CGG: CGG Announces its 2020 Second Quarter Results
A quarter impacted by Covid-19 and oil price drop
Swiftly aligning cost structure to the new baseline
PARIS, France – July 29, 2020 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its 2020 second quarter unaudited results.
Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:
“The geoscience market continued to deteriorate this quarter as clients reprioritized portfolios to factor in reductions in E&P spending. Our priority remains the safety of our employees, preservation of cash and maintaining excellent business continuity despite the global spread of Covid-19. We are swiftly taking actions necessary to align our cost structure with the new baseline, while maintaining focus on our differentiated technologies and key multi-client investments. With our strong balance sheet and solid strategy and plans, I am confident that CGG is well positioned to successfully navigate through these crises while best supporting our clients’ production optimization, reservoir evaluation and near field exploration challenges.“
Q2 2020: Revenue and EBITDAs impacted by the crises
- IFRS figures: revenue at $239m, OPINC at $(32)m, net income at $(147)m
-
Segment revenue at $202m, down 41% year-on-year
- Geoscience: Resilient despite backlog decline
- Multi-client: Supported by ongoing well prefunded projects in mature basins
- Equipment: Reduced demand with some delays in deliveries due to Covid-19
- Segment EBITDAs at $68m, down 60% year-on-year, a 34% margin
- Segment operating income at $(53)m
Supplementary information
- Adjusted* Segment EBITDAs at $76m before $(7)m of Covid-19 plan costs, down 56% year-on-year, a 37% margin
- Adjusted* Segment operating income at $(5)m before $(49)m of non-recurring charges, including $(17)m fair value adjustments and limited $(24)m goodwill impairment
*Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted of non-recurring charges triggered by economic downturn and unprecedented drop in oil price.
Sound Liquidity
- Liquidity of $546m and Net debt before IFRS 16 of $626m at June 30, 2020
- Q2 2020 Segment Free Cash Flow of $(8)m
- Q2 2020 Net Cash Flow of $(77)m, including $(25)m 2021 plan and Covid-19 plan cash costs
- H1 2020 Net Cash Flow of $(60)m, including $(54)m 2021 plan and Covid-19 plan cash costs
Aligning cost structure to the new baseline
- All saving plans (2021 plan and Covid-19) expected to generate cash costs reduction of around $35m in 2020 and $135m annualized, including around $90m of fixed cash costs
- Covid-19 plan cash expenses of around $(30)m in 2020, of which $(4)m in H1
$(94)m of non-recurring charges were booked in Q2 2020
Global economic crisis, triggered by Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented drop in oil price and E&P spending lead CGG to carry a full impairment test in Q2 2020 and launch cost reduction actions («Covid-19 plan»). $(94)m of non-recurring charges were booked in Q2 2020:
- $(7)m severance costs related to Covid-19 plan
- $(17)m non-cash fair value remeasurement of GeoSoftware business available for sale
- $(24)m non-cash goodwill impairment related to GeoConsulting business mainly focused on exploration and appraisal
- $(37)m non-cash remeasurement of other financial assets and liabilities mainly related to Marine Acquisition exit transaction
- $(9)m non-cash impairment of Deferred Tax Assets
|Non-recurring charges (in m$)
|Q1 2020
|Q2 2020
|H1 2020
|Operational costs provisions
|(3)
|(7)
|(10)
|Multi-client library Impairment
|(69)
|(69)
|Asset impairment
|(17)
|(17)
|Goodwill impairment
|(24)
|(24)
|Other Financial Items (OFI) adjustment
