First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend
Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands,
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|except per share data)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|Reported Results
|Net income
|$
|23,851
|$
|4,727
|$
|27,280
|$
|28,578
|$
|51,869
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.53
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.37
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.32
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.95
|%
|1.77
|%
|10.84
|%
|5.36
|%
|10.48
|%
|Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)
|Core net income
|$
|23,851
|$
|4,727
|$
|27,307
|$
|28,578
|$
|51,896
|Core diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.53
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|$
|36,101
|$
|37,123
|$
|37,258
|$
|73,223
|$
|72,343
|Provision expense
|$
|6,859
|$
|30,967
|$
|2,835
|$
|37,826
|$
|6,930
|Net charge-offs
|$
|4,493
|$
|3,529
|$
|1,427
|$
|8,022
|$
|3,633
|Reserve build(2)
|$
|2,366
|$
|27,438
|$
|1,408
|$
|29,804
|$
|3,297
|Core return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.37
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.32
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|13.13
|%
|2.92
|%
|15.47
|%
|8.03
|%
|15.04
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|13.13
|%
|2.92
|%
|15.48
|%
|8.03
|%
|15.05
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|57.20
|%
|58.21
|%
|56.80
|%
|57.71
|%
|57.47
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.29
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.75
|%
(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs, while reserve release represents the amount by which net charge-offs exceed the provision for credit losses.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
Financial results
- Net income of $23.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24, an increase of $19.1 million or $0.19 per share from the previous quarter
- Provision for loan losses of $6.9 million decreased $24.1 million from the previous quarter
- Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) was $36.1 million
- Net interest income of $67.0 million decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to a 36 basis point decline in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $678.6 million increase in average interest-earning assets
- Noninterest income of $21.8 million increased $2.5 million from the previous quarter on improved mortgage gain on sale
- Noninterest expense of $52.8 million increased $2.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $3.4 million increase in expense for reserves for unfunded loan commitments
- Total period-end loans increased $612.8 million from the previous quarter and includes $570.9 million in loans made through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)
-- Excluding PPP loans, total period-end loans grew $41.9 million, or 2.7% (annualized) from the previous quarter
- Average deposits increased $758.2 million (or 44.8% annualized) and period-end deposits increased $859.1 million (or 49.6% annualized) from the previous quarter due to deposit growth associated with PPP loan funds and consumer stimulus checks
-- Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $536.8 million (or 122.6% annualized) and comprised 29.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2020
Asset quality
- Nonaccrual loans of $48.6 million decreased $3.1 million from the previous quarter
- Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.5 million, $2.9 million of which represents the charge off of specific reserves provided for in prior periods
- Reserve build(2) of $29.8 million or 0.43% of total loans (excluding PPP) on a year-to-date basis, bringing reserves to total loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.28%, and reserves to total originated loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.34%
- The Company continues to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act
Strong liquidity and capital positions
- Total available liquidity of $3.8 billion
- Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.3%, which represents $223.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
- The Company temporarily suspended share repurchases in March 2020
Operational Update
- In response to the current operating environment and evolving customer preferences, the Company is implementing a profitability initiative termed “Project THRIVE” with a goal of growing our business, maintaining adequate capital, protecting against further NIM compression and reducing operating expenses. A targeted 20% reduction in retail locations will occur prior to December 31, 2020
- During the second quarter of 2020, the Company processed 4,920 PPP loan applications representing $606 million approved and $588 million funded to support our business customers; PPP balances totaled $571 million as of June 30, 2020
- All of our community office drive-ups are open and our lobbies are available by appointment
- Recent recognitions include:
-- 2020 Forbes World’s Best Banks
-- Consumer Federation of America Designation of Savings Excellence
-- FDIC Impactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership
“Our performance in the second quarter is a reminder of the importance we play as a financial services organization and partner in the communities we serve,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, “We assisted nearly 5,000 businesses secure over $600 million in PPP loans, which impacted approximately 80,000 jobs. At the same time, we originated a record $203 million in consumer mortgages in the quarter that helped roughly 800 customers finance a home.”
Price continued, “In light of the rapidly changing operating environment and uncertain economic outlook, we have implemented Project THRIVE with the express goal of emerging on the other side of this crisis stronger than ever. First Commonwealth has a proven track record of executing on its initiatives and I am confident that Project THRIVE will benefit all of our long-term stakeholders.”
