ADT Named Premier Provider of Smart Home Security and Automation Services for New Home Construction by National Homebuilder D.R. Horton

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT ), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, today announced it has been named as the premier provider of smart home security and automation services for D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder by volume.



D.R. Horton homes will be outfitted with Home is Connected®, an industry-leading suite of smart home and ADT security-ready products that keep you connected with the people and things you value most. Each D.R. Horton home will include connected thermostats, video doorbells, door locks, light switches and lamp modules installed by ADT Authorized Dealer, Safe Haven. Homeowners who choose ADT monitoring can seamlessly connect their smart home security system and connected devices with the easy-to-use ADT mobile app and use voice control features for simple, hands-free operation.

“D.R. Horton’s Home is Connected smart home system was designed to help consumers automate and protect their homes,” said David Auld, President and CEO of D.R. Horton.

“As the leading smart home security provider, ADT is well positioned to serve D.R. Horton now and for years to come,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “We are committed to bringing innovative smart home security and world class customer service to the expanding residential new construction market.”

The ADT security-ready automation technology in new D.R. Horton homes enables owners to set custom scenes so they can automate the living experience, such as setting lights to turn on when the owners come home or raising the thermostat temperature automatically when they leave.

“We are focused on offering homebuyers value when they purchase a new home,” Auld said. “Delivering homes that are ADT security-ready is another way we can provide a better experience for our homeowners from the moment they move in, and that's what America's Builder is all about.”

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .