Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced second quarter results for 2020.

The Company's second quarter 2020 financial results included:

Net income for the 2020 second quarter of $10.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue was $20.9 million, an increase of $3.9 million over both the 2020 first quarter and 2019 second quarter.

Net interest income for the 2020 second quarter increased $4.9 million over the 2019 second quarter to $40.4 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.00%.

Total assets of $6.2 billion at June 30, 2020, 30% higher than June 30, 2019.

Loan growth of $1.2 billion, or 35%, compared to June 30, 2019, and $940.5 million, or 51% annualized, from December 31, 2019.

Loan and line of credit originations of $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2020, inclusive of $950 million Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $841.8 million, or 27%, compared to June 30, 2019, and $954.4 million, or 63% annualized, from December 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets of $7.7 million at June 30, 2020, $2.2 million higher than June 30, 2019 and $3.4 million higher than December 31, 2019. Allowance for credit losses coverage to total loans of 0.94% at June 30, 2020.

The provision of $4.5 million included approximately $3.5 million related to our estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, we recorded a $2.6 million charge related to our one loan held for sale.

All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter.

Reflecting on the second quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “The second quarter of 2020 was an unprecedented time for our country, our industry, our customers and our employees. I am proud that our employees rallied to support our customers on several fronts. First, our branches remained open, while adopting measures to protect customers and employees alike. Second, in one capacity or another, the entire bank was involved with processing over 5,000 applications, resulting in almost $1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans for our existing customers and the one thousand new customers who came to us because of BNB’s reputation for superior customer service. This program also generated approximately $30 million in fees which will flow into income over the life of the loans. Another milestone event that occurred is our planned merger-of-equals with Dime Community. We consider this a unique opportunity to capture incremental share in a market where we have low penetration by doing what BNB does best – acquiring and retaining business banking customers. This merger of complementary business models and geographies allows BNB and Dime Community to optimize best-in-class practices, consolidate vendor relationships to reduce expenses and expand our product offerings.”

Net Earnings and Returns

Net income in the 2020 second quarter was $10.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, which was comparable with the 2019 second quarter, driven primarily by higher net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest income, higher provision for credit losses, and higher non-interest expense. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $20.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $23.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in 2019.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 second quarter were 0.72% and 8.56%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 10.95% for the 2020 second quarter.

“Our reported net income of $0.54 per diluted share was impacted by a higher provision for credit losses primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a write-down of a loan previously classified as held for sale, which reduced earnings per share by approximately $0.13 and $0.10, respectively. These charges reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 31 basis points, 371 basis points, and 474 basis points, respectively,” noted Mr. O’Connor.

Net Interest Income

Interest income was $45.9 million in the 2020 second quarter, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the 2020 first quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth from the PPP program, partially offset by lower average yields in loans, securities and deposits with banks. Interest expense was $5.4 million in the 2020 second quarter, a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the 2020 first quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of deposits, partially offset by an increase in average deposits and average borrowings.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin in the 2020 second quarter showed a year-over-year decline of 30 basis points to 3.00% in 2020 from 3.30% in 2019. The adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, was down 24 basis points to 3.06% in 2020. Reported 2020 second quarter loan yields showed a year-over-year decrease of 94 basis points from 4.76% in 2019 to 3.82% in 2020, while yields excluding PPP loans decreased 70 basis points to 4.06% in 2020 from 4.76% in 2019.

Three Months Ended Change Compared To June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported 3.82 % 4.35 % 4.76 % (53 ) bp (94 ) bp Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP) 4.06 4.35 4.76 (29 ) (70 ) Net interest margin - as reported (1) 2.99 % 3.25 % 3.29 % (26 ) bp (30 ) bp Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 3.00 3.26 3.30 (26 ) (30 ) Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.06 3.26 3.30 (20 ) (24 )

___________________________

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding PPP loans, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans.

