CGG: CGG Announces its 2020 Second Quarter Results

A quarter impacted by Covid-19 and oil price drop

Swiftly aligning cost structure to the new baseline

PARIS, France – July 29, 2020 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its 2020 second quarter unaudited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

“The geoscience market continued to deteriorate this quarter as clients reprioritized portfolios to factor in reductions in E&P spending. Our priority remains the safety of our employees, preservation of cash and maintaining excellent business continuity despite the global spread of Covid-19. We are swiftly taking actions necessary to align our cost structure with the new baseline, while maintaining focus on our differentiated technologies and key multi-client investments. With our strong balance sheet and solid strategy and plans, I am confident that CGG is well positioned to successfully navigate through these crises while best supporting our clients’ production optimization, reservoir evaluation and near field exploration challenges.“

Q2 2020: Revenue and EBITDAs impacted by the crises

IFRS figures : revenue at $239m, OPINC at $(32)m, net income at $(147)m

: revenue at $239m, OPINC at $(32)m, net income at $(147)m Segment revenue at $202m , down 41% year-on-year Geoscience: Resilient despite backlog decline Multi-client: Supported by ongoing well prefunded projects in mature basins Equipment: Reduced demand with some delays in deliveries due to Covid-19

at , down 41% year-on-year Segment EBITDAs at $68m , down 60% year-on-year, a 34% margin

at , down 60% year-on-year, a 34% margin Segment operating income at $(53)m

Supplementary information

Adjusted * Segment EBITDAs at $76m before $(7)m of Covid-19 plan costs, down 56% year-on-year, a 37% margin

at before $(7)m of Covid-19 plan costs, down 56% year-on-year, a 37% margin Adjusted* Segment operating income at $(5)m before $(49)m of non-recurring charges, including $(17)m fair value adjustments and limited $(24)m goodwill impairment

*Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted of non-recurring charges triggered by economic downturn and unprecedented drop in oil price.

Sound Liquidity

Liquidity of $546m and Net debt before IFRS 16 of $626m at June 30, 2020

and of at June 30, 2020 Q2 2020 Segment Free Cash Flow of $(8)m

of Q2 2020 Net Cash Flow of $(77)m, including $(25)m 2021 plan and Covid-19 plan cash costs

of including $(25)m 2021 plan and Covid-19 plan cash costs H1 2020 Net Cash Flow of $(60)m, including $(54)m 2021 plan and Covid-19 plan cash costs

Aligning cost structure to the new baseline

All saving plans (2021 plan and Covid-19) expected to generate cash costs reduction of around $35m in 2020 and $135m annualized, including around $90m of fixed cash costs

in 2020 and annualized, including around of fixed cash costs Covid-19 plan cash expenses of around $(30)m in 2020, of which $(4)m in H1

$(94)m of non-recurring charges were booked in Q2 2020

Global economic crisis, triggered by Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented drop in oil price and E&P spending lead CGG to carry a full impairment test in Q2 2020 and launch cost reduction actions («Covid-19 plan»). $(94)m of non-recurring charges were booked in Q2 2020:

$(7)m severance costs related to Covid-19 plan

severance costs related to Covid-19 plan $(17)m non-cash fair value remeasurement of GeoSoftware business available for sale

non-cash fair value remeasurement of GeoSoftware business available for sale $(24)m non-cash goodwill impairment related to GeoConsulting business mainly focused on exploration and appraisal

non-cash goodwill impairment related to GeoConsulting business mainly focused on exploration and appraisal $(37)m non-cash remeasurement of other financial assets and liabilities mainly related to Marine Acquisition exit transaction

non-cash remeasurement of other financial assets and liabilities mainly related to Marine Acquisition exit transaction $(9)m non-cash impairment of Deferred Tax Assets

Non-recurring charges (in m$) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 H1 2020 Operational costs provisions (3) (7) (10) Multi-client library Impairment (69) (69) Asset impairment (17) (17) Goodwill impairment (24) (24) Other Financial Items (OFI) adjustment (37) (37) Deferred Tax Assets impairment (9) (9) Total (72) (94) (166)