|(37)
|(37)
|Deferred Tax Assets impairment
|(9)
|(9)
|Total
|(72)
|(94)
|(166)
|Key Figures - Second Quarter 2020
|Key Figures – Quarter
|2019
|2020
|in million $
|Q2
|Q2
|Operating revenues
|335
|239
|Operation Income
|51
|(32)
|Equity from Investment
|0
|0
|Net cost of financial debt
|(33)
|(33)
|Other financial income (loss)
|0
|(36)
|Income taxes
|(3)
|(33)
|Net income / Loss from continuing operations
|(15)
|(134)
|Net income / Loss from discontinued operations
|(113)
|(13)
|Group net income / (loss)
|(98)
|(147)
|Operating Cash Flow
|124
|81
|Net Cash Flow
|(31)
|(77)
|Net debt
|883
|783
|Net debt before lease
|694
|626
|Capital employed
|2,435
|2,129
|Key Segment Figures - Second Quarter 2020
|Key Segment Figures – Quarter
|2019
|2020
|in million $
|Q2
|Q2
|Segment revenue
|340
|202
|Segment EBIDTAs
|170
|68
|Group EBIDTDAS margin
|50%
|34%
|Segment operating income
|53
|(53)
|Opinc margin
|16%
|(26)%
|IFRS 15 adjustment
|(1)
|21
|IFRS operating income
|51
|(32)
|Operation Cash Flow
|124
|81
|Segment Net Cash Flow
|(31)
|(77)
|Supplementary information
|Adjusted segment EBITDAS before NRC
|170
|76
|EBIDTDAS margin
|50%
|37%
|Adjusted segment operation income before NRC
|53
|(5)
|Opinc margin
|16%
|(2)%
|Key Figures – First Half 2020
|Key Figures – YTD
|2019
|2020
|in million $
|Jun
|Jun
|YTD
|YTD
|Operating revenues
|607
|491
|Operation Income
|71
|(72)
|Equity from Investment
|0
|0
|Net cost of financial debt
|(66)
|(66)
|Other financial income (loss)
|1
|(30)
|Income taxes
|(6)
|(38)
|Net income / Loss from continuing operations
|(0)
|(205)
|Net income / Loss from discontinued operations
|(128)
|(40)
|Group net income / (loss)
|(128)
|(245)
|Operating Cash Flow
|(328)
|226
|Net Cash Flow
|(13)
|(60)
|Net debt
|883
|783
|Net debt before lease
|694
|626
|Capital employed
|2,435
|2,129
|Key Segment Figures – First Half 2020
|Key Segment Figures – YTD
|2019
|2020
|in million $
|Jun
|Jun
|YTD
|YTD
|Segment revenue
|623
|473
|Segment EBITDAs
|290
|191
|Group EBITDAs margin
|47%
|40%
|Segment operating income
|64
|(84)
|Opinc margin
|10%
|(18)%
|IFRS 15 adjustment
|7
|12
|IFRS Operating income
|71
|(72)
|Operating Cash Flow
|328
|226
|Segment Net Cash Flow
|13
|(60)
|Supplementary information
|Adjusted segment EBITDAS before NRC
|290
|200
|Group EBITDAs margin
|47%
|42%
|Adjusted segment operation income before NRC
|64
|36
|Opinc margin
|10%
|8%
|Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - Second Quarter 2020
|P&L items
|Segment
|IFRS15
|IFRS Figures
|In million $
|figures
|adjustments
|Total Revenue
|202
|36
|239
|OPINC
|(53)
|21
|(32)
|Cash Flow Statement Items
|Segment
|IFRS15
|IFRS Figures
|In million $
|figures
|adjustments
|EBITDAs
|68
|36
|105
|Change in Working Capital & Provisions
|15
|(36)
|(21)
|Cash Provided by Operations
|81
|0
|81
|Multi-Client Data Library NBV
|Segment
|IFRS15
|IFRS Figures
|In million $
|figures
|adjustments
|Opening Balance Sheet Mar,20
|318
|157
|475
|Closing Balance Sheet Jun,20
|340
|140
|480
|Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Half 2020
|P&L items
|Segment
|IFRS15
|IFRS Figures
|In million $
|figures
|adjustments
|Total Revenue
|473
|18
|491
|OPINC
|(84)
|12
|(72)
|Cash Flow Statement Items
|Segment
|IFRS15
|IFRS Figures
|In million $
|figures
|adjustments
|EBITDAs
|191
|18
|209
|Change in Working Capital & Provisions
|36
|(18)
|18
|Cash Provided by Operations
|226
|0
|226
|Multi-Client Data Library NBV
|Segment
|IFRS15
|IFRS Figures
|In million $
|figures
|adjustments
|Opening Balance Sheet Dec,19
|376
|155
|531
|Closing Balance Sheet Jun,20
|340
|140
|480
|Second Quarter 2020 Segment Financial Results
|Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)
|Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)
|2019
|2020
|in million $
|Q2
|Q2
|Segment revenue
|220
|144
|Geoscience (SIR)
|93
|83
|Multi-Client
|127
|62
|Prefunding
|49
|46
|After Sales
|78
|15
|Segment EBITDAS
|149
|74
|EBITDAs Margin
|68%
|51%
|Segment Operating income
|40
|(39)
|OPINC Margin
|18%
|(27)%
|Equity from investments
|0
|0
|Capital employed (in billion $)
|2.0
|1.7
|Supplementary information
|Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC
|149
|81
|EBITDAs Margin
|68%
|56%
|Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC
|40
|9
|OPINC Margin
|18%
|6%
|Other Key Metrics
|Multi-client cash capex ($m)
|(56)
|(73)
|Multi-client cash prefunding rate (%)
|88%
|63%
GGR segment revenue was $144 million, down 35% year-on-year.
- Geoscience revenue was $83 million, down 11% year-on-year.
Q2 activity was impacted by the general slowdown of the economy and its effect on clients E&P spending. Preservation of business continuity, profitability, technology leadership and client support continue to be the focus. New businesses in Geothermal, Carbon Monitoring and Environmental Science were established.
- Multi-Client revenue was $62 million this quarter, down 52% year on year.
Prefunding revenue of our multi-client projects was $46 million. We had four ongoing multi-client programs this quarter: one onshore - Central Basin Platform – in US land, and three offshore programs: one marine streamer survey – Nebula – in Brazil, one marine streamer survey – Gippsland – in Australia, and one nodes survey in the UK North Sea. Multi-client cash capex was $73m this quarter and prefunding rate was 63%.
After-sales were at $15 million this quarter, down 80% year-on-year.
The segment library Net Book Value was $340 million ($480 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of June 2020, split 85% offshore and 15% onshore.
GGR segment EBITDAs was $74 million, down 50% with 51% margin.
Adjusted GGR segment EBITDAs $81m with 56% margin before $(7) million of COVID-19 plan costs.
GGR segment operating income was $(39) million.
Adjusted GGR segment operating income was $9 million with 6% margin before $(48) million of non-recurring charges.
GGR capital employed was down to $1.7 billion at the end of June 2020.
Equipment
|Equipment
|2019
|2020
|in million $
|Q2
|Q2
|Segment revenue
|124
|58
|Land
|90
|45
|Marine
|19
|10
|Downhole Gauges
|9
|3
|Non Oil & Gas
|6
|1
|Segment EBITDAS
|27
|0
|EBITDAs Margin
|22%
|0%
|Segment Operating income
|20
|(7)
|OPINC Margin
|16%
|(12)%
|Capital employed (in billion $)
|0.6
|0.5
|Supplementary information
|Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC
|27
|1
|EBITDAs Margin
|22%
|2%
|Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC
|20
|(6)
|OPINC Margin
|16%
|(11)%
Equipment segment revenue was $58 million, down 53% year-on-year. External sales were $58 million.
- Land equipment sales represented 78% of total sales, as we delivered in Q2 over 60 thousand 508XT channels and 10 Nomad 90 mainly in North Africa and Middle East. Sercel also delivered its first node land WiNG system.
- Marine equipment sales represented 17% of total sales. Activity in the streamer market remains low with mostly spares for Sentinel sections.
- Downhole equipment sales were $3 million.
Equipment segment EBITDAs was $0 million.
Adjusted Equipment segment EBITDAs was $1m before $(1) million of COVID-19 plan costs.
Equipment segment operating income was $(7) million.
Adjusted Equipment segment operating income $(6) million before $(1) million of non-recurring charges.
