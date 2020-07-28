HTG Launches New HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the launch and immediate availability of the HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel in the United States and Europe. The HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel is commercially available for purchase in kit form or as a service in HTG’s VERI/O laboratory and is available in formats specific to both the Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific NGS platforms.



The HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel is a research-use only (“RUO”) panel designed to provide molecular characterization of aggressive, indolent and rare lymphomas by allowing researchers to measure the expression of genes associated with the lymphoma transcriptome.

“Correctly diagnosing lymphoma is difficult, often exhausting precious clinical samples, and incorrect subtype classification is common. Our new panel, which includes approximately 300 genes focused on molecular subtyping of aggressive lymphomas, helps overcome these challenges,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This new RUO panel was developed in partnership with HTG’s Lymphoma Scientific Advisory Board. Interest during development was high, with multiple key collaborators requesting 'beta' versions of the assay to explore its use in understanding the molecular characteristics of difficult lymphomas prior to commercial launch. We expect this assay, combined with the web-based biostatistical analysis tools provided to customers by our HTG EdgeSeq Reveal software, to enable researchers globally to develop molecular subtyping algorithms.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectation that the HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel, in combination with tools provided by our HTG EdgeSeq Reveal software, will enable researchers globally to develop molecular subtyping algorithms. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the risk that our technology does not perform as expected. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com