4  
Other income     21,514     13,505     59.3     9,207     133.7     30,721     25,714     19.5  
Operating revenues     780,533     665,738     17.2     776,214     0.6     1,556,747     1,294,535     20.3  
Interest revenue     128,368     187,940     (31.7 )   161,177     (20.4 )   289,545     379,011     (23.6 )
Total revenues     908,901     853,678     6.5     937,391     (3.0 )   1,846,292     1,673,546     10.3  
Interest expense     13,084     52,891     (75.3 )   24,357     (46.3 )   37,441     102,339     (63.4 )
Net revenues     895,817     800,787     11.9     913,034     (1.9 )   1,808,851     1,571,207     15.1  
                                                   
Non-interest expenses:                                                  
Compensation and benefits     547,174     466,861     17.2     577,179     (5.2 )   1,124,353     924,975     21.6  
Occupancy and equipment rental     66,264     61,055     8.5     66,073     0.3     132,337     119,917     10.4  
Communication and office supplies     43,046     35,069     22.7     41,124     4.7     84,170     70,766     18.9  
Commissions and floor brokerage     15,177     11,008     37.9     14,842     2.3     30,019     21,964     36.7  
Provision for credit losses     19,210     2,353     716.4     16,068     19.6     35,278     4,636     661.0  
Other operating expenses     61,986     76,459     (18.9 )   82,642     (25.0 )   144,628     143,158     1.0  
Total non-interest expenses     752,857     652,805     15.3     797,928     (5.6 )   1,550,785     1,285,416     20.6  
Income before income taxes     142,960     147,982     (3.4 )   115,106     24.2     258,066     285,791     (9.7 )
Provision for income taxes     35,073     38,225     (8.2 )   28,517     23.0     63,590     76,595     (17.0 )
Net income     107,887     109,757     (1.7 )   86,589     24.6     194,476     209,196     (7.0 )
Net income applicable to non-controlling interests         672   n/m                 904   n/m  
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.     107,887     109,085     (1.1 )   86,589     24.6     194,476     208,292     (6.6 )
Preferred dividends     4,843     5,288     (8.4 )   4,844     (0.0 )   9,687     7,632     26.9  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 103,044   $ 103,797     (0.7 ) $ 81,745     26.1   $ 184,789   $ 200,660     (7.9 )
Earnings per common share:                                                  
Basic   $ 1.46   $ 1.43     2.1   $ 1.15     27.0   $ 2.61   $ 2.74     (4.7 )
Diluted   $ 1.39   $ 1.31     6.1   $ 1.07     29.9   $ 2.44   $ 2.53     (3.6 )
                                                   
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.17   $ 0.15     13.3   $ 0.17       $ 0.34   $ 0.30     13.3  
                                                   
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                                  
Basic     70,527     72,519     (2.7 )   71,286     (1.1 )   70,905     73,180     (3.1 )
Diluted     74,387     79,079     (5.9 )   76,619     (2.9 )   75,651     79,160     (4.4 )


Summary Segment Results (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20     6/30/19   % Change     3/31/20     % Change     6/30/20     6/30/19   % Change  
Net revenues:                                                            
Global Wealth Management   $ 505,782     $ 532,433     (5.0 )   $ 582,956       (13.2 )   $ 1,088,738     $ 1,043,043     4.4  
Institutional Group     398,096       270,602     47.1       332,238       19.8       730,334       531,888     37.3  
Other     (8,061 )     (2,248 )   n/m       (2,160 )     n/m       (10,221 )     (3,724 )   n/m  
Total net revenues   $ 895,817     $ 800,787     11.9     $ 913,034       (1.9 )   $ 1,808,851     $ 1,571,207     15.1  
                                                             
Operating expenses:                                                            
Global Wealth Management   $ 349,457     $ 340,081     2.8     $ 388,789       (10.1 )   $ 738,246     $ 656,201     12.5  
Institutional Group     315,047       231,300     36.2       290,498       8.5       605,545       460,382     31.5  
Other     88,353       81,424     8.5       118,641       (25.5 )     206,994       168,833     22.6  
Total operating expenses   $ 752,857     $ 652,805     15.3     $ 797,928       (5.6 )   $ 1,550,785     $ 1,285,416     20.6  
                                                             