Equipment capital employed was down at $0.5 billion at the end of June 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
|Consolidated Income Statements
|2019
|2020
|In million $
|Q2
|Q2
|Exchange rate Euro / Dollar
|1.12
|1.10
|Segment revenue
|340
|202
|GGR
|220
|144
|Equipment
|123
|58
|Elim & Other
|(3)
|(1)
|Segment Gross Margin
|88
|27
|Segment EBITDAs
|170
|68
|GGR
|149
|81
|Equipment
|27
|1
|Corporate
|(6)
|(6)
|Elim & Other
|0
|0
|COVID-19 plan
|0
|(7)
|Segment operating income
|53
|(53)
|GGR
|40
|9
|Equipment
|20
|(6)
|Corporate
|(6)
|(7)
|Elim & Other
|0
|(1)
|Non recurring charges
|0
|(49)
|IFRS 15 adjustment
|(1)
|21
|IFRS operating income
|51
|(32)
|Equity from investments
|0
|0
|Net cost of financial debt
|(33)
|(33)
|Other financial income (loss)
|0
|(1)
|Income taxes
|(3)
|(24)
|NRC (Tax & OFI)
|(46)
|Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
|15
|(134)
|Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
|(113)
|(13)
|IFRS net income / (loss)
|(98)
|(147)
|Shareholder’s net income / (loss)
|(101)
|(147)
|Basic Earnings per share in $
|(0.14)
|(0.21)
|Basic Earnings per share in €
|(0.12)
|(0.19)
Segment revenue was $202 million, down 41% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 41% from Geoscience, 30% from Multi-Client (71% for the GGR segment) and 29% from Equipment.
Segment EBITDAs was $68 million, including $(7) million of Covid-19 plan costs, a 34% margin.
Segment operating income was $(53) million, including $(49) million related to non-recurring charges with $(17) million fair value adjustments and limited $(24) million goodwill impairment.
IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $21 million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(32) million.
Cost of financial debt was $(33) million. The total amount of interest paid during the quarter was $(32) million.
Other Financial Items were $(36) million, including $(37) million of non-recurring charges related to remeasurements of fair value of other financial assets and liabilities.
Taxes were at $(33) million, including $(9) million of non-recurring charges related to deferred tax assets (DTA) adjustments.
Net loss from continuing operations was $(134) million.
| Discontinued operations
Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:
- Q2 revenue from discontinued operations was $5 million.
- Net loss from discontinued operations was $(13) million this quarter.
- Net Cash flow from discontinued operations was $0 million before Plan 2021
Group net loss was $(147) million.
After minority interests, Group net loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(147) million/ €(134) million.
Adjusted Net loss from continuing operations, excluding $(94) million of non-recurring charges, was $(40) million.
Cash Flow
|Cash Flow items
|2019
|2020
|In million $
|Q2
|Q2
|Segment revenue
|124
|81
|CAPEX
|(74)
|(89)
|Industrial
|(9)
|(4)
|R&D
|(8)
|(12)
|Multi-Client (Cash)
|(56)
|(73)
|Marine MC
|(51)
|(62)
|Land MC
|(5)
|(11)
|Proceeds from disposals of assets
|0
|0
|Segment Free Cash Flow
|51
|(8)
|Lease repayments
|(13)
|(15)
|Paid Cost of debt
|(33)
|(32)
|Plan 2021
|(16)
|(22)
|Free cash flow from discontinued operations
|(20)
|(0)
|Net Cash flow
|(31)
|(77)
|Financing cash flow
|0
|0
|Forex and other
|(3)
|(1)
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash
|(34)
|(78)
|Supplementary information
|Covid-19 plan Cash
|(3)
|Segment Free Cash Flow before COVID-19 plan
|51
|(5)
Segment Operating Cash Flow was $81 million, down 35% compared to $124 million in Q2 2019.
Total capex was $89 million, up 20% year-on-year:
- Industrial capex was $4 million, down 56%
- Research & Development capex was $12 million, up 50%
- Multi-client cash capex was $73 million, up 30%
Segment Free Cash Flow before lease repayments was at $(8) million, compared to $51 million in Q2 2019.
After $(15) million lease repayments, $(32) million paid cost of debt, $(22) million 2021 plan cash costs, $(3) million Covid-19 plan and $0 million free cash flow from discontinued operations, Net Cash Flow was $(77) million compared to $(31) million in Q2 2019.
First Half 2020 Financial Results
|Consolidated Income Statements
|2019
|2020
|In million $
|Jun
|Jun
|YTD
|YTD
|Exchange rate Euro / Dollar
|1.13
|1.10
|Segment revenue
|623
|473
|GGR
|401
|342
|Equipment
|228
|133
|Elim & Other
|(6)
|(2)
|Segment Gross Margin
|137
|97
|Segment EBITDAs
|290
|191
|GGR
|254
|204
|Equipment
|51
|9
|Corporate
|(14)
|(12)
|Elim & Other
|0
|(1)
|COVID-19 plan
|0
|(9)
|Segment operating income
|64
|(84)
|GGR
|45
|57
|Equipment
|35
|(6)
|Corporate
|(16)
|(13)
|Elim & Other
|0
|(2)
|Non recurring charges
|0
|(120)
|IFRS 15 adjustment
|7
|12
|IFRS operating income
|71
|(72)
|Equity from investments
|0
|0
|Net cost of financial debt
|(66)
|(66)
|Other financial income (loss)
|1
|7
|Income taxes
|(6)
|(29)
|NRC (Tax & OFI)
|(46)
|Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
|0
|(205)
|Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
|(128)
|(40)
|IFRS net income / (loss)
|(128)
|(245)
|Shareholder’s net income / (loss)
|(135)
|(247)
|Basic Earnings per share in $
|(0.19)
|(0.35)
|Basic Earnings per share in €
|(0.17)
|(0.31)
Segment revenue was $473 million, down 24% compared to H1 2019. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 37% from Geoscience, 35% from Multi-Client (72% for the GGR segment) and 28% from Equipment.
GGR segment revenue was $342 million, down 15% year-on-year
- Geoscience revenue was $176 million, down 4% year-on-year mainly due to a reduced backlog.
- Multi-Client sales reached $166 million, down 23% year-on-year. Prefunding revenue was $103 million, up 13% year-on-year. Multi-Client cash capex was $(140) million, up 46% year-on-year. Cash prefunding rate was 74%.
After-sales were $62 million, down 50%.
Equipment revenue was $133 million, down 42% year-on-year in a low equipment market due to the Covid-19 situation.
Segment EBITDAs was $191 million, including $(10) million of Covid-19 plan costs, down 34% year-on-year, a 40% margin. GGR EBITDA margin was at 58% and Equipment EBITDA margin at 6%
Segment operating income was $(84) million, including $(120) million of non-recurring charges.
IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $12 million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(72) million.
Cost of financial debt was $(66) million. The total amount of interest paid during H1 was $(40) million.
Other Financial Items were $(30) million, including $(37) million of non-recurring charges related to remeasurements of fair value of other financial assets and liabilities.
Taxes were at $(38) million, including $(9) million of non-recurring charges related to DTA adjustments.
Net income from continuing operations was $(205) million.
| Discontinued operations
Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:
-H1 revenue from discontinued operations was $19 million.
-Net loss from discontinued operations was $(40) million.
-Net Cash flow from discontinued operations was $9 million before Plan 2021.
Group net loss was $(245) million.
After minority interests, Group loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(247) million/ €(223) million.
Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations, excluding $(166) million non-recurring charges, was $(39) million.
