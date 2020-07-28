Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Announces Special General Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTC:BCRHF) (the "Company"), a Bermuda holding company, reported the results of its Special General Meeting of Shareholders (“Special General Meeting”), that was held on July 28, 2020. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invested in various insurance-linked securities. The Company is currently winding down its operations.



During the Special General Meeting both proposals submitted to shareholders were approved.

Shareholders approved that the Company will be wound up voluntarily pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act 1981, as amended (the “Companies Act”) and that Mike Morrison and Mark Allitt of KPMG Advisory Limited will be appointed as “Joint Liquidators” of the Company. Shareholders also approved that the Joint Liquidators are authorized to: (a) divide among the Shareholders in specie or in kind the whole or any part of the assets of the Company; and (b) vest the whole or any part of the assets of the Company in trust for the benefit of the Shareholders.

Following the Special General Meeting, the directors and officers of the Company resigned with immediate effect. The Company delisted from the Bermuda Stock Exchange effective at the end of trading on July 28, 2020. The Company will continue trading on the OTC Pink during the winding up. Future notices and financial updates regarding the Company will be posted to the Company’s website, www.BCRH.bm.

About the Company

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., is currently winding down its operations. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to the Company by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found at www.bcapre.bm.

