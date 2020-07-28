Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,147 in the last 365 days.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Financial Results to May 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2020 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.dividend15.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.dividend15.com.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Financial Results to May 31, 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.