Key Figures - Second Quarter 2020 Key Figures – Quarter 2019 2020 in million $ Q2 Q2 Operating revenues 335 239 Operation Income 51 (32) Equity from Investment 0 0 Net cost of financial debt (33) (33) Other financial income (loss) 0 (36) Income taxes (3) (33) Net income / Loss from continuing operations (15) (134) Net income / Loss from discontinued operations (113) (13) Group net income / (loss) (98) (147) Operating Cash Flow 124 81 Net Cash Flow (31) (77) Net debt 883 783 Net debt before lease 694 626 Capital employed 2,435 2,129 Key Segment Figures - Second Quarter 2020 Key Segment Figures – Quarter 2019 2020 in million $ Q2 Q2 Segment revenue 340 202 Segment EBIDTAs 170 68 Group EBIDTDAS margin 50% 34% Segment operating income 53 (53) Opinc margin 16% (26)% IFRS 15 adjustment (1) 21 IFRS operating income 51 (32) Operation Cash Flow 124 81 Segment Net Cash Flow (31) (77) Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAS before NRC 170 76 EBIDTDAS margin 50% 37% Adjusted segment operation income before NRC 53 (5) Opinc margin 16% (2)% Key Figures – First Half 2020 Key Figures – YTD 2019 2020 in million $ Jun Jun YTD YTD Operating revenues 607 491 Operation Income 71 (72) Equity from Investment 0 0 Net cost of financial debt (66) (66) Other financial income (loss) 1 (30) Income taxes (6) (38) Net income / Loss from continuing operations (0) (205) Net income / Loss from discontinued operations (128) (40) Group net income / (loss) (128) (245) Operating Cash Flow (328) 226 Net Cash Flow (13) (60) Net debt 883 783 Net debt before lease 694 626 Capital employed 2,435 2,129 Key Segment Figures – First Half 2020 Key Segment Figures – YTD 2019 2020 in million $ Jun Jun YTD YTD Segment revenue 623 473 Segment EBITDAs 290 191 Group EBITDAs margin 47% 40% Segment operating income 64 (84) Opinc margin 10% (18)% IFRS 15 adjustment 7 12 IFRS Operating income 71 (72) Operating Cash Flow 328 226 Segment Net Cash Flow 13 (60) Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAS before NRC 290 200 Group EBITDAs margin 47% 42% Adjusted segment operation income before NRC 64 36 Opinc margin 10% 8% Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - Second Quarter 2020 P&L items Segment IFRS15 IFRS Figures In million $ figures adjustments Total Revenue 202 36 239 OPINC (53) 21 (32) Cash Flow Statement Items Segment IFRS15 IFRS Figures In million $ figures adjustments EBITDAs 68 36 105 Change in Working Capital & Provisions 15 (36) (21) Cash Provided by Operations 81 0 81 Multi-Client Data Library NBV Segment IFRS15 IFRS Figures In million $ figures adjustments Opening Balance Sheet Mar,20 318 157 475 Closing Balance Sheet Jun,20 340 140 480 Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Half 2020 P&L items Segment IFRS15 IFRS Figures In million $ figures adjustments Total Revenue 473 18 491 OPINC (84) 12 (72) Cash Flow Statement Items Segment IFRS15 IFRS Figures In million $ figures adjustments EBITDAs 191 18 209 Change in Working Capital & Provisions 36 (18) 18 Cash Provided by Operations 226 0 226 Multi-Client Data Library NBV Segment IFRS15 IFRS Figures In million $ figures adjustments Opening Balance Sheet Dec,19 376 155 531 Closing Balance Sheet Jun,20 340 140 480 Second Quarter 2020 Segment Financial Results Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR) Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR) 2019 2020 in million $ Q2 Q2 Segment revenue 220 144 Geoscience (SIR) 93 83 Multi-Client 127 62 Prefunding 49 46 After Sales 78 15 Segment EBITDAS 149 74 EBITDAs Margin 68% 51% Segment Operating income 40 (39) OPINC Margin 18% (27)% Equity from investments 0 0 Capital employed (in billion $) 2.0 1.7 Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 149 81 EBITDAs Margin 68% 56% Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC 40 9 OPINC Margin 18% 6% Other Key Metrics Multi-client cash capex ($m) (56) (73) Multi-client cash prefunding rate (%) 88% 63%



GGR segment revenue was $144 million, down 35% year-on-year.

