Sovereign bodies pay homage to General Kundi Paihama

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 29 - Representatives from State Sovereignty and civil society bodies pay homage to the former Minister of National Defence Kundi Paihama on Wednesday, who died last Friday due to illness.,

According to a note from the coordination of the programme for the funeral of General Kundi Paihama, the entities will be represented by an individual member, due to Covid-19 and in compliance with biosefaty rules established in the Presidential Decree.

Born in the southern Huila province on December 12, 1944 former Defense Minister Kundi Paihama died in the early hours of last Friday in one of the Luanda-based hospital units, victim of illness.