Earnings
Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.9 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2020, and $27.3 million, or $0.28 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $28.6 million, as compared to $51.9 million for the same period in 2019.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to loan repricing and lower replacement yields on new loans, driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment.
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.29%, a decrease of 36 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 46 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 57 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.
Total average interest-earning assets increased $678.6 million from the previous quarter due to a $116.3 million increase in average traditional loans along with $405.7 million in average PPP loans.
Total average deposits grew $758.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous quarter. Period-end deposits grew $859.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Period-end growth was driven by $536.8 million of growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $397.2 million of growth in savings deposits, partially offset by a $76.4 million decrease in time deposits.
Asset Quality
On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law, which provides banking organizations with optional, temporary relief from adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses,” Topic 326, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”). Due to the extraordinary economic condition and the uncertainty of economic forecasts and resulting volatility in these forecasts, the Company elected to defer its adoption of CECL and has, therefore, calculated reserves for loan losses under the incurred loss method.
Provision expense in the second quarter totaled $6.9 million. Reserves for loan losses totaled $81.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.4 million from the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase of $5.5 million in qualitative reserves partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in specific reserves primarily as the result of the resolution of three commercial credits reserved for in previous quarters. These qualitative reserves are intended to reflect the risks of continued weak economic conditions on our loan portfolio, but also loss estimates identified in several loan portfolios deemed to be at risk from the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g., retail and hospitality) and the inherent risk presented by loan forbearances as of June 30, 2020.
At June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $56.0 million, a decrease of $3.1 million from the previous quarter. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the resolution of the three aforementioned commercial credits with balances totaling $8.0 million, partially offset by a $5.5 million commercial credit placed into nonaccrual.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP) were 0.88%, 0.93% and 0.59% for the periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
For the originated loan portfolio at June 30, 2020, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated loans (excluding PPP) was 1.23%, compared to 1.16% at March 31, 2020 and 0.88% at June 30, 2019.
During the second quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $4.5 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.28%, 0.23% and 0.10% of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) for the periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 (excluding net securities gains). There were no material securities gains during the current or comparable quarters.
The $2.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans and a $1.5 million quarter over quarter increase in swap-related derivative mark-to-market income (due to a $1.7 million negative mark last quarter), along with a $0.6 million increase in interchange income. These results were partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in services charges on deposit accounts driven by lower overdraft fees being incurred by customers.
Noninterest expense totaled $52.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $50.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. The $2.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $3.4 million increase in unfunded commitment reserves due to a $2.5 million release of unfunded commitment reserves in the previous quarter as compared to $0.9 million in expense related to unfunded commitment reserves this quarter. This increase was partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and benefits and a $0.6 million decrease in occupancy expense.
The core efficiency ratio was 57.20% during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 58.21% in the previous quarter and 56.80% in the second quarter of 2019.
Full time equivalent staff was 1,465 as June 30, 2020, 1,510 at March 31, 2020, and 1,438 at June 30, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter is the result of a company-wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Dividends and Capital
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2020. This dividend represents a 5.7% projected annual yield utilizing the July 27, 2020 closing market price of $7.77.
First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2020 were 14.4%, 11.8%, 9.3%, and 10.7%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.
