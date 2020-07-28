Travel Advisory: I-95 South Lane Closure in Pawtucket

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close one lane on I-95 southbound over East Street in Pawtucket starting Friday night, July 31. Two lanes of traffic will be open during the weekend with three lanes open but shifted to the right by Monday morning, August 3.

This work is the fourth set of extended-weekend closures for repairs to the bridges that carry I-95 over Roosevelt Avenue and East Street in Pawtucket known as the I-95 Corridor Bridges Project.

Travelers should expect delays and use I-295 and Route 146 as alternates.

The work zone is just after Exit 30, which remains closed until late summer. RIDOT will modify the current lane split on Monday night, July 27. The setup at the split will be changed to feature two lanes to the right and one lane to the left. All lanes go through.

In addition, RIDOT will close East Street at the bridge through the weekend. Detour maps can be found at www.ridot.net/detourmaps [r20.rs6.net].

A total of four bridges will be replaced as part of this $25 million design-build project. Collectively, the bridges carry 90,000 vehicles daily. The project will reach completion in Spring of 2021.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather. This project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's plan to bring Rhode Island's roads and bridges into a state of good repair.