Operating contribution:                                                            
Global Wealth Management   $ 156,325     $ 192,352     (18.7 )   $ 194,167       (19.5 )   $ 350,492     $ 386,842     (9.4 )
Institutional Group     83,049       39,302     111.3       41,740       99.0       124,789       71,506     74.5  
Other     (96,414 )     (83,672 )   15.2       (120,801 )     (20.2 )     (217,215 )     (172,557 )   25.9  
Income before income taxes   $ 142,960     $ 147,982     (3.4 )   $ 115,106       24.2     $ 258,066     $ 285,791     (9.7 )
                                                             
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                          
Compensation and benefits                                                            
Global Wealth Management     51.1       49.3             51.2               51.1       48.9        
Institutional Group     60.6       57.6             62.0               61.3       59.3        
Non-comp. operating expenses                                                            
Global Wealth Management     18.0       14.6             15.5               16.7       14.0        
Institutional Group     18.5       27.9             25.4               21.6       27.3        
Income before income taxes                                                            
Global Wealth Management     30.9       36.1             33.3               32.2       37.1        
Institutional Group     20.9       14.5             12.6               17.1       13.4        
Consolidated pre-tax margin     16.0       18.5             12.6               14.3       18.2        


Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 6/30/20   6/30/19   3/31/20  
Total assets $ 25,624,225   $ 24,343,597   $ 25,896,006  
Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity $ 3,884,060   $ 3,429,126   $ 3,470,326  
Book value per common share (8) $ 48.84   $ 44.68   $ 46.13  
Return on common equity (9)   12.6 %   13.4 %   10.0 %
Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (9)   14.1 %   14.3 %   11.2 %
Return on tangible common equity (1)   20.7 %   21.1 %   16.6 %
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (2)   23.2 %   22.6 %   18.6 %
Tier 1 common capital ratio (10)   15.3 %   15.6 %   14.3 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (10)   19.3 %   18.0 %   16.6 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (10)   11.0 %   10.0 %   9.6 %
Pre-tax margin on net revenues   16.0 %   18.5 %   12.6 %
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2) (3)   17.8 %   19.8 %   14.1 %
Effective tax rate   24.5 %   25.9 %   24.8 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2)   24.5 %   25.9 %   24.8 %


Statistical Information (unaudited):   As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)   6/30/20     6/30/19     % Change     3/31/20     % Change  
Financial advisors     2,138       2,097       2.0       2,130       0.4  
Independent contractors     94       96       (2.1 )     94        
Total financial advisors     2,232       2,193       1.8       2,224       0.4  
Locations     447       413       8.2       447        
Total client assets   $ 306,235,000     $ 305,233,000       0.3     $ 276,627,000       10.7  
Fee-based client assets   $ 106,218,000     $ 103,824,000       2.3     $ 93,633,000       13.4  
Client money market and insured product   $ 18,664,000     $ 13,674,000       36.5     $ 17,234,000       8.3  
Secured client lending (11)   $ 2,563,773     $ 3,251,723       (21.2 )   $ 3,148,790       (18.6 )


    Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)  
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:   Three Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20     6/30/19     % Change     3/31/20     % Change  
Private Client Group (12)   $ 164,403     $ 164,554       (0.1 )   $ 193,260       (14.9 )
Asset Management     23,769       29,485       (19.4 )     29,762       (20.1 )
Third-party Bank Sweep Program     522       6,869       (92.4 )     3,308       (84.2 )
Other (13)     10,245       10,263       (0.2 )     11,445       (10.5 )
Total asset management and service fee revenues   $ 198,939     $ 211,171       (5.8 )   $ 237,775       (16.3 )
                                         
Fee-based Assets:   Three Months Ended  
($ in millions)   6/30/20     6/30/19     % Change     3/31/20     % Change  
Private Client Group (12)   $ 91,360     $ 80,983       12.8     $ 80,617       13.3  
Asset Management     25,706       33,156       (22.5 )     22,752       13.0  
Elimination (14)     (10,848 )     (10,315 )     5.2       (9,736 )     11.4  
Total fee-based assets   $ 106,218     $ 103,824       2.3     $ 93,633       13.4  
                                         
Individual Program Banks   $ 3,007     $ 1,459       106.1     $ 1,491       101.7  
                                         
