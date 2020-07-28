Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared on July 28, 2020, a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share on the company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 5, 2020, to shareholders of record Sept. 14, 2020.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, to be paid on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of Aug. 31, 2020.

(There are currently 345,000 outstanding shares of the Series A preferred stock which are held pursuant to a Deposit Agreement dated March 12, 2020. Under that agreement, an aggregate of 13,800,000 depositary shares were issued, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.)

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 560 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. As of June 30, 2020, BancShares had total assets of $47.87 billion. For more information, visit First Citizens’ Web site at firstcitizens.com.

Contact:

Barbara Thompson
First Citizens BancShares
919-716-2716

 

