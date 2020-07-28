Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report second quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on August 4, 2020. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

To participate, dial 1-800-353-6461 from the United States or 1-334-323-0501 internationally approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 6800706.

A replay will be available through August 18, 2020 at 1-888-203-1112 from the United States and 1-719-457-0820 internationally. The passcode will be 6800706.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

