Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB) , the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $5,191,000, or $1.02 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1,506,000, or $0.28 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $4,373,000, or $0.86 per share, compared to net income of $1,455,000, or $0.27 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Excluding $189,000 of operating expenses related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $5,380,000, or $1.06 per share. Excluding one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives and operating expenses of $207,000 related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, earnings were $5,955,000, or $1.17 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $724.0 million, compared to $652.9 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $71.2 million, or 10.9%. Contributing to asset growth was a $14.7 million increase in net loans, mainly driven by Paycheck Protection Program loans, and a $54.8 million increase in cash and cash equivalents as a result of strong deposit growth and the timing of loan sales proceeds.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2020 was a record quarter in earnings for our Company. We are very pleased with the strong performance of our mortgage banking operations, which achieved record levels of loans closed, loans sold, and net revenue from loan sales and origination activity. We continue our focused growth in core deposits, increasing our non-brokered deposit base by $63.9 million in the quarter, reflecting the benefit of government programs for consumers and small businesses, and an environment of increased savings. With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked diligently to assist customers by participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, facilitating loan payment deferrals with borrowers experiencing hardship because of the pandemic, and leveraging our digital platform to service customers remotely, while continuing to have the vast majority of our team work remotely as well. With a strong balance sheet and capital position, the Company is ready to manage our continued evolution through whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Second Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $244,000, or 5.4%, to $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $4.5 million the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $39.5 million, or 6.4%, as the Company continued to leverage its strong capital base. The net interest margin decreased in the second quarter of 2020 to 2.88%, from 2.91% in the second quarter of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to a credit of $144,000 in the prior year quarter. The provision in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 included $154,000 representing the estimate of probable incurred losses associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2020, higher loss factors were assigned to each major loan portfolio category based on their level of risk, taking into consideration the deterioration in economic conditions given stay-at-home orders and sharply increased unemployment in our local marketplace. The allowance for loan losses was 1.22% and 0.90% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and was 186.0% and 131.4% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $7.6 million, or 130.6%, to $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $5.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, principally due to an increase of $9.3 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans reached a record volume of $442.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $1.5 million given expectations of higher prepayments.

Non-interest expenses increased $2.5 million to $11.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $8.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase is principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.3 million, mainly related to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production, as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related compensation of $101,000 for frontline and quarantined employees.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $195,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $70,000, in addition to increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as we consolidate our administrative office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements for certain back-office staff.

Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses increased by $1,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 versus the prior year period as a result of a combination of factors.

Marketing and certain operating expenses declined as a result of lower deposit customer activity while stay-at-home orders were in effect. Those reductions were offset by higher costs related to elevated mortgage loan production.

Income tax expense of $594,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 consists solely of a state income tax provision which is based on the projected effective state tax rate for the year.

The Company has a net operating loss carryforward (“NOL”) for federal tax purposes of $10.8 million. Since 2014, the NOL, as well as other deferred tax assets, have been subject to a full valuation allowance, which totaled $1.2 million at June 30, 2020. We evaluate the tax valuation allowance on a quarterly basis. Based primarily on an assessment of historical operating results, we concluded that the valuation allowance should be maintained at June 30, 2020.

Year-to-Date Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $289,000, or 3.3%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was driven by an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $35.8 million, or 6.0%. The net interest margin decreased in the first half of 2020 to 2.89%, from 2.97% in the first half of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a credit of $144,000 in the prior year period. The provision in the first half of 2020 included $511,000 representing the estimate of probable incurred losses associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2020, higher loss factors were assigned to each major loan portfolio category based on their level of risk, taking into consideration the deterioration in economic conditions given stay-at-home orders and sharply increased unemployment in our local marketplace.

Non-interest income increased $10.6 million, or 113.9%, to $20.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $9.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, principally due to an increase of $13.8 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $657.9 million in the first half of 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $3.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, given expectations of higher prepayments. The fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights was $114,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Non-interest expenses increased $5.5 million, or 32.9%, to $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $16.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Non-interest expenses in the first half of 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $207,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.

In the first half of 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased $5.0 million, including one-time charges of $1.4 million for the retirement of senior executives, higher commissions and incentives associated with higher residential loan production, and COVID-19 pandemic-related compensation of $101,000 for frontline and quarantined employees.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $238,000 in the first half of 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $106,000, as well as increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as we consolidate our administrative office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements for certain back-office staff.