Geoscience revenue was $83 million, down 11% year-on-year.

Q2 activity was impacted by the general slowdown of the economy and its effect on clients E&P spending. Preservation of business continuity, profitability, technology leadership and client support continue to be the focus. New businesses in Geothermal, Carbon Monitoring and Environmental Science were established.

Multi-Client revenue was $62 million this quarter, down 52% year on year.

Prefunding revenue of our multi-client projects was $46 million. We had four ongoing multi-client programs this quarter: one onshore - Central Basin Platform – in US land, and three offshore programs: one marine streamer survey – Nebula – in Brazil, one marine streamer survey – Gippsland – in Australia, and one nodes survey in the UK North Sea. Multi-client cash capex was $73m this quarter and prefunding rate was 63%.

After-sales were at $15 million this quarter, down 80% year-on-year.

The segment library Net Book Value was $340 million ($480 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of June 2020, split 85% offshore and 15% onshore.

GGR segment EBITDAs was $74 million, down 50% with 51% margin.

Adjusted GGR segment EBITDAs $81m with 56% margin before $(7) million of COVID-19 plan costs.

GGR segment operating income was $(39) million.

Adjusted GGR segment operating income was $9 million with 6% margin before $(48) million of non-recurring charges.

GGR capital employed was down to $1.7 billion at the end of June 2020.

Equipment

Equipment 2019 2020 in million $ Q2 Q2 Segment revenue 124 58 Land 90 45 Marine 19 10 Downhole Gauges 9 3 Non Oil & Gas 6 1 Segment EBITDAS 27 0 EBITDAs Margin 22% 0% Segment Operating income 20 (7) OPINC Margin 16% (12)% Capital employed (in billion $) 0.6 0.5 Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 27 1 EBITDAs Margin 22% 2% Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC 20 (6) OPINC Margin 16% (11)%

Equipment segment revenue was $58 million, down 53% year-on-year. External sales were $58 million.

Land equipment sales represented 78% of total sales, as we delivered in Q2 over 60 thousand 508XT channels and 10 Nomad 90 mainly in North Africa and Middle East. Sercel also delivered its first node land WiNG system.

Marine equipment sales represented 17% of total sales. Activity in the streamer market remains low with mostly spares for Sentinel sections.

Downhole equipment sales were $3 million.

Equipment segment EBITDAs was $0 million.

Adjusted Equipment segment EBITDAs was $1m before $(1) million of COVID-19 plan costs.

Equipment segment operating income was $(7) million.

Adjusted Equipment segment operating income $(6) million before $(1) million of non-recurring charges.

Equipment capital employed was down at $0.5 billion at the end of June 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements 2019 2020 In million $ Q2 Q2 Exchange rate Euro / Dollar 1.12 1.10 Segment revenue 340 202 GGR 220 144 Equipment 123 58 Elim & Other (3) (1) Segment Gross Margin 88 27 Segment EBITDAs 170 68 GGR 149 81 Equipment 27 1 Corporate (6) (6) Elim & Other 0 0 COVID-19 plan 0 (7) Segment operating income 53 (53) GGR 40 9 Equipment 20 (6) Corporate (6) (7) Elim & Other 0 (1) Non recurring charges 0 (49) IFRS 15 adjustment (1) 21 IFRS operating income 51 (32) Equity from investments 0 0 Net cost of financial debt (33) (33) Other financial income (loss) 0 (1) Income taxes (3) (24) NRC (Tax & OFI) (46) Net income / (loss) from continuing operations 15 (134) Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (113) (13) IFRS net income / (loss) (98) (147) Shareholder’s net income / (loss) (101) (147) Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.14) (0.21) Basic Earnings per share in € (0.12) (0.19)

Segment revenue was $202 million, down 41% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 41% from Geoscience, 30% from Multi-Client (71% for the GGR segment) and 29% from Equipment.