Commenting on the margin Mr. O’Connor said, “The PPP loans and excess liquidity have had a negative impact on our net interest margin. The all-in yield on PPP loans, including amortization of fees and costs, was about 2.55% in Q2. When the pandemic began, we thought it prudent to bolster our liquidity position. However, the decline in economic activity during the shut-down resulted in more of our customers keeping more money in the bank. The subsequent excess liquidity had the effect of depressing the margin by approximately 20 basis points,” stated Mr. O’Connor.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $4.5 million for the 2020 second quarter, $1.0 million higher than the 2019 second quarter. The higher provision was primarily attributable to higher expected credit losses related to our estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in specific reserves. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $0.3 million in the 2020 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million in the 2019 second quarter, which included a $3.7 million charge-off related to one loan currently held for sale.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.3 million for the 2020 second quarter, which was $3.2 million lower compared to the 2019 second quarter, primarily attributable to a decrease in fair value of one loan held for sale, lower service charges and other fees, and lower gain on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an increase in loan swap fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the 2020 second quarter of $24.4 million was $0.4 million higher than the 2019 second quarter. The increase in the second quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense. Our operating expenses to average assets dropped by 35 basis points compared to the first quarter.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.1 million in the 2020 second quarter, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the 2019 second quarter. The Company estimates it will record income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 22.7% for the remainder of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $6.2 billion at June 30, 2020, $1.2 billion higher than December 31, 2019, and $1.4 billion higher than June 30, 2019. Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020 of $4.6 billion reflects growth of $1.2 billion, or 35%, over June 30, 2019, inclusive of PPP loans totaling $950 million. Net deferred loan fees were $17.3 million at June 30, 2020, inclusive of $26.0 million remaining unamortized net loan fees related to PPP loans. Deposits totaled $5.1 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 32%, compared to June 30, 2019. Demand deposits increased $778.5 million year-over-year to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2020, representing 43% of total deposits.

The allowance for credit losses was $43.4 million at June 30, 2020, $12.2 million higher than June 30, 2019. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.94% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.91% at June 30, 2019. The PPP loans had the effect of decreasing the Company’s allowance as a percentage of loans by approximately 22 basis points at June 30, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity was $502.6 million at June 30, 2020, $27.4 million higher than June 30, 2019. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends and stock repurchases. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $25.47 at June 30, 2020, $1.51 higher than June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $19.93 at June 30, 2020, $1.52 higher than June 30, 2019.

Change Compared To June 30, December 31, June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019 2019 2019

2019

Total assets $ 6,150,664 $ 4,921,520 $ 4,714,535 $ 1,229,144 $ 1,436,129 Total stockholders' equity 502,621 497,154 475,205 5,467 27,416 Loans held for investment Investor commercial real estate ("CRE") $ 1,064,623 $ 1,034,599 $ 910,892 $ 30,024 $ 153,731 Owner-occupied CRE 528,118 531,088 525,329 (2,970 ) 2,789 Construction and land 81,516 97,311 150,868 (15,795 ) (69,352 ) Commercial and industrial 675,989 679,444 675,168 (3,455 ) 821 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 949,662 — — 949,662 949,662 Total commercial 3,299,908 2,342,442 2,262,257 957,466 1,037,651 Multi-family 844,066 812,174 631,146 31,892 212,920 Residential real estate 469,183 493,144 503,354 (23,961 ) (34,171 ) Installment and consumer 24,953 24,836 25,825 117 (872 ) Net deferred loan costs and fees (17,282 ) 7,689 7,441 (24,971 ) (24,723 ) Total loans held for investment $ 4,620,828 $ 3,680,285 $ 3,430,023 $ 940,543 $ 1,190,805 Deposits Total IPC deposits $ 3,996,590 $ 3,042,171 $ 3,154,801 $ 954,419 $ 841,789 Brokered deposits 194,019 164,034 127,196 29,985 66,823 Public deposits 889,810 608,442 554,579 281,368 335,231 Total public and brokered deposits 1,083,829 772,476 681,775 311,353 402,054 Total deposits $ 5,080,419 $ 3,814,647 $ 3,836,576 $ 1,265,772 $ 1,243,843 Loan-to-deposit ratio 90.95 % 96.48 % 89.40 % (5.52 ) % 1.55

Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investor CRE $ 46,060 $ 41,738 $ 60,855 $ 87,798 $ 74,830 Owner-occupied CRE 23,287 33,720 29,468 57,007 84,691 Commercial and industrial 65,620 75,796 76,405 141,416 196,546 PPP 949,729 — — 949,729 — Multi-family 48,330 38,915 22,429 87,245 73,794 Residential real estate 3,654 8,969 9,366 12,623 17,525 Other 9,198 21,011 19,390 30,209 51,317 Total loan and line of credit originations $ 1,145,878 $ 220,149 $ 217,913 $ 1,366,027 $ 498,703

Asset Quality

Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $7.7 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans were $7.7 million, or 0.17% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2019. The quarter-over-quarter increase in non-performing assets is primarily related to one C&I relationship which was previously restructured and subsequently moved into non-accrual in the current quarter. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $1.7 million to $5.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.4 million at June 30, 2019. The increase in 30 to 89 days past due loans compared to prior year is primarily comprised of several residential loans.

Regarding asset quality and the current environment, Mr. O’Connor stated, “As the crisis unfolded our customers applied for forbearance on certain loans. We granted payment moratoriums on approximately 500 loans totaling $630 million. At this time, approximately $400 million of these loans have reached the end of their three-month deferral period. Of those loans, 54% have returned to making their agreed-on payments, 36% have requested an extension, and 10% are pending. Extensions are being granted on a case-by-case basis.”

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.2 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; expenses related to our proposed merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., unexpected delays related to the merger, or our inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020

2019

2019

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 67,633 $ 77,693 $ 71,292 Interest-earning deposits with banks 422,148 39,501 87,349 Total cash and cash equivalents 489,781 117,194 158,641 Securities available for sale, at fair value 537,746 638,291 642,897 Securities held to maturity 111,307 133,638 144,716 Total securities 649,053 771,929 787,613 Securities, restricted 28,987 32,879 24,104 Loans held for sale 10,000 12,643 12,643 Loans held for investment 4,620,828 3,680,285 3,430,023 Allowance for credit losses (43,401 ) (32,786 ) (31,171 ) Loans held for investment, net 4,577,427 3,647,499 3,398,852 Premises and equipment, net 34,495 34,062 34,006 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,434 43,450 37,619 Goodwill and other intangible assets 109,248 109,627 109,975 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 211,239 152,237 151,082 Total assets $ 6,150,664 $ 4,921,520 $ 4,714,535 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand deposits $ 2,101,950 $ 1,386,037 $ 1,322,625 Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits 495,421 438,902 613,431 Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA") 1,202,125 1,012,322 1,002,768 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 54,643 58,640 60,658 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 142,451 146,270 155,319 Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits 3,996,590 3,042,171 3,154,801 Brokered deposits 194,019 164,034 127,196 Public funds - demand deposits 62,244 132,921 63,084 Public funds - other deposits 827,566 475,521 491,495 Total public and brokered deposits 1,083,829 772,476 681,775 Total deposits 5,080,419 3,814,647 3,836,576 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,670 999 945 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances 340,000 435,000 240,000 Subordinated debentures, net 78,990 78,920 78,850 Operating lease liabilities 43,131 45,977 40,263 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 103,833 48,823 42,696 Total liabilities 5,648,043 4,424,366 4,239,330 Total stockholders' equity 502,621 497,154 475,205 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,150,664 $ 4,921,520 $ 4,714,535