Professional fees in the first half of 2020 increased $80,000 over the prior year period, primarily related to management succession planning costs. Spending on marketing in the first half of 2020 was $65,000 less than in the prior year period due to fewer marketing campaigns while our communities are subject to a stay-at-home order. The increase of $310,000 in other non-interest expenses in the first half of 2020 was driven mainly by costs related to higher mortgage loan production.

Income tax expense of $605,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 consists solely of a state income tax provision which is based on the projected effective state tax rate for the year.

Balance Sheet
At June 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $724.0 million compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $93.0 million, or 14.7%. Contributing to asset growth was a $21.8 million increase in net loans, mainly driven by the issuance of 177 Paycheck Protection Program loans for $15.1 million, as well as smaller increases in residential and commercial real estate loans. In addition, cash and cash equivalents increased by $67.8 million in the first half of 2020, mainly as a result of strong core growth in deposits and the timing of cash proceeds from loan sales. Loans held for sale decreased by $1.1 million to $61.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2019.

The increase in total assets was funded by deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $483.0 million at June 30, 2020, increasing by $76.8 million, or 18.9%, in the first half of 2020. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits included customers’ receipt of government stimulus, Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds which were deposited with us, and our focus on deposit gathering prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brokered deposits declined by $34.9 million to $56.0 million at June 30, 2020, from $90.9 million at December 31, 2019. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank advances increased by $42.6 million to $87.0 million at June 30, 2020, from $44.4 million at December 31, 2019, given the funding of our Paycheck Protection Program loans and other loans with FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank advances, which were a relatively cheaper source of wholesale funding during the first quarter of the year.

Total stockholders’ equity was $84.5 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $78.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $6.1 million relates mainly to net income in the period of $4.4 million and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $1.7 million. In addition, the Company repurchased $1.2 million of shares during the first half of 2020, and equity adjustments related to the stock benefit plan and employee stock ownership plan amounted to $1.2 million in the period.

COVID-19 Impact
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, for which we funded $15.1 million of loans through June 30, 2020, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, eight loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, non-interest income to total income, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.  


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
                 
Assets  
Cash and due from banks   $ 3,922     $ 4,371  
Interest-bearing deposits     72,081       3,881  
Total cash and cash equivalents     76,003       8,252  
                 
Certificates of deposit     490       490  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     54,462       57,503  
Loans held for sale, at fair value     61,673       62,792  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,059 in 2020 and $4,280 in 2019     490,938       469,131  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost     4,072       2,417  
Accrued interest receivable     1,760       1,393  
Mortgage servicing rights, net     8,094       8,556  
Premises and equipment, net     5,313       5,748  
Bank-owned life insurance     8,532       8,441  
Foreclosed real estate, net     132       -  
Other assets     12,572       6,281  
                 
Total assets   $ 724,041     $ 631,004  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing   $ 89,014     $ 61,603  
Interest bearing     393,980       344,581  
Brokered     55,972       90,858  
Total deposits     538,966       497,042  
                 
Federal Reserve Bank advances     15,010       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances     71,944       44,403  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     1,824       2,052  
Post-employment benefit obligations     2,319       2,464  
Other liabilities     9,449       6,581  
Total liabilities     639,512       552,542  
                 
Stockholders' Equity:                
Common stock     55       56  
Additional paid-in capital     51,013       51,127  
Retained earnings     36,130       31,757  
ESOP-Unearned compensation     (3,850 )     (3,944 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     1,181       (534 )
Total stockholders' equity     84,529       78,462  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 724,041     $ 631,004  


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest and dividend income:                                
Loans   $ 5,723     $ 6,058     $ 11,343     $ 11,646  
Other interest and dividend income     336       396       769       824  
Total interest and dividend income     6,059       6,454       12,112       12,470  
                                 
Interest expense     1,326       1,965       2,955       3,603  
                                 
Net interest income     4,733       4,489       9,157       8,867  
Provision for loan losses     1,068       (144 )     1,792       (144 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,665       4,633       7,365       9,011  
                                 