Segment EBITDAs was $68 million, including $(7) million of Covid-19 plan costs, a 34% margin.

Segment operating income was $(53) million, including $(49) million related to non-recurring charges with $(17) million fair value adjustments and limited $(24) million goodwill impairment.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $21 million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(32) million.

Cost of financial debt was $(33) million. The total amount of interest paid during the quarter was $(32) million.

Other Financial Items were $(36) million, including $(37) million of non-recurring charges related to remeasurements of fair value of other financial assets and liabilities.

Taxes were at $(33) million, including $(9) million of non-recurring charges related to deferred tax assets (DTA) adjustments.

Net loss from continuing operations was $(134) million.

Discontinued operations







Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:

- Q2 revenue from discontinued operations was $5 million.

- Net loss from discontinued operations was $(13) million this quarter.

- Net Cash flow from discontinued operations was $0 million before Plan 2021

Group net loss was $(147) million.

After minority interests, Group net loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(147) million/ €(134) million.

Adjusted Net loss from continuing operations, excluding $(94) million of non-recurring charges, was $(40) million.

Cash Flow

Cash Flow items 2019 2020 In million $ Q2 Q2 Segment revenue 124 81 CAPEX (74) (89) Industrial (9) (4) R&D (8) (12) Multi-Client (Cash) (56) (73) Marine MC (51) (62) Land MC (5) (11) Proceeds from disposals of assets 0 0 Segment Free Cash Flow 51 (8) Lease repayments (13) (15) Paid Cost of debt (33) (32) Plan 2021 (16) (22) Free cash flow from discontinued operations (20) (0) Net Cash flow (31) (77) Financing cash flow 0 0 Forex and other (3) (1) Net increase / (decrease) in cash (34) (78) Supplementary information Covid-19 plan Cash (3) Segment Free Cash Flow before COVID-19 plan 51 (5)

Segment Operating Cash Flow was $81 million, down 35% compared to $124 million in Q2 2019.

Total capex was $89 million, up 20% year-on-year:

Industrial capex was $4 million, down 56%

was $4 million, down 56% Research & Development capex was $12 million, up 50%

was $12 million, up 50% Multi-client cash capex was $73 million, up 30%

Segment Free Cash Flow before lease repayments was at $(8) million, compared to $51 million in Q2 2019.

After $(15) million lease repayments, $(32) million paid cost of debt, $(22) million 2021 plan cash costs, $(3) million Covid-19 plan and $0 million free cash flow from discontinued operations, Net Cash Flow was $(77) million compared to $(31) million in Q2 2019.

First Half 2020 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements 2019 2020 In million $ Jun Jun YTD YTD Exchange rate Euro / Dollar 1.13 1.10 Segment revenue 623 473 GGR 401 342 Equipment 228 133 Elim & Other (6) (2) Segment Gross Margin 137 97 Segment EBITDAs 290 191 GGR 254 204 Equipment 51 9 Corporate (14) (12) Elim & Other 0 (1) COVID-19 plan 0 (9) Segment operating income 64 (84) GGR 45 57 Equipment 35 (6) Corporate (16) (13) Elim & Other 0 (2) Non recurring charges 0 (120) IFRS 15 adjustment 7 12 IFRS operating income 71 (72) Equity from investments 0 0 Net cost of financial debt (66) (66) Other financial income (loss) 1 7 Income taxes (6) (29) NRC (Tax & OFI) (46) Net income / (loss) from continuing operations 0 (205) Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (128) (40) IFRS net income / (loss) (128) (245) Shareholder’s net income / (loss) (135) (247) Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.19) (0.35) Basic Earnings per share in € (0.17) (0.31)

Segment revenue was $473 million, down 24% compared to H1 2019. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 37% from Geoscience, 35% from Multi-Client (72% for the GGR segment) and 28% from Equipment.

GGR segment revenue was $342 million, down 15% year-on-year

Geoscience revenue was $176 million, down 4% year-on-year mainly due to a reduced backlog.

was $176 million, down 4% year-on-year mainly due to a reduced backlog. Multi-Client sales reached $166 million, down 23% year-on-year. Prefunding revenue was $103 million, up 13% year-on-year. Multi-Client cash capex was $(140) million, up 46% year-on-year. Cash prefunding rate was 74%.

After-sales were $62 million, down 50%.

Equipment revenue was $133 million, down 42% year-on-year in a low equipment market due to the Covid-19 situation.

Segment EBITDAs was $191 million, including $(10) million of Covid-19 plan costs, down 34% year-on-year, a 40% margin. GGR EBITDA margin was at 58% and Equipment EBITDA margin at 6%

Segment operating income was $(84) million, including $(120) million of non-recurring charges.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $12 million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(72) million.

Cost of financial debt was $(66) million. The total amount of interest paid during H1 was $(40) million.

Other Financial Items were $(30) million, including $(37) million of non-recurring charges related to remeasurements of fair value of other financial assets and liabilities.

Taxes were at $(38) million, including $(9) million of non-recurring charges related to DTA adjustments.

Net income from continuing operations was $(205) million.

Discontinued operations



Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:



-H1 revenue from discontinued operations was $19 million.

-Net loss from discontinued operations was $(40) million.

-Net Cash flow from discontinued operations was $9 million before Plan 2021.

Group net loss was $(245) million.

After minority interests, Group loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(247) million/ €(223) million.

Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations, excluding $(166) million non-recurring charges, was $(39) million.

Cash Flow

Cash Flow items 2019 2020 in million $ Jun Jun YTD YTD Segment revenue 328 226 CAPEX (131) (177) Industrial (20) (12) R&D (16) (24) Multi-Client (Cash) (96) (140) Marine MC (81) (113) Land MC (15) (27) Proceeds from disposals of assets 0 0 Segment Free Cash Flow 196 50 Lease repayments (29) (29) Paid Cost of debt (40) (40) Plan 2021 (41) (50) Free cash flow from discontinued operations (73) 9 Net Cash flow 13 (60) Financing cash flow 0 0 Forex and other (6) (5) Net increase / (decrease) in cash 7 (65) Supplementary information Covid-19 plan Cash (4) Segment Free Cash Flow before COVID-19 plan 196 54

Segment Operating Cash Flow was $226 million compared to $328 million for the first half of 2019, a 31% decrease.

Capex was $(177) million, up 35% year-on-year,

Industrial capex was $(12) million, down 40% year-on-year,

was $(12) million, down 40% year-on-year, Research & Development capex was $(24) million, up 50% year-on-year,

was $(24) million, up 50% year-on-year, Multi-client cash capex was $(140) million, up 46% year-on-year.

Segment Free Cash Flow before lease repayments was at $50 million compared to $196 million in H1 2019.

After lease repayments of $(29) million, the payment of interest expenses of $(40) million, CGG 2021 Plan and Covid-19 cash costs of $(54) million and positive free cash flow from discontinued operations of $9 million, Group Net Cash Flow was $(60) million, compared to $13 million in H1 2019.

Balance Sheet

Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,172 million at the end of June 2020 and net debt was $626 million.

Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,329 million at the end of June 2020 and net debt was $783 million.

Group’s liquidity amounted to $546 million at the end of June 2020.