Conference Call
First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code # 10145939. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dayton and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|Net interest income (FTE) (1)
|$
|67,045
|$
|68,121
|$
|67,581
|$
|135,165
|$
|133,524
|Provision for credit losses
|6,859
|30,967
|2,835
|37,826
|6,930
|Noninterest income
|21,812
|19,273
|21,906
|41,085
|40,778
|Noninterest expense
|52,756
|50,271
|52,229
|103,027
|101,959
|Net income
|23,851
|4,727
|27,280
|28,578
|51,869
|Core net income (5)
|23,851
|4,727
|27,307
|28,578
|51,896
|Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.53
|Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.53
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.37
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.32
|%
|Core return on average assets (7)
|1.06
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.37
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.32
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|8.95
|%
|1.77
|%
|10.84
|%
|5.36
|%
|10.48
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (8)
|13.13
|%
|2.92
|%
|15.47
|%
|8.03
|%
|15.04
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (9)
|13.13
|%
|2.92
|%
|15.48
|%
|8.03
|%
|15.05
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (2)(10)
|57.20
|%
|58.21
|%
|56.80
|%
|57.71
|%
|57.47
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.29
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.75
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|10.96
|$
|10.79
|$
|10.37
|Tangible book value per common share (11)
|7.72
|7.54
|7.46
|Market value per common share
|8.28
|9.14
|13.47
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|0.22
|0.20
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3)
|0.81
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.59
|%
|Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3)
|0.88
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.59
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3)
|0.62
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.47
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3)
|0.66
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.47
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4)
|0.27
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.10
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4)
|0.28
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.10
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4)
|145.37
|%
|133.71
|%
|143.62
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4)
|1.18
|%
|1.25
|%
|0.85
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4)
|1.28
|%
|1.25
|%
|0.85
|%
|Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases
|1.22
|%
|1.32
|%
|0.92
|%
|Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases, excluding PPP loans
|1.34
|%
|1.32
|%
|0.92
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets
|11.5
|%
|12.4
|%
|12.7
|%
|Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12)
|8.4
|%
|9.0
|%
|9.4
|%
|Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12)
|8.9
|%
|9.0
|%
|9.4
|%
|Leverage Ratio
|9.3
|%
|9.9
|%
|10.4
|%
|Risk Based Capital - Tier I
|11.8
|%
|11.6
|%
|12.2
|%
|Risk Based Capital - Total
|14.4
|%
|14.2
|%
|14.6
|%
|Common Equity - Tier I
|10.7
|%
|10.5
|%
|11.2
|%
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|74,981
|$
|79,329
|$
|82,057
|$
|154,310
|$
|161,651
|Interest expense
|8,295
|11,605
|14,931
|19,900
|29,039
|Net Interest Income
|66,686
|67,724
|67,126
|134,410
|132,612
|Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
|359
|397
|455
|755
|912
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|67,045
|68,121
|67,581
|135,165
|133,524
|Provision for credit losses
|6,859
|30,967
|2,835
|37,826
|6,930
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE)
|60,186
|37,154
|64,746
|97,339
|126,594
|Net securities gains
|8
|19
|6
|27
|6
|Trust income
|2,109
|2,111
|1,970
|4,220
|3,896
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,286
|4,745
|4,593
|8,031
|8,838
|Insurance and retail brokerage commissions
|1,831
|1,995
|2,014
|3,826
|3,975
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,800
|1,616
|1,442
|3,416
|2,868
|Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|4,243
|2,546
|2,074
|6,789
|3,502