Non-interest income:                                
Customer service fees     266       362       573       691  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net     14,370       5,078       21,514       7,716  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (1,354 )     224       (2,608 )     543  
Other     217       201       472       378  
Total non-interest income     13,499       5,865       19,951       9,328  
Non-interest expenses:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     8,402       6,092       16,527       11,504  
Occupancy and equipment     838       643       1,537       1,299  
Professional fees     230       287       635       555  
Marketing     152       180       304       369  
FDIC insurance     39       115       96       146  
Other non-interest expenses     1,718       1,556       3,239       2,928  
Total non-interest expenses     11,379       8,873       22,338       16,801  
Income before income taxes     5,785       1,625       4,978       1,538  
Income tax expense     594       119       605       83  
                                 
Net income   $ 5,191     $ 1,506     $ 4,373     $ 1,455  
                                 
Net income per share (basic and diluted)   $ 1.02     $ 0.28     $ 0.86     $ 0.27  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding     5,092,490       5,455,679       5,107,700       5,467,057  


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Averages Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
  Loans (1) $ 576,964     $ 5,723       3.97 %   $ 558,643     $ 6,058       4.34 %
  Investment securities(2) (3)   58,119       332       2.28 %     53,947       373       2.77 %
  Interest-earning deposits   22,918       5       0.09 %     5,915       26       1.76 %
Total interest-earning assets   658,001       6,060       3.68 %     618,505       6,457       4.18 %
Noninterest-earning assets   40,156                       23,820                  
Total assets $ 698,157                     $ 642,325                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
  Savings accounts   158,427       233       0.59 %     103,849       106       0.41 %
  NOW accounts   46,593       50       0.43 %     39,130       49       0.50 %
  Money market accounts   71,396       122       0.68 %     61,361       232       1.51 %
  Term certificates   159,224       677       1.70 %     169,740       834       1.97 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   435,640       1,082       0.99 %     374,080       1,221       1.31 %
  FHLBB and FRB advances   79,133       244       1.23 %     118,364       744       2.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   514,773       1,326       1.03 %     492,444       1,965       1.60 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                              
  Noninterest-bearing deposits   77,947                       62,377                  
  Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   22,893                       8,270                  
Total liabilities   615,613                       563,091                  
Total stockholders' equity   82,544                       79,234                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 698,157                     $ 642,325                  
Net interest income         $ 4,734                     $ 4,492          
Interest rate spread(4)                   2.65 %                     2.58 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 143,228                     $ 126,061                  
Net interest margin(6)                   2.88 %                     2.91 %
                                               
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   127.82 %                     125.60 %                

                                               
(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $1,000 and $3,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Averages Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
  Loans (1) $ 554,053     $ 11,343       4.09 %   $ 537,549     $ 11,646       4.33 %
  Investment securities(2) (3)   58,459       711       2.43 %     54,551       777       2.85 %
  Interest-earning deposits   20,688       61       0.59 %     5,258       54       2.05 %
Total interest-earning assets   633,200       12,115       3.83 %     597,358       12,477       4.18 %
Noninterest-earning assets   35,965                       24,462                  
Total assets $ 669,165                     $ 621,820                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
  Savings accounts   146,635       516       0.70 %     102,912       188       0.37 %
  NOW accounts   42,821       101       0.47 %     39,851       97       0.49 %
  Money market accounts   74,895       321       0.86 %     66,384       461       1.39 %
  Term certificates   173,939       1,570       1.81 %     166,704       1,634       1.96 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   438,290       2,508       1.14 %     375,851       2,380       1.27 %
  FHLBB and FRB advances   63,118       447       1.42 %     97,259       1,222       2.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   501,408       2,955       1.18 %     473,110       3,602       1.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                              
  Noninterest-bearing deposits   70,333                       62,063                  
  Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   16,221                       7,952                  
Total liabilities   587,962                       543,125                  
Total stockholders' equity   81,204                       78,695                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 669,166                     $ 621,820                  
Net interest income         $ 9,160                     $ 8,875          
Interest rate spread(4)                   2.65 %                     2.65 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 131,792                     $ 124,248                  
Net interest margin(6)                   2.89 %                     2.97 %
                                               
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   126.28 %                     126.26 %                