ROA (bps) (15)                                        
Private Client Group (12)     81.6       89.5               83.9          
Asset Management     37.0       35.6               38.0          
Individual Program Banks     7.1       163.6               95.0          


Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019     March 31, 2020  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate     Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate     Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 1,674.0     $ 1.0       0.24 %   $ 750.4     $ 4.3       2.31 %   $ 931.8     $ 3.7       1.58 %
Financial instruments owned     761.7       2.9       1.50       1,320.5       6.4       1.94       1,076.6       4.6       1.70  
Margin balances     981.5       6.4       2.59       1,291.5       13.7       4.23       1,231.7       10.1       3.29  
Investments:                                                                        
Asset-backed securities     4,842.0       32.6       2.70       4,508.4       46.0       4.08       4,538.5       37.0       3.26  
Mortgage-backed securities     877.2       4.6       2.09       1,470.9       8.6       2.33       1,094.2       6.0       2.18  
Corporate fixed income securities     648.9       4.2       2.59       915.0       6.9       3.02       732.8       5.0       2.76  
State and municipal securities     12.2       0.1       2.19       48.0       0.2       1.85       18.4       0.1       2.13  
Other     5.3             2.02                         3.9             2.17  
Total Investments     6,385.6       41.5       2.60       6,942.3       61.7       3.56       6,387.8       48.1       3.01  
Loans:                                                                        
Commercial and industrial     4,095.4       31.8       3.10       3,337.4       41.3       4.95       3,560.3       38.0       4.27  
Residential real estate     3,589.2       25.6       2.85       2,953.7       22.5       3.05       3,416.1       25.3       2.96  
Securities-based loans     1,789.2       9.9       2.22       1,916.3       20.2       4.21       2,063.8       16.5       3.19  
Commercial real estate     402.6       4.0       3.98       354.3       5.0       5.63       445.0       5.8       5.22  
Loans held for sale     486.7       3.3       2.68       178.6       1.8       4.02       374.5       4.0       4.26  
Other     546.3       4.6       3.36       377.9       5.1       5.38       500.1       5.6       4.46  
Total Loans     10,909.4       79.2       2.90       9,118.2       95.9       4.21       10,359.8       95.2       3.67  
Other interest-bearing assets     476.3       (2.6 )     (2.15 )     831.6       5.9       2.86       607.9       (0.5 )     (0.30 )
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     21,188.5       128.4       2.42       20,254.5       187.9       3.71       20,595.6       161.2       3.13  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Short-term borrowings     11.4       0.1       2.83       29.8       0.2       3.16       91.3       0.2       0.88  
Senior notes     1,195.0       13.1       4.38       1,016.2       11.1       4.38       1,017.1       11.2       4.40  
Deposits     16,676.5       2.3       0.05       14,660.7       29.3       0.80       15,377.9       9.6       0.25  
FHLB     250.8       0.7       1.09       550.2       2.9       2.12       590.5       2.4       1.59  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1,179.2       (3.1 )     (1.03 )     1,764.4       9.4       2.10       1,628.1       1.0       0.26  
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 19,312.9     $ 13.1       0.27 %   $ 18,021.3     $ 52.9       1.17 %   $ 18,704.9     $ 24.4       0.52 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 115.3       2.18 %           $ 135.0       2.67 %           $ 136.8       2.66 %


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):  
                                                                         
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019     March 31, 2020  
($ in millions, except percentages)   Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate     Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate     Average Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average Interest Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 961.1     $ 0.3       0.13 %   $ 330.6     $ 1.8       2.15 %   $ 446.0     $ 1.2       1.10 %
Investments     6,385.6       41.5       2.60       6,942.3       61.7       3.56       6,387.8       48.1       3.01  
Loans     10,909.4       79.2       2.90       9,118.2       95.9       4.21       10,359.8       95.2       3.67  
Other interest-bearing assets     46.7       0.3       2.46       57.2       0.6       4.38       59.6       0.6       4.02  
Total interest-earning assets/interest income     18,302.8       121.3       2.65       16,448.3       160.0       3.89       17,253.2       145.1       3.36  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Deposits     16,676.5       2.3       0.05       14,660.7       29.3       0.80       15,377.9       9.6       0.25  
FHLB     250.8       0.7       1.09       550.2       2.9       2.12       590.5       2.4       1.59  
Other interest-bearing liabilities     1.5             6.71       1.7       0.1       6.73       1.6             7.09  
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense   $ 16,928.8       3.0       0.07 %   $ 15,212.6       32.3       0.85 %   $ 15,970.0       12.0       0.30 %
Net interest income/margin           $ 118.3       2.59 %           $ 127.7       3.11 %           $ 133.1       3.09 %


