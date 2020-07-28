Annexon Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Annexon. Annexon’s common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 24, 2020, under the ticker symbol “ANNX.” The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Annexon, were approximately $250.8 million. In addition, Annexon has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,212,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares sold in this offering were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 23, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

About Annexon, Inc.

Annexon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. The company’s first product candidate, ANX005, is a full-length monoclonal antibody formulated for intravenous administration in autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s second product candidate, ANX007, is a monoclonal antibody Fab formulated for intravitreal administration for the treatment of neurodegenerative ophthalmic disorders. Annexon is advancing its current programs while evaluating additional orphan and large market indications. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven development strategy designed to establish that its product candidates are engaging the target at a well-tolerated therapeutic dose in the intended patient tissue.