Cash Flow
|Cash Flow items
|2019
|2020
|in million $
|Jun
|Jun
|YTD
|YTD
|Segment revenue
|328
|226
|CAPEX
|(131)
|(177)
|Industrial
|(20)
|(12)
|R&D
|(16)
|(24)
|Multi-Client (Cash)
|(96)
|(140)
|Marine MC
|(81)
|(113)
|Land MC
|(15)
|(27)
|Proceeds from disposals of assets
|0
|0
|Segment Free Cash Flow
|196
|50
|Lease repayments
|(29)
|(29)
|Paid Cost of debt
|(40)
|(40)
|Plan 2021
|(41)
|(50)
|Free cash flow from discontinued operations
|(73)
|9
|Net Cash flow
|13
|(60)
|Financing cash flow
|0
|0
|Forex and other
|(6)
|(5)
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash
|7
|(65)
|Supplementary information
|Covid-19 plan Cash
|(4)
|Segment Free Cash Flow before COVID-19 plan
|196
|54
Segment Operating Cash Flow was $226 million compared to $328 million for the first half of 2019, a 31% decrease.
Capex was $(177) million, up 35% year-on-year,
- Industrial capex was $(12) million, down 40% year-on-year,
- Research & Development capex was $(24) million, up 50% year-on-year,
- Multi-client cash capex was $(140) million, up 46% year-on-year.
Segment Free Cash Flow before lease repayments was at $50 million compared to $196 million in H1 2019.
After lease repayments of $(29) million, the payment of interest expenses of $(40) million, CGG 2021 Plan and Covid-19 cash costs of $(54) million and positive free cash flow from discontinued operations of $9 million, Group Net Cash Flow was $(60) million, compared to $13 million in H1 2019.
Balance Sheet
Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,172 million at the end of June 2020 and net debt was $626 million.
Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,329 million at the end of June 2020 and net debt was $783 million.
Group’s liquidity amounted to $546 million at the end of June 2020.
Q2 2020 Conference call
An English language analysts’ conference call is scheduled today at 8:15 am (Paris time) – 7:15 am (London time)
To follow this conference, please access the live webcast:
|From your computer at:
| www.cgg.com
A replay of the conference will be available via webcast on the CGG website at: www.cgg.com.
For analysts, please dial the following numbers 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
|France call-in:
|+33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
|UK call-in:
|+44(0) 844 4819 752
|Access Code:
|1391217
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts
| Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
June 30, 2020
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of operations
|Six months ended June 30,
|(In millions of US$, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|Operating revenues
|491.2
|606.7
|Other income from ordinary activities
|0.5
|0.4
|Total income from ordinary activities
|491.7
|607.1
|Cost of operations
|(382.5)
|(462.5)
|Gross profit
|109.2
|144.6
|Research and development expenses - net
|(7.5)
|(12.3)
|Marketing and selling expenses
|(17.2)
|(21.7)
|General and administrative expenses
|(36.3)
|(37.2)
|Other revenues (expenses) - net
|(120.3)
|(2.2)
|Operating income (loss)
|(72.1)
|71.2
|Expenses related to financial debt
|(67.2)
|(67.4)
|Income provided by cash and cash equivalents
|1.5
|1.6
|Cost of financial debt, net
|(65.7)
|(65.8)
|Other financial income (loss)
|(30.0)
|0.5
|Income (loss) before incomes taxes
|(167.8)
|5.9
|Income taxes
|(37.6)
|(5.6)
|Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method
|(205.4)
|0.3
|Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method
|0.1
|0.1
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(205.3)
|0.4
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|(40.0)
|(128.5)
|Net income (loss)
|(245.3)
|(128.1)
|Attributable to :
|Owners of CGG S.A
|(246.6)
|(134.6)
|Non-controlling interests
|1.3
|6.5
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|(0.35)
|(0.19)
|Diluted
|(0.35)
|(0.19)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share
|Basic
|(0.29)
|(0.00)
|Diluted
|(0.29)
|(0.00)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share
|Basic
|(0.06)
|(0.19)
|Diluted
|(0.06)
|(0.19)
Unaudited Consolidated statements of financial position
|(In millions of US$)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|545.7
|610.5
|Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
|250.9
|436.0
|Inventories and work-in-progress, net
|212.3
|200.1
|Income tax assets
|81.7
|84.9
|Other current assets, net
|98.7
|116.7
|Assets held for sale, net
|135.1
|316.6
|Total current assets
|1,324.4
|1,764.8
|Deferred tax assets
|12.2
|19.7
|Investments and other financial assets, net
|40.5
|27.4
|Investments in companies under the equity method
|3.7
|3.0
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|276.8
|300.0
|Intangible assets, net
|639.1
|690.8
|Goodwill, net
|1,177.9
|1,206.9
|Total non-current assets
|2,150.2
|2,247.8
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,474.6
|4,012.6
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Financial debt – current portion
|55.8
|59.4
|Trade accounts and notes payables
|97.1
|117.4
|Accrued payroll costs
|125.1
|156.6
|Income taxes payable
|75.9
|59.3
|Advance billings to customers
|22.2
|36.9
|Provisions — current portion
|29.8
|50.0
|Other current financial liabilities
|33.6
|—
|Other current liabilities
|237.0
|327.3
|Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
|5.4
|259.2
|Total current liabilities
|681.9
|1,066.1
|Deferred tax liabilities
|17.1
|10.4
|Provisions — non-current portion
|52.5
|58.1
|Financial debt – non-current portion
|1,273.0
|1,266.6
|Other non-current financial liabilities
|52.5
|—
|Other non-current liabilities
|51.6
|4.0
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,446.7
|1,339.1
|Common stock: 1,194,133,367 shares authorized and 711,323,839 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at June 30, 2020
|8.7
|8.7
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,687.1
|3,184.7
|Retained earnings
|(279.6)
|(1,531.1)
|Other Reserves
|(20.8)
|(23.5)
|Treasury shares
|(20.1)
|(20.1)
|Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity
|(0.8)
|(0.7)
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(67.6)
|(56.3)
|Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A.
|1,306.9
|1,561.7
|Non-controlling interests
|39.1
|45.7
|Total equity
|1,346.0
|1,607.4
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|3,474.6
|4,012.6
Unaudited Consolidated statements of cash flows
|Six months ended June 30,
|(In millions of US$)
|2020
|2019
|OPERATING
|Net income (loss)
|(245.3)
|(128.1)
|Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|(40.0)
|(128.5)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(205.3)
|0.4
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|100.8
|65.1
|Multi-client surveys impairment and amortization
|186.4
|139.2
|Depreciation and amortization capitalized in multi-client surveys
|(8.4)
|(4.0)
|Variance on provisions
|1.2
|(0.6)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|2.6
|2.5
|Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets
|0.1
|0.1
|Equity (income) loss of investees
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|Dividends received from investments in companies under the equity method
|—
|—
|Other non-cash items
|30.0
|0.8
|Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax
|107.3
|203.4
|Less : net cost of financial debt
|65.7
|65.8
|Less : income tax expense (gain)
|37.6
|5.6
|Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax
|210.6
|274.8
|Income tax paid
|(1.1)
|(13.0)
|Net cash-flow before changes in working capital
|209.5
|261.8
|Change in working capital
|16.7
|66.5
|- change in trade accounts and notes receivable
|77.1
|90.6
|- change in inventories and work-in-progress
|(18.5)
|(4.4)
|- change in other current assets
|(1.5)
|(23.2)
|- change in trade accounts and notes payable
|(2.4)
|19.8
|- change in other current liabilities
|(38.0)
|(16.3)
|Net cash-flow provided by operating activities
|226.2
|328.3
|INVESTING
|Total capital expenditures (incl. variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding multi-client surveys)
|(36.6)
|(36.4)
|Investment in multi-client surveys, net cash
|(139.9)
|(95.8)
|Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets
|0.1
|—
|Total net proceeds from financial assets
|0.2
|—
|Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
|(0.4)
|—
|Variation in loans granted
|—
|—
|Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures
|—
|—
