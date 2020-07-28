M Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2020 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.m-split.com.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.m-split.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.