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income $ 45,850 $ 44,602 $ 46,352 $ 90,452 $ 90,867 Interest expense 5,418 7,952 10,835 13,370 21,027 Net interest income 40,432 36,650 35,517 77,082 69,840 Provision for credit losses 4,500 5,000 3,500 9,500 4,100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 35,932 31,650 32,017 67,582 65,740 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 1,889 2,500 2,556 4,389 4,984 Title fees 385 329 335 714 641 Net securities (losses) gains — (15 ) 201 (15 ) 201 Change in fair value of loans held for sale (2,643 ) — — (2,643 ) — Gain on sale of SBA loans 469 371 844 840 1,061 Bank owned life insurance 547 548 556 1,095 1,109 Loan swap fees 1,320 1,231 528 2,551 1,643 Other 285 253 479 538 1,078 Total non-interest income 2,252 5,217 5,499 7,469 10,717 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,919 15,549 13,659 29,468 26,939 Occupancy and equipment 3,520 3,499 3,560 7,019 7,091 Amortization of other intangible assets 177 181 210 358 423 Other 6,783 5,614 6,575 12,397 12,150 Total non-interest expense 24,399 24,843 24,004 49,242 46,603 Income before income taxes 13,785 12,024 13,512 25,809 29,854 Income tax expense 3,129 2,676 2,859 5,805 6,274 Net income $ 10,656 $ 9,348 $ 10,653 $ 20,004 $ 23,580 Earnings Per Share (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income $ 10,656 $ 9,348 $ 10,653 $ 20,004 $ 23,580 Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities (218 ) (195 ) (226 ) (413 ) (503 ) Income attributable to common stock $ 10,438 $ 9,153 $ 10,427 $ 19,591 $ 23,077 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities 19,861 19,946 19,965 19,904 19,946 Weighted average participating securities (409 ) (414 ) (428 ) (411 ) (427 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,452 19,532 19,537 19,493 19,519 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 1.01 $ 1.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,452 19,532 19,537 19,493 19,519 Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units 36 34 28 34 26 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding 19,488 19,566 19,565 19,527 19,545 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 1.00 $ 1.18

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Financial Data: Return on average total assets 0.72 % 0.76 % 0.90 % 0.74 % 1.01 % Return on average stockholders' equity 8.56 7.50 9.06 8.03 10.22 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 10.95 9.59 11.82 10.27 13.38 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 11.10 9.74 12.01 10.42 13.57 Net interest rate spread, tax-equivalent basis 2.72 2.86 2.76 2.78 2.76 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis 3.00 3.26 3.30 3.12 3.29 Adjusted net interest margin (1) 3.06 3.26 3.30 3.16 3.29 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 169.70 156.79 153.61 163.58 153.48 Efficiency ratio 57.16 59.34 58.52 58.24 57.85 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 53.32 58.74 58.03 55.92 57.24 Operating expense/average assets 1.66 2.01 2.03 1.82 2.00 Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1) 1.65 1.99 2.01 1.80 1.98

__________________________

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data: Book value per share $ 25.47 $ 25.06 $ 23.96 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.93 $ 19.54 $ 18.41 Common shares outstanding 19,734 19,837 19,834 Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.2 % 13.1 % 13.3 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.2 10.2 10.3 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.2 10.2 10.3 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.0 8.5 8.1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2) 6.5 8.1 7.9 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.1 % 13.0 % 13.2 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.1 12.1 12.4 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.1 12.1 12.4 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.4 10.1 9.7 Asset Quality: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 5,080 $ 6,366 $ 3,382 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ — $ 343 $ 329 Non-performing loans $ 7,731 $ 4,369 $ 5,509 Non-performing assets $ 7,731 $ 4,369 $ 5,509 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.13 0.09 0.12 Allowance/non-performing loans 561.39 750.42 565.82 Allowance/total loans 0.94 0.89 0.91

_________________________

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.