|Gain on sale of other loans and assets
|581
|699
|1,777
|1,280
|2,861
|Card-related interchange income
|5,886
|5,262
|5,441
|11,148
|10,171
|Derivative mark-to-market
|(221
|)
|(1,741
|)
|(17
|)
|(1,962
|)
|(43
|)
|Swap fee income
|609
|214
|820
|823
|1,213
|Other income
|1,680
|1,807
|1,786
|3,487
|3,491
|Total Noninterest Income
|21,812
|19,273
|21,906
|41,085
|40,778
|Salaries and employee benefits
|28,773
|29,977
|27,311
|58,750
|54,531
|Net occupancy
|4,397
|4,973
|4,441
|9,370
|9,357
|Furniture and equipment
|3,657
|3,778
|3,824
|7,435
|7,492
|Data processing
|2,596
|2,467
|2,619
|5,063
|5,163
|Pennsylvania shares tax
|1,254
|738
|1,260
|1,992
|2,176
|Advertising and promotion
|1,535
|1,150
|1,231
|2,685
|2,471
|Intangible amortization
|919
|934
|745
|1,853
|1,499
|Collection and repossession
|341
|564
|460
|905
|1,007
|Other professional fees and services
|920
|898
|1,032
|1,818
|1,786
|FDIC insurance
|733
|28
|555
|761
|1,129
|Litigation and operational losses
|319
|390
|555
|709
|956
|Loss on sale or write-down of assets
|140
|213
|1,181
|353
|1,246
|Unfunded commitment reserve
|887
|(2,539
|)
|612
|(1,652
|)
|231
|Merger and acquisition
|—
|—
|34
|—
|34
|COVID-19
|419
|23
|—
|442
|442
|Other operating expenses
|5,866
|6,677
|6,369
|12,543
|12,881
|Total Noninterest Expense
|52,756
|50,271
|52,229
|103,027
|101,959
|Income before Income Taxes
|29,242
|6,156
|34,423
|35,397
|65,413
|Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
|359
|397
|455
|755
|912
|Income tax provision
|5,032
|1,032
|6,688
|6,064
|12,632
|Net Income
|$
|23,851
|$
|4,727
|$
|27,280
|$
|28,578
|$
|51,869
|Shares Outstanding at End of Period
|98,132,697
|98,015,396
|98,499,937
|98,132,697
|98,499,937
|Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
|98,146,854
|98,361,494
|98,600,609
|98,254,429
|98,651,810
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|BALANCE SHEET (Period End)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|108,970
|$
|118,413
|$
|95,047
|Interest-bearing bank deposits
|348,763
|15,762
|1,233
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|914,412
|992,041
|895,471
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|297,986
|318,256
|373,453
|Loans held for sale
|30,409
|25,783
|16,036
|Loans
|6,922,075
|6,313,944
|6,003,059
|Allowance for credit losses
|(81,441
|)
|(79,075
|)
|(51,061
|)
|Net loans
|6,840,634
|6,234,869
|5,951,998
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|318,072
|318,891
|286,545
|Other assets
|505,409
|491,090
|451,071
|Total Assets
|$
|9,364,655
|$
|8,515,105
|$
|8,070,854
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|2,288,299
|$
|1,751,524
|$
|1,528,307
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|327,691
|326,122
|238,406
|Savings deposits
|4,431,919
|4,034,759
|3,530,705
|Time deposits
|734,292
|810,683
|858,547
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,493,902
|5,171,564
|4,627,658
|Total deposits
|7,782,201
|6,923,088
|6,155,965
|Short-term borrowings
|108,484
|146,971
|555,080
|Long-term borrowings
|233,723
|233,955
|234,623
|Total borrowings
|342,207
|380,926
|789,703
|Other liabilities
|164,542
|153,167
|103,355
|Shareholders' equity
|1,075,705
|1,057,924
|1,021,831
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|9,364,655
|$
|8,515,105
|$
|8,070,854
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|Yield/
|March 31,
|Yield/
|June 30,
|Yield/
|June 30,
|Yield/
|June 30,
|Yield/
|2020
|Rate
|2020
|Rate
|2019
|Rate
|2020
|Rate
|2019
|Rate
|NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Assets
|Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3)
|$
|6,372,145
|4.14
|%
|$
|6,255,825
|4.63
|%
|$
|5,949,332
|4.97
|%
|$
|6,313,985
|4.38
|%
|$
|5,880,840
|4.95
|%
|PPP Loans
|$
|405,738
|2.73
|%
|$
|—
|0.00
|%
|$
|—
|0.00
|%
|$
|202,869
|2.73
|%
|$
|—
|0.00
|%
|Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1)
|1,412,275
|1.99
|%
|1,255,699
|2.46
|%
|1,279,032
|2.75
|%
|1,333,987
|2.21
|%
|1,297,636
|2.81
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)
|8,190,158
|3.70
|%
|7,511,524
|4.27
|%
|7,228,364
|4.58
|%
|7,850,841
|3.97
|%
|7,178,476
|4.57
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|853,396
|825,797
|758,110
|839,596
|754,512
|Total Assets
|$
|9,043,554
|$
|8,337,321
|$
|7,986,474
|$
|8,690,437
|$
|7,932,988
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