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) - a component of Global Wealth Management  
                           
Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s, except percentages) 6/30/20     6/30/19     % Change     3/31/20     % Change     6/30/20     6/30/19     % Change  
Net interest income $ 118,298     $ 127,714       (7.4 )   $ 133,131       (11.1 )   $ 251,429     $ 262,278       (4.1 )
Credit loss provision   19,210       2,353       716.4       16,068       19.6       35,278       4,636       661.0  
Charge-offs   150       54       177.8       20       650.0       170       110       54.5  
Net interest margin   2.59 %     3.11 %   (52) bps       3.09 %   (50) bps       2.83 %     3.14 %   (31) bps  


Financial Metrics (unaudited):   As of  
($ in 000s, except percentages)   6/30/20     6/30/19     3/31/20  
Total assets   $ 18,123,326     $ 16,645,984     $ 18,442,914  
Total shareholders' equity     1,378,096       1,236,318       1,224,307  
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)     10,923,212       9,127,836       10,565,287  
Total deposits     16,302,281       14,901,061       16,880,933  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     3,172,160       2,702,211       3,363,961  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,083,126       3,957,629       3,083,065  
Commercial and industrial     4,149,307       3,338,127       3,813,862  
Residential real estate     3,710,657       2,984,725       3,495,136  
Securities-based loans     1,716,786       1,962,528       1,945,371  
Commercial real estate     406,788       367,283       399,732  
Loans held for sale     474,899       163,511       570,787  
Stifel Bank & Trust:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)     12.4 %     13.4 %     11.7 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)     12.4 %     13.4 %     11.7 %
Total capital ratio (10)     13.9 %     14.5 %     13.0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)     7.2 %     7.2 %     7.1 %
Stifel Bank:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)     18.8 %     17.7 %     15.6 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)     18.8 %     17.7 %     15.6 %
Total capital ratio (10)     20.1 %     18.9 %     16.5 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)     7.1 %     7.3 %     7.3 %
                         
Credit Metrics:                        
Allowance for credit losses   $ 139,949     $ 90,472     $ 121,017  
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans     1.32 %     1.00 %     1.20 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 14,602     $ 21,111     $ 14,616  
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets     0.08 %     0.13 %     0.08 %


Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20   6/30/19   % Change   3/31/20     % Change   6/30/20   6/30/19   % Change  
Revenues:                                                    
Commissions   $ 116,156   $ 120,284     (3.4 ) $ 136,897       (15.2 ) $ 253,053   $ 230,211     9.9  
Principal transactions     42,967     42,104     2.0     42,982       (0.0 )   85,949     85,371     0.7  
  Brokerage revenues     159,123     162,388     (2.0 )   179,879       (11.5 )   339,002     315,582     7.4  
                                                     
Asset management and service fees     198,921     211,156     (5.8 )   237,760       (16.3 )   436,681     406,409     7.4  
Net interest     121,564     137,599     (11.7 )   138,682       (12.3 )   260,246     282,894     (8.0 )
Investment banking (17)     8,016     10,559     (24.1 )   10,333       (22.4 )   18,349     18,782     (2.3 )
Other income     18,158     10,731     69.2     16,302       11.4     34,460     19,376     77.8  
Net revenues     505,782     532,433     (5.0 )   582,956       (13.2 )   1,088,738     1,043,043     4.4  
Non-interest expenses:                                                    
Compensation and benefits     258,291     262,321     (1.5 )   298,370       (13.4 )   556,661     509,794     9.2  
Non-compensation operating expenses     91,166     77,760     17.2     90,419       0.8     181,585     146,407     24.0  
Total non-interest expenses     349,457     340,081     2.8     388,789       (10.1 )   738,246     656,201     12.5  
Income before income taxes   $ 156,325   $ 192,352     (18.7 ) $ 194,167       (19.5 ) $ 350,492   $ 386,842     (9.4 )
                                                     