(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

2020

2019

Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 4,429,423 $ 42,044 3.82 % $ 3,677,017 $ 39,810 4.35 % $ 3,373,601 $ 40,000 4.76 % Securities (1) 647,218 3,796 2.36 763,894 4,628 2.44 860,031 5,940 2.77 Deposits with banks 365,770 112 0.12 91,884 267 1.17 102,515 599 2.34 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5,442,411 45,952 3.40 4,532,795 44,705 3.97 4,336,147 46,539 4.30 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 471,232 446,258 401,720 Total assets $ 5,913,643 $ 4,979,053 $ 4,737,867 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 317,346 $ 95 0.12 % $ 303,834 $ 188 0.25 % $ 443,830 $ 1,231 1.11 % NOW 131,650 26 0.08 131,931 46 0.14 124,329 48 0.15 MMDA 1,151,830 1,135 0.40 1,049,707 2,409 0.92 1,012,419 3,840 1.52 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,600,826 1,256 0.32 1,485,472 2,643 0.72 1,580,578 5,119 1.30 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 56,603 214 1.52 58,583 266 1.83 60,940 285 1.88 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 147,706 575 1.57 145,242 714 1.98 152,809 806 2.12 Total IPC deposits 1,805,135 2,045 0.46 1,689,297 3,623 0.86 1,794,327 6,210 1.39 Brokered deposits 210,393 454 0.87 166,523 692 1.67 134,720 771 2.30 Public funds 769,815 1,060 0.55 673,232 1,391 0.83 546,432 1,383 1.02 Total public and brokered deposits 980,208 1,514 0.62 839,755 2,083 1.00 681,152 2,154 1.27 Total deposits 2,785,343 3,559 0.51 2,529,052 5,706 0.91 2,475,479 8,364 1.36 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,659 1 0.24 29,575 78 1.06 25,246 158 2.51 FHLB advances 341,099 723 0.85 253,374 1,033 1.64 243,322 1,178 1.94 Subordinated debentures 78,968 1,135 5.78 78,932 1,135 5.78 78,827 1,135 5.78 Total borrowings 421,726 1,859 1.77 361,881 2,246 2.50 347,395 2,471 2.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,207,069 5,418 0.68 2,890,933 7,952 1.11 2,822,874 10,835 1.54 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 2,061,371 1,473,962 1,365,279 Other liabilities 144,541 112,582 78,278 Total liabilities 5,412,981 4,477,477 4,266,431 Stockholders' equity 500,662 501,576 471,436 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,913,643 $ 4,979,053 $ 4,737,867 Net interest rate spread 2.72 % 2.86 % 2.76 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,235,342 $ 1,641,862 $ 1,513,273 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 40,534 3.00 % 36,753 3.26 % 35,704 3.30 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (102 ) (0.01 ) (103 ) (0.01 ) (187 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 40,432 $ 36,650 $ 35,517 Net interest margin 2.99 % 3.25 % 3.29 %

____________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

2019

Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 4,053,220 $ 81,854 4.06 % $ 3,324,985 $ 77,659 4.71 % Securities (1) 705,555 8,424 2.40 872,861 12,382 2.86 Deposits with banks 228,827 379 0.33 97,128 1,143 2.37 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,987,602 90,657 3.66 4,294,974 91,184 4.28 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 458,746 397,027 Total assets $ 5,446,348 $ 4,692,001 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 310,590 $ 283 0.18 % $ 421,290 $ 2,136 1.02 % NOW 131,791 72 0.11 115,213 89 0.16 MMDA 1,100,768 3,544 0.65 998,259 7,426 1.50 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,543,149 3,899 0.51 1,534,762 9,651 1.27 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 57,593 480 1.68 61,128 546 1.80 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 146,474 1,289 1.77 151,463 1,538 2.05 Total IPC deposits 1,747,216 5,668 0.65 1,747,353 11,735 1.35 Brokered deposits 188,458 1,146 1.22 171,858 1,981 2.32 Public funds 721,523 2,451 0.68 540,533 2,562 0.96 Total public and brokered deposits 909,981 3,597 0.79 712,391 4,543 1.29 Total deposits 2,657,197 9,265 0.70 2,459,744 16,278 1.33 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 15,617 79 1.02 16,517 203 2.48 FHLB advances 297,236 1,756 1.19 243,306 2,276 1.89 Subordinated debentures 78,950 2,270 5.78 78,810 2,270 5.81 Total borrowings 391,803 4,105 2.11 338,633 4,749 2.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,049,000 13,370 0.88 2,798,377 21,027 1.52 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,767,666 1,349,476 Other liabilities 128,563 78,677 Total liabilities 4,945,229 4,226,530 Stockholders' equity 501,119 465,471 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,446,348 $ 4,692,001 Net interest rate spread 2.78 % 2.76 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,938,602 $ 1,496,597 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 77,287 3.12 % 70,157 3.29 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (205 ) (0.01 ) (317 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 77,082 $ 69,840 Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.28 %