About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

June 30, 2020

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of operations

Six months ended June 30, (In millions of US$, except per share data) 2020 2019 Operating revenues 491.2 606.7 Other income from ordinary activities 0.5 0.4 Total income from ordinary activities 491.7 607.1 Cost of operations (382.5) (462.5) Gross profit 109.2 144.6 Research and development expenses - net (7.5) (12.3) Marketing and selling expenses (17.2) (21.7) General and administrative expenses (36.3) (37.2) Other revenues (expenses) - net (120.3) (2.2) Operating income (loss) (72.1) 71.2 Expenses related to financial debt (67.2) (67.4) Income provided by cash and cash equivalents 1.5 1.6 Cost of financial debt, net (65.7) (65.8) Other financial income (loss) (30.0) 0.5 Income (loss) before incomes taxes (167.8) 5.9 Income taxes (37.6) (5.6) Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method (205.4) 0.3 Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.1 0.1 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (205.3) 0.4 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (40.0) (128.5) Net income (loss) (245.3) (128.1) Attributable to : Owners of CGG S.A (246.6) (134.6) Non-controlling interests 1.3 6.5 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.35) (0.19) Diluted (0.35) (0.19) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share Basic (0.29) (0.00) Diluted (0.29) (0.00) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share Basic (0.06) (0.19) Diluted (0.06) (0.19)

Unaudited Consolidated statements of financial position

(In millions of US$) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 545.7 610.5 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 250.9 436.0 Inventories and work-in-progress, net 212.3 200.1 Income tax assets 81.7 84.9 Other current assets, net 98.7 116.7 Assets held for sale, net 135.1 316.6 Total current assets 1,324.4 1,764.8 Deferred tax assets 12.2 19.7 Investments and other financial assets, net 40.5 27.4 Investments in companies under the equity method 3.7 3.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 276.8 300.0 Intangible assets, net 639.1 690.8 Goodwill, net 1,177.9 1,206.9 Total non-current assets 2,150.2 2,247.8 TOTAL ASSETS 3,474.6 4,012.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Financial debt – current portion 55.8 59.4 Trade accounts and notes payables 97.1 117.4 Accrued payroll costs 125.1 156.6 Income taxes payable 75.9 59.3 Advance billings to customers 22.2 36.9 Provisions — current portion 29.8 50.0 Other current financial liabilities 33.6 — Other current liabilities 237.0 327.3 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 5.4 259.2 Total current liabilities 681.9 1,066.1 Deferred tax liabilities 17.1 10.4 Provisions — non-current portion 52.5 58.1 Financial debt – non-current portion 1,273.0 1,266.6 Other non-current financial liabilities 52.5 — Other non-current liabilities 51.6 4.0 Total non-current liabilities 1,446.7 1,339.1 Common stock: 1,194,133,367 shares authorized and 711,323,839 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at June 30, 2020 8.7 8.7 Additional paid-in capital 1,687.1 3,184.7 Retained earnings (279.6) (1,531.1) Other Reserves (20.8) (23.5) Treasury shares (20.1) (20.1) Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity (0.8) (0.7) Cumulative translation adjustment (67.6) (56.3) Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A. 1,306.9 1,561.7 Non-controlling interests 39.1 45.7 Total equity 1,346.0 1,607.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 3,474.6 4,012.6