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                    
Compensation and benefits     51.1     49.3           51.2             51.1     48.9        
Non-compensation operating expenses     18.0     14.6           15.5             16.7     14.0        
Income before income taxes     30.9     36.1           33.3             32.2     37.1        


Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20   6/30/19   % Change   3/31/20     % Change   6/30/20   6/30/19   % Change  
Revenues:                                                    
Commissions   $ 60,875   $ 44,697     36.2   $ 74,198       (18.0 ) $ 135,073   $ 90,219     49.7  
Principal transactions     123,049     54,360     126.4     95,685       28.6     218,734     115,125     90.0  
Brokerage revenues     183,924     99,057     85.7     169,883       8.3     353,807     205,344     72.3  
Advisory fees     97,838     82,905     18.0     76,053       28.6     173,891     187,800     (7.4 )
Capital raising     111,181     86,153     29.1     93,082       19.4     204,263     134,875     51.4  
Investment banking     209,019     169,058     23.6     169,135       23.6     378,154     322,675     17.2  
Other (18)     5,153     2,487     107.2     (6,780 )     (176.0 )   (1,627 )   3,869     (142.1 )
Net revenues     398,096     270,602     47.1     332,238       19.8     730,334     531,888     37.3  
Non-interest expenses:                                                    
Compensation and benefits     241,420     155,779     55.0     205,988       17.2     447,408     315,190     41.9  
Non-compensation operating expenses     73,627     75,521     (2.5 )   84,510       (12.9 )   158,137     145,192     8.9  
Total non-interest expenses     315,047     231,300     36.2     290,498       8.5     605,545     460,382     31.5  
Income before income taxes   $ 83,049   $ 39,302     111.3   $ 41,740       99.0   $ 124,789   $ 71,506     74.5  
                                                     
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                    
Compensation and benefits     60.6     57.6           62.0             61.3     59.3        
Non-compensation operating expenses     18.5     27.9           25.4             21.6     27.3        
Income before income taxes     20.9     14.5           12.6             17.1     13.4        


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2020. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, and the three months ended March 31, 2020 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
($ in 000s)   6/30/20     6/30/19     3/31/20     6/30/20     6/30/19  
GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.   $ 107,887     $ 109,085     $ 86,589     $ 194,476     $ 208,292  
Preferred dividend     4,843       5,288       4,844       9,687       7,632  
Net income available to common shareholders     103,044       103,797       81,745       184,789       200,660  
                                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                        
Merger-related and severance (19)     16,259       6,721       13,510       29,769       14,912  
Litigation-related (20)           3,507                   3,507  
Provision for income taxes (21)     (3,968 )     (2,654 )     (3,322 )     (7,290 )     (3,188 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments     12,291       7,574       10,188       22,479       15,231  
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders   $ 115,335     $ 111,371     $ 91,933     $ 207,268     $ 215,891  
                                         
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     74,387       79,079       76,619       75,651       79,160  
                                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.45     $ 1.38     $ 1.13     $ 2.57     $ 2.63  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.17       0.10       0.13       0.30       0.19  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.62     $ 1.48     $ 1.26     $ 2.87     $ 2.82  
                                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.39     $ 1.31     $ 1.07     $ 2.44     $ 2.53  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.16       0.10       0.13       0.30       0.20  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.55     $ 1.41     $ 1.20     $ 2.74     $ 2.73  


Footnotes  

(1) Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Deferred taxes on goodwill and tangible assets was $48.5 million, $41.6 million, and $47.2 million, as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, and March 31, 2020, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.
(2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of 17.8% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $16.3 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $143.0  million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $895.8 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of 15.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $29.8 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $258.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $1.8 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(5) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(6) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(7) In the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model. For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 2 “Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” in Part II, Item 8 “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(8) Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(9) Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(10) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(11) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(12) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(13) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(14) Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(15) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(16) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, Stifel Trust Company, N.A, and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A.
(17) Includes capital raising and advisory fees.
(18) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(19) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(20) Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.
(21) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

Media Contact:  Neil Shapiro  (212) 271-3447
Investor Contact:  Joel Jeffrey  (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations          

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.