___________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income, non-interest income and non-interest expense to pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 40,432 $ 36,650 $ 35,517 $ 77,082 $ 69,840 Non-interest income 2,252 5,217 5,499 7,469 10,717 Total revenues 42,684 41,867 41,016 84,551 80,557 Non-interest expense 24,399 24,843 24,004 49,242 46,603 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (1) $ 18,285 $ 17,024 $ 17,012 $ 35,309 $ 33,954 Adjustment: Change in fair value of loans held for sale 2,643 — — 2,643 — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (2) $ 20,928 $ 17,024 $ 17,012 $ 37,952 $ 33,954

____________________________

(1) The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.

(2) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding pre-tax pre-provision net revenue less the change in fair value of loans held for sale.

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1) 57.16 % 59.34 % 58.52 % 58.24 % 57.85 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 24,399 $ 24,843 $ 24,004 $ 49,242 $ 46,603 Less: Amortization of intangible assets (177 ) (181 ) (210 ) (358 ) (423 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 24,222 $ 24,662 $ 23,794 $ 48,884 $ 46,180 Net interest income - as reported $ 40,432 $ 36,650 $ 35,517 $ 77,082 $ 69,840 Tax-equivalent adjustment 102 103 187 205 317 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 40,534 $ 36,753 $ 35,704 $ 77,287 $ 70,157 Non-interest income - as reported $ 2,252 $ 5,217 $ 5,499 $ 7,469 $ 10,717 Less: Net securities losses/(gains) — 15 (201 ) 15 (201 ) Less: Change in fair value of loans held for sale 2,643 — — 2,643 — Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 4,895 $ 5,232 $ 5,298 $ 10,127 $ 10,516 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 45,429 $ 41,985 $ 41,002 $ 87,414 $ 80,673 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 53.32 % 58.74 % 58.03 % 55.92 % 57.24 %

___________________________

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.

(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding net interest income and average adjustments on paycheck protection program loans (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2020 2019 2020

2019 Net interest income - as reported $ 40,432 $ 36,650 $ 35,517 $ 77,082 $ 69,840 Tax-equivalent adjustment 102 103 187 205 317 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 40,534 $ 36,753 $ 35,704 $ 77,287 $ 70,157 Adjustment: Less: Net interest income on PPP loans (4,614 ) — — (4,614 ) — Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) $ 35,920 $ 36,753 $ 35,704 $ 72,673 $ 70,157 Average interest-earning assets - as reported $ 5,442,411 $ 4,532,795 $ 4,336,147 $ 4,987,602 $ 4,294,974 Adjustment: Average PPP loans (721,637 ) — — (360,818 ) — Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,720,774 $ 4,532,795 $ 4,336,147 $ 4,626,784 $ 4,294,974 Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported 3.82 % 4.35 % 4.76 % 4.06 % 4.71 % Adjustment: PPP loans 0.24 — — 0.15 — Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP) 4.06 4.35 4.76 4.21 4.71 Net interest margin - as reported (1) 2.99 % 3.25 % 3.29 % 3.11 % 3.28 % Tax-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 3.00 3.26 3.30 3.12 3.29 Adjustment: PPP loans 0.06 — — 0.04 — Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.06 3.26 3.30 3.16 3.29

_______________________

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity (as reported) and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Return on average tangible common equity - as reported 10.95 % 9.59 % 11.82 % 10.27 % 13.38 % Amortization of other intangible assets 0.18 0.19 0.23 0.18 0.24 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.10 9.74 12.01 10.42 13.57

____________________________

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.66 % 2.01 % 2.03 % 1.82 % 2.00 % Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.65 1.99 2.01 1.80 1.98

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019

2019

Total assets - as reported $ 6,150,664 $ 4,921,520 $ 4,714,535 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,248 ) (109,627 ) (109,975 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,041,416 $ 4,811,893 $ 4,604,560 Total stockholders' equity - as reported $ 502,621 $ 497,154 $ 475,205 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,248 ) (109,627 ) (109,975 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 393,373 $ 387,527 $ 365,230 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 6.5 % 8.1 % 7.9 %

__________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.