|$
|4,568,202
|0.24
|%
|$
|4,215,323
|0.48
|%
|$
|3,777,016
|0.59
|%
|$
|4,391,763
|0.36
|%
|$
|3,727,477
|0.56
|%
|Time deposits
|776,892
|1.51
|%
|825,966
|1.65
|%
|870,603
|1.72
|%
|801,429
|1.58
|%
|868,286
|1.64
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|112,063
|0.17
|%
|202,314
|1.17
|%
|533,716
|2.27
|%
|157,188
|0.81
|%
|574,203
|2.27
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|233,819
|4.41
|%
|234,050
|4.41
|%
|211,087
|5.01
|%
|233,934
|4.41
|%
|198,081
|5.22
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|5,690,976
|0.59
|%
|5,477,653
|0.85
|%
|5,392,422
|1.11
|%
|5,584,314
|0.72
|%
|5,368,047
|1.09
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,130,775
|1,676,362
|1,497,199
|1,903,569
|1,481,064
|Other liabilities
|150,254
|111,988
|87,429
|131,121
|85,685
|Shareholders' equity
|1,071,549
|1,071,318
|1,009,424
|1,071,433
|998,192
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources
|3,352,578
|2,859,668
|2,594,052
|3,106,123
|2,564,941
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|9,043,554
|$
|8,337,321
|$
|7,986,474
|$
|8,690,437
|$
|7,932,988
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)
|3.29
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.75
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Loan Portfolio Detail
|Commercial Loan Portfolio:
|Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
|$
|1,202,212
|$
|1,272,240
|$
|1,236,424
|Paycheck Protection Program
|570,887
|—
|—
|Commercial real estate
|2,224,710
|2,190,098
|2,118,582
|Real estate construction
|339,603
|332,814
|361,028
|Total Commercial
|4,337,412
|3,795,152
|3,716,034
|Consumer Loan Portfolio:
|Closed-end mortgages
|1,140,101
|1,103,281
|1,060,348
|Home equity lines of credit
|583,187
|587,859
|519,093
|Real estate construction
|76,726
|80,644
|80,826
|Total Real Estate - Consumer
|1,800,014
|1,771,784
|1,660,267
|Auto loans
|671,202
|626,256
|515,569
|Direct installment
|43,629
|46,029
|40,568
|Personal lines of credit
|63,600
|68,240
|63,155
|Student loans
|6,218
|6,483
|7,466
|Total Other Consumer
|784,649
|747,008
|626,758
|Total Consumer Portfolio
|2,584,663
|2,518,792
|2,287,025
|Total Portfolio Loans
|6,922,075
|6,313,944
|6,003,059
|Loans held for sale
|30,409
|25,783
|16,036
|Total Loans
|$
|6,952,484
|$
|6,339,727
|$
|6,019,095
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|ASSET QUALITY DETAIL
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Loans on nonaccrual basis
|$
|44,968
|$
|46,109
|$
|15,665
|Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis
|3,600
|5,522
|10,914
|Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis
|7,455
|7,509
|8,975
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|$
|56,023
|$
|59,140
|$
|35,554
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|1,634
|2,697
|1,884
|Repossessions ("Repos")
|537
|836
|319
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|58,194
|$
|62,673
|$
|37,757
|Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing
|1,421
|1,427
|2,656
|Classified loans
|76,917
|90,233
|49,975
|Criticized loans
|125,432
|117,535
|117,976
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4)
|0.84
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.63
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|81,441
|$
|79,075
|$
|51,061
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):
|Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
|$
|1,234
|$
|405
|$
|301
|$
|1,639
|$
|1,223
|Real estate construction
|(26
|)
|—
|(42
|)
|(26
|)
|(84
|)
|Commercial real estate
|2,151
|222
|(38
|)
|2,373
|220
|Residential real estate
|2
|502
|(15
|)
|504
|61
|Loans to individuals
|1,132
|2,400
|1,221
|3,532
|2,213
|Net Charge-offs
|$
|4,493
|$
|3,529
|$
|1,427
|$
|8,022
|$
|3,633
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4)
|0.27
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.12
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4)
|0.28
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.12
|%
|Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs
|152.66
|%
|877.50
|%
|198.67
|471.53
|%
|190.75
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|6,859
|$
|30,967
|$
|2,835
|$
|37,826
|$
|6,930
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
|(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
|(3) Includes held for sale loans.