|Variation in other non-current financial assets
|9.7
|(1.4)
|Net cash-flow used in investing activities
|(166.9)
|(133.6)
|Six months ended June 30,
|(In millions of US$)
|2020
|2019
|FINANCING
|Repayment of long-term debt
|—
|—
|Total issuance of long-term debt
|—
|—
|Lease repayments
|(28.8)
|(28.7)
|Change in short-term loans
|—
|—
|Financial expenses paid
|(39.5)
|(40.1)
|Net proceeds from capital increase:
|— from shareholders
|—
|—
|— from non-controlling interests of integrated companies
|—
|—
|Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements:
|— to shareholders
|—
|—
|— to non-controlling interests of integrated companies
|(7.2)
|(3.8)
|Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares
|—
|—
|Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities
|(75.5)
|(72.6)
|Effects of exchange rates on cash
|(7.5)
|(0.3)
|Impact of changes in consolidation scope
|—
|—
|Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations
|(41.1)
|(114.7)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(64.8)
|7.1
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|610.5
|434.1
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|545.7
|441.2
Analysis by segment (continuing operations)
|Six months ended June 30, 2020
|Amounts in millions of US$, except for
assets and capital employed
in billions of US$
|GGR
|Equipment
|Eliminations
|Segment figures
|IFRS 15 adjustments
|Consolidated Total /
As reported
|Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|341.9
|131.0
|-
|472.9
|18.3
|491.2
|Inter-segment revenues (1)
|1.8
|(1.8)
|Operating revenues
|341.9
|132.8
|(1.8)
|472.9
|18.3
|491.2
|Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys)
|(85.0)
|(14.9)
|(0.9)
|(100.8)
|-
|(100.8)
|Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys
|(180.4)
|-
|-
|(180.4)
|(6.0)
|(186.4)
|Operating income (2)
|(61.3)
|(7.2)
|(15.9)
|(84.4)
|12.3
|(72.1)
|EBITDAs
|197.1
|8.1
|(14.2)
|191.0
|18.3
|209.3
|Share of income in companies accounted for under the equity method
|0.1
|-
|-
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2)
|(61.2)
|(7.2)
|(15.9)
|(84.3)
|12.3
|(72.0)
|Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3)
|23.5
|11.5
|1.6
|36.6
|-
|36.6
|Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash
|139.9
|-
|-
|139.9
|-
|139.9
|Capital employed (4)
|1.7
|0.5
|(0.1)
|2.1
|-
|2.1
|Total identifiable assets (4)
|2.3
|0.6
|-
|2.9
|-
|2.9
- Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operation.
- “Eliminations and other” corresponded to general corporate expenses.
- Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(24.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
- Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.
|Six months ended June 30, 2019
|Amounts in millions of US$, except for
assets and capital employed
in billions of US$
|GGR
|Equipment
|Eliminations
|Segment figures
|IFRS 15 adjustments
|Consolidated Total /
As reported
|Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|400.5
|222.2
|–
|622.7
|(16.0)
|606.7
|Inter-segment revenues (1)
|–
|6.0
|(6.0)
|–
|–
|–
|Operating revenues
|400.5
|228.2
|(6.0)
|622.7
|(16.0)
|606.7
|Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys)
|(49.1)
|(15.7)
|(0.3)
|(65.1)
|–
|(65.1)
|Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys
|(162.6)
|–
|–
|(162.6)
|23.4
|(139.2)
|Operating income (2)
|44.9
|34.7
|(15.9)
|63.7
|7.5
|71.2
|EBITDAs
|254.0
|50.5
|(14.6)
|289.9
|(15.9)
|274.0
|Share of income in companies accounted for under the equity method
|0.1
|–
|–
|0.1
|–
|0.1
|Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2)
|44.9
|34.7
|(15.8)
|63.8
|7.5
|71.3
|Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3)
|26.2
|9.3
|0.9
|36.4
|–
|36.4
|Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash
|95.8
|–
|–
|95.8
|–
|95.8
|Capital employed (4)
|2.0
|0.6
|(0.2)
|2.4
|–
|2.4
|Total identifiable assets (4)
|2.2
|0.7
|0.7
|3.6
|3.6
- Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operation.
- “Eliminations and other” corresponded to general corporate expenses.
- Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(16.4) million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
- Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.