Unaudited Consolidated statements of cash flows

Six months ended June 30, (In millions of US$) 2020 2019 OPERATING Net income (loss) (245.3) (128.1) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (40.0) (128.5) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (205.3) 0.4 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 100.8 65.1 Multi-client surveys impairment and amortization 186.4 139.2 Depreciation and amortization capitalized in multi-client surveys (8.4) (4.0) Variance on provisions 1.2 (0.6) Share-based compensation expenses 2.6 2.5 Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets 0.1 0.1 Equity (income) loss of investees (0.1) (0.1) Dividends received from investments in companies under the equity method — — Other non-cash items 30.0 0.8 Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax 107.3 203.4 Less : net cost of financial debt 65.7 65.8 Less : income tax expense (gain) 37.6 5.6 Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax 210.6 274.8 Income tax paid (1.1) (13.0) Net cash-flow before changes in working capital 209.5 261.8 Change in working capital 16.7 66.5 - change in trade accounts and notes receivable 77.1 90.6 - change in inventories and work-in-progress (18.5) (4.4) - change in other current assets (1.5) (23.2) - change in trade accounts and notes payable (2.4) 19.8 - change in other current liabilities (38.0) (16.3) Net cash-flow provided by operating activities 226.2 328.3 INVESTING Total capital expenditures (incl. variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding multi-client surveys) (36.6) (36.4) Investment in multi-client surveys, net cash (139.9) (95.8) Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets 0.1 — Total net proceeds from financial assets 0.2 — Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (0.4) — Variation in loans granted — — Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures — — Variation in other non-current financial assets 9.7 (1.4) Net cash-flow used in investing activities (166.9) (133.6)





Six months ended June 30, (In millions of US$) 2020 2019 FINANCING Repayment of long-term debt — — Total issuance of long-term debt — — Lease repayments (28.8) (28.7) Change in short-term loans — — Financial expenses paid (39.5) (40.1) Net proceeds from capital increase: — from shareholders — — — from non-controlling interests of integrated companies — — Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements: — to shareholders — — — to non-controlling interests of integrated companies (7.2) (3.8) Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares — — Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities (75.5) (72.6) Effects of exchange rates on cash (7.5) (0.3) Impact of changes in consolidation scope — — Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations (41.1) (114.7) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (64.8) 7.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 610.5 434.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 545.7 441.2





Analysis by segment (continuing operations)

Six months ended June 30, 2020 Amounts in millions of US$, except for

assets and capital employed

in billions of US$ GGR Equipment Eliminations Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustments Consolidated Total /

As reported Revenues from unaffiliated customers 341.9 131.0 - 472.9 18.3 491.2 Inter-segment revenues (1) 1.8 (1.8) Operating revenues 341.9 132.8 (1.8) 472.9 18.3 491.2 Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys) (85.0) (14.9) (0.9) (100.8) - (100.8) Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys (180.4) - - (180.4) (6.0) (186.4) Operating income (2) (61.3) (7.2) (15.9) (84.4) 12.3 (72.1) EBITDAs 197.1 8.1 (14.2) 191.0 18.3 209.3 Share of income in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.1 - - 0.1 - 0.1 Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2) (61.2) (7.2) (15.9) (84.3) 12.3 (72.0) Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3) 23.5 11.5 1.6 36.6 - 36.6 Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash 139.9 - - 139.9 - 139.9 Capital employed (4) 1.7 0.5 (0.1) 2.1 - 2.1 Total identifiable assets (4) 2.3 0.6 - 2.9 - 2.9

Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operation. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to general corporate expenses. Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(24.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.

Six months ended June 30, 2019 Amounts in millions of US$, except for

assets and capital employed

in billions of US$ GGR Equipment Eliminations Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustments Consolidated Total /

As reported Revenues from unaffiliated customers 400.5 222.2 – 622.7 (16.0) 606.7 Inter-segment revenues (1) – 6.0 (6.0) – – – Operating revenues 400.5 228.2 (6.0) 622.7 (16.0) 606.7 Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys) (49.1) (15.7) (0.3) (65.1) – (65.1) Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys (162.6) – – (162.6) 23.4 (139.2) Operating income (2) 44.9 34.7 (15.9) 63.7 7.5 71.2 EBITDAs 254.0 50.5 (14.6) 289.9 (15.9) 274.0 Share of income in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.1 – – 0.1 – 0.1 Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2) 44.9 34.7 (15.8) 63.8 7.5 71.3 Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3) 26.2 9.3 0.9 36.4 – 36.4 Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash 95.8 – – 95.8 – 95.8 Capital employed (4) 2.0 0.6 (0.2) 2.4 – 2.4 Total identifiable assets (4) 2.2 0.7 0.7 3.6 3.6

Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operation. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to general corporate expenses. Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(16.4) million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.

