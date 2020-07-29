Angola's national assembly endorses revival of ECCAS

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 29 - Angola’s Parliament endorsed Tuesday the revival of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) to boost the integration of the bloc’s member countries. ,

By unanimous vote, the lawmakes gave their approval to the ratification of the revised constitutional treaty of ECCAS, a 170 million-consumer market.

On presenting the project, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tete Antonio highlighted that the revision of the treaty seeks to strengthen the permanent working mechanisms of the Community and improve the procedures for selecting candidates to fill the positions of president and vice president of the commission, as well as commissioners in charge of different areas.

Among the modifications introduced, he distinguished the creation of a compensation fund to guarantee greater financial autonomy for ECCAS, which will facilitate the development of projects for social benefit.

According to official estimates, ECCAS contemplates a joint market of approximately 170 million consumers and the revitalization of the entity is an urgent need in light of common challenges in the interest of sustainable development.

On December 18, 2019, the member States represented at the 9th extraordinary session of the ECCAS Conference of Heads of State and Government, held in Libreville (Gabon), adopted the revised treaty.

The group is made up of Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, the Central African, Congo and Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and São Tome and Principe.