                                               
(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $3,000 and $7,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2020 v. 2019  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
  Loans $ 194     $ (529 )   $ (335 )
  Investment securities   27       (68 )     (41 )
  Interest-earning deposits   21       (42 )     (21 )
   Total interest-earning assets   242       (639 )     (397 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   69       58       127  
NOW accounts   9       (8 )     1  
Money market accounts   33       (143 )     (110 )
Term certificates   (49 )     (108 )     (157 )
   Total interest-bearing deposits   62       (201 )     (139 )
FHLBB and FRB advances   (197 )     (303 )     (500 )
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   (135 )     (504 )     (639 )
                       
Change in net interest income $ 377     $ (135 )   $ 242  


  Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2020 v. 2019  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
  Loans $ 351     $ (654 )   $ (303 )
  Investment securities   53       (119 )     (66 )
  Interest-earning deposits   68       (61 )     7  
   Total interest-earning assets   472       (834 )     (362 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   103       225       328  
NOW accounts   7       (3 )     4  
Money market accounts   53       (193 )     (140 )
Term certificates   69       (133 )     (64 )
   Total interest-bearing deposits   232       (104 )     128  
FHLBB and FRB advances   (346 )     (429 )     (775 )
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   (114 )     (533 )     (647 )
                       
Change in net interest income $ 586     $ (301 )   $ 285  


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 3,944     $ 789     $ 4,733  
Provision for loan losses     1,068       -       1,068  
                         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     2,876       789       3,665  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     245       21       266  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       14,736       14,736  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (95 )     (1,258 )     (1,353 )
Other     85       132       217  
Total non-interest income     235       13,631       13,866  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     1,925       6,476       8,401  
Occupancy and equipment     465       374       839  
Other non-interest expenses     1,057       1,082       2,139  
Total non-interest expenses     3,447       7,932       11,379  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ (336 )   $ 6,488       6,152  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (367 )
Income before income taxes                     5,785  
                         
Income tax expense                     594  
Net income                   $ 5,191  

                                               
       
(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 4,161     $ 328     $ 4,489  
Credit for loan losses     (144 )     -       (144 )
                         
Net interest income after credit for loan losses     4,305       328       4,633  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     322       40       362  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       5,299       5,299  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (92 )     316       224  
Other     97       104       201  
Total non-interest income     327       5,759       6,086  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     1,786       4,306       6,092  
Occupancy and equipment     370       273       643  
Other non-interest expenses     1,298       840       2,138  
Total non-interest expenses     3,454       5,419       8,873  
                         
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ 1,178     $ 668       1,846  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (221 )
Loss before income taxes                     1,625  
                         
Income tax expense                     119  
Net income                   $ 1,506  

                                               
       
(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 7,937     $ 1,220     $ 9,157  
Provision for loan losses     1,792       -       1,792  
                         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     6,145       1,220       7,365  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     518       55       573  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       22,209       22,209  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (182 )     (2,426 )     (2,608 )
Other     225       247       472  
Total non-interest income     561       20,085       20,646  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits (2)     5,023       11,504       16,527  
Occupancy and equipment     869       668       1,537  
Other non-interest expenses     2,203       2,071       4,274  
Total non-interest expenses     8,095       14,243       22,338  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ (1,389 )   $ 7,062       5,673  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (695 )
Income before income taxes                     4,978  
                         
Income tax expense                     605  
Net income                   $ 4,373  

                                               

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit
(2) Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 8,343     $ 524     $ 8,867  
Credit for loan losses     (144 )     -       (144 )
                         
Net interest income after credit for loan losses     8,487       524       9,011  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     617       74       691  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       8,093       8,093  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (180 )     723       543  
Other     222       156       378  
Total non-interest income     659       9,046       9,705  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     3,325       8,179       11,504  
Occupancy and equipment     770       529       1,299  
Other non-interest expenses     2,252       1,746       3,998  
Total non-interest expenses     6,347       10,454       16,801  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ 2,799     $ (884 )     1,915  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (377 )
Income before income taxes                     1,538  
                         
Income tax expense                     83  
Net income                   $ 1,455  

                                               
       
(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Net income - GAAP basis   $ 5,191     $ 1,506     $ 4,373     $ 1,455  
                                 
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
Retirement salary and benefits compensation     -       -       692       -  
Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation     -       -       683       -  
COVID-19 related expenses     189       -       207       -  
Net income - Non-GAAP basis   $ 5,380     $ 1,506     $ 5,955     $ 1,455  
                                 