|(4) Excludes held for sale loans.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net Income
|$
|23,851
|$
|4,727
|$
|27,280
|$
|28,578
|$
|51,869
|Intangible amortization
|919
|934
|745
|1,853
|1,499
|Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
|(193
|)
|(196
|)
|(156
|)
|(389
|)
|(315
|)
|Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
|24,577
|5,465
|27,869
|30,042
|53,053
|Average Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,071,549
|$
|1,071,318
|$
|1,009,424
|$
|1,071,433
|$
|998,192
|Less: intangible assets
|318,486
|319,269
|286,781
|318,877
|286,828
|Tangible Equity
|753,063
|752,049
|722,643
|752,556
|711,364
|Less: preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|753,063
|$
|752,049
|$
|722,643
|$
|752,556
|$
|711,364
|(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|13.13
|%
|2.92
|%
|15.47
|%
|8.03
|%
|15.04
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Core Net Income:
|Total Net Income
|$
|23,851
|$
|4,727
|$
|27,280
|$
|28,578
|$
|51,869
|Merger & acquisition related expenses
|—
|—
|34
|—
|34
|Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses
|—
|—
|(7
|)
|—
|(7
|)
|(5) Core net income
|$
|23,851
|$
|4,727
|$
|27,307
|$
|28,578
|$
|51,896
|Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
|98,146,854
|98,361,494
|98,600,609
|98,254,429
|98,651,810
|(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.53
|Intangible amortization
|919
|934
|745
|1,853
|1,499
|Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
|(193
|)
|(196
|)
|(156
|)
|(389
|)
|(315
|)
|Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
|$
|24,577
|$
|5,465
|$
|27,896
|$
|30,042
|$
|53,080
|(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|13.13
|%
|2.92
|%
|15.48
|%
|8.03
|%
|15.05
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Core Return on Average Assets:
|Total Net Income
|$
|23,851
|$
|4,727
|$
|27,280
|$
|28,578
|$
|51,869
|Total Average Assets
|9,043,554
|8,337,321
|7,986,474
|8,690,437
|7,932,988
|Return on Average Assets
|1.06
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.37
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.32
|%
|Core Net Income (5)
|$
|23,851
|$
|4,727
|$
|27,307
|$
|28,578
|$
|51,896
|Total Average Assets
|9,043,554
|8,337,321
|7,986,474
|8,690,437
|7,932,988
|(7) Core Return on Average Assets
|1.06
|%
|0.23 %
|1.37
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.32
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Pre-tax pre-provision income:
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|67,045
|$
|68,121
|$
|67,581
|$
|135,165
|$
|133,524
|Noninterest income
|21,812
|19,273
|21,906
|41,085
|40,778
|Noninterest expense
|52,756
|50,271
|52,229
|103,027
|101,959
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|36,101
|$
|37,123
|$
|37,258
|$
|73,223
|$
|72,343
|Merger and acquisition related expenses
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|34
|$
|0
|$
|34
|Core pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|36,101
|$
|37,123
|$
|37,292
|$
|73,223
|$
|72,377
|Net charge-offs
|$
|4,493
|$
|3,529
|$
|1,427
|$
|8,022
|$
|3,633
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Core Efficiency Ratio:
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|52,756
|$
|50,271
|$
|52,229
|$
|103,027
|$
|101,959
|Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:
|Unfunded commitment reserve
|887
|(2,539
|)
|612
|(1,652
|)
|231
|Intangible amortization
|919
|934
|745
|1,853
|1,499
|Merger and acquisition related
|—
|—
|34
|—
|34
|Noninterest Expense - Core
|$
|50,950
|$
|51,876
|$
|50,838
|$
|102,826
|$
|100,195
|Net interest income, fully tax equivalent
|$
|67,045
|$
|68,121
|$
|67,581
|$
|135,165
|$
|133,524
|Total noninterest income
|21,812
|19,273
|21,906
|41,085
|40,778
|Net securities gains
|(8
|)
|(19
|)
|(6
|)
|(27
|)
|(6
|)
|Total Revenue
|$
|88,849
|$
|87,375
|$
|89,481
|$
|176,223
|$
|174,296
|Adjustments to Revenue:
|Derivative mark-to-market
|(221
|)
|(1,741
|)
|(17
|)
|(1,962
|)
|(43
|)
|Total Revenue - Core
|$
|89,070
|$
|89,116
|$
|89,498
|$
|178,185
|$
|174,339
|(10)Core Efficiency Ratio
|57.20
|%
|58.21
|%
|56.80
|%
|57.71
|%
|57.47
|%
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,075,705
|$
|1,057,924
|$
|1,021,831
|Less: intangible assets
|318,072
|318,891
|286,545
|Tangible Equity
|757,633
|739,033
|735,286
|Less: preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|757,633
|$
|739,033
|$
|735,286
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|9,364,655
|$
|8,515,105
|$
|8,070,854
|Less: intangible assets
|318,072
|318,891
|286,545
|Tangible Assets
|$
|9,046,583
|$
|8,196,214
|$
|7,784,309
|Less: PPP loans
|570,887
|—
|—
|Tangible Assets
|$
|8,475,696
|$
|8,196,214
|$
|7,784,309
|(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets
|8.37
|%
|9.02
|%
|9.45
|%
|(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans
|8.94
|%
|9.02
|%
|9.45
|%
|Shares Outstanding at End of Period
|98,132,697
|98,015,396
|98,499,937
|(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|$
|7.72
|$
|7.54
|$
|7.46
|Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.