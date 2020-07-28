Statement by Secretary Gorbea on Federal Court Ruling to Suspend Witness/Notary Requirement to Vote by Mail

"As long as I am Secretary of State, I will fight to protect Rhode Island voters. Today's ruling is a victory for voting rights and public health. I thank the Court for delivering this decision in a timely manner.

I am appalled that the Republican National Committee is actively working to prevent Rhode Islanders from being able to vote safely and securely from their homes during this pandemic."

-Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea

"Mientras yo sea Secretaria de Estado, lucharé por proteger los derechos de los votantes de Rhode Island. La decisión de la corte hoydía es una victoria por los derechos de los votantes y una victoria por la salud pública. Agradezco que la Corte por rendir esta decisión con rapidez y de forma oportuna.

Es reprehensible que el Partido Nacional Republicano esté trabajando activamente para hacerle difícil a los votantes en Rhode Island poder ejercer su derecho al voto por voto ausente, de forma segura desde su casa durante esta pandemia."

-Secretaria de Estado Nellie Gorbea