Non-GAAP net income per share (basic and diluted)   $ 1.06     $ 0.28     $ 1.17     $ 0.27  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding     5,092,490       5,455,679       5,107,700       5,467,057  


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    At or for the     At or for the  
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                 
Return on average assets: (1, 5)                                
GAAP     2.97 %     0.94 %     1.31 %     0.47 %
Non-GAAP (2)     3.08 %     0.94 %     1.78 %     0.47 %
                                 
Return on average equity: (1, 6)                                
GAAP     25.16 %     7.60 %     10.77 %     3.70 %
Non-GAAP (2)     26.07 %     7.60 %     14.67 %     3.70 %
                                 
Net interest margin     2.88 %     2.91 %     2.89 %     2.97 %
                                 
Non-interest income to total income:                                
GAAP     74.04 %     56.64 %     68.54 %     51.27 %
                                 
Efficiency ratio: (7)                                
GAAP     62.41 %     85.70 %     76.74 %     92.34 %
Non-GAAP (2)     61.38 %     85.70 %     71.31 %     92.34 %
                                 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)     11.93 %     12.41 %     11.93 %     12.41 %
                                 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (4)     0.47 %     0.37 %     0.47 %     0.37 %
                                 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)     1.22 %     0.91 %     1.22 %     0.91 %
                                 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans     186.60 %     179.44 %     186.60 %     179.44 %
                                 
Tangible book value per share   $ 15.43     $ 13.70     $ 15.43     $ 13.70  

                                                 

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
(2) See page 14 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.
(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented
(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.
(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

    As of July 21, 2020  
    Commercial loans     Residential loans     Residential loans
serviced for others		  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Balance outstanding   $ 172,748     $ 305,849     $ 1,365,234  
                         
COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: (1)                        
Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral   $ 33,466     $ 12,428     $ 40,651  
Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans     19.4 %     4.1 %     3.0 %
Loans with suspended payment   $ 33,466     $ 10,513     $ 26,928  
Loans with reduced payment     -       1,915       13,723  
                         
Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but                        
have since resumed payment   $ 5,461     $ 5,893     $ 23,667  
Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest)     -       1,293       6,426  
Loans on a repayment plan     -       -       685  
Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or                        
 interest payments to maturity (2)     5,461       4,600       15,922  
Loans which were paid off completely     -       -       160  
Other loans     -       -       474  

                                                 

(1) Includes commercial loans that have been approved for loan payment deferral but for which documentation is closing or pending.
(2) Includes commercial loan for which maturity was extended.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

    As of June 30, 2020  
    Exposure Balance     Exposure by Risk Weighting          
                                                    Balance  
            Real     Commercial                             with  
            Estate     &                             Deferred  
Industry (1)   Total     Secured     Industrial (2)     Construction     Pass     Criticized     Payments  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Group home/care facility   $ 1,123       $ 1,123       $ -       $ -       $ 1,123     $ -     $ -  
Hotels/hospitality     12,560         12,526         34         -         -       12,560       12,560  
Restaurants/food service     6,804         1,637         5,167         -         6,180       624       1,805  
Retail/shopping center     22,731         18,056         -         4,675         22,731       -       8,261  
Other sectors (3)     9,747         9,432         315         -         9,597       150       9,747  
Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors   $ 52,965       $ 42,774       $ 5,516       $ 4,675       $ 39,631     $ 13,334     $ 32,373  
Percentage of commercial loans outstanding   30.5 %     31.7 %     24.0 %     29.0 %                          
Commercial loans outstanding   $ 173,794       $ 134,750       $ 22,940       $ 16,104                            
Loan to value secured by real estate (4)           51.5 %             75.0 %                          
Restaurant/food service loans                                                        
to enterprise value (2)                   60.3 %                                  

                                                 

(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at June 30, 2020 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure.
(2) Commercial & Industrial loans primarily relate to restaurant franchises for which enterprise value is determined as a multiple of revenue or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
(3) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.
(4) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.


Source: Randolph Bancorp, Inc. and Envision Bank

CONTACT:

Envision Bank
William M. Parent
President and Chief Executive Officer
617.925.1955
wparent@envisionbank.com 

 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


