/EIN News/ -- Redlands, CA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) Nonprofit retail and e-commerce organizations rely on MyUnlimitedWP for an affordable, effective website management solution. Many website management companies charge upwards of $65 per hour and often exceed the allocated budget. However, MyUnlimitedWP offers skilled and dependable website maintenance for a single low monthly payment with no hidden or outrageous fees. The team at MyUnlimitedWP has 17 years of WordPress website support experience, so if an organization uses the company’s services, they can be confident that they are in good hands.

With a track record of over 40,000 WordPress changes and more than 2,500 satisfied customers to date, MyUnlimitedWP has the website maintenance expertise that nonprofit retail and e-commerce organizations need to increase their success. Competition among such organizations is aggressive under normal circumstances; the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the intensity to unprecedented levels not seen in recent history. Millions of individuals are currently unemployed resulting in less money being spent. Nonprofit organizations must stand out, attract and keep customer interests, and maintain a steady flow of traffic to their website.



Thankfully, MyUnlimitedWP specializes in such areas, achieving the desired above mentioned results with the following:



Content updates that allow community members to remain engaged and involved;

Error mitigation that guarantees accurate website content, providing community members with a dependable source;

WordPress management that ensures the website is functioning appropriately in excellent shape so community members have a pleasant and welcoming experience.

While one might assume MyUnlimitedWP charges an arm and a leg for these services, the opposite is true. The company understands that retail and e-commerce organizations simply cannot spend an excessive amount of money on website management, so they have priced their large selection of packages accordingly, affordably. Those who use their services do not have to worry about costs spiraling out of control because MyUnlimitedWP charges a reasonable set cost for each package with zero unwanted surprises.



MyUnlimitedWP is helping your retail nonprofit save even more money with a 20 percent discount on their services. Nonprofit organizations can redeem the discount by using the coupon code: NONPROFIT2020.



“Running a retail and e-commerce organization is not easy right now. However, it can be done successfully when companies have a website that is updated, functional, easy to navigate, and engaging. The mission of MyUnlimitedWP has always been to help nonprofits with our expertise and low prices, and doing so is even more important in these uncertain times. Our clients can count on us to go the distance for them,” said Joseph Kibler, CEO of MyUnlimitedWP.



About MyUnlimitedWP



Headquartered in the United States, MyUnlimitedWP has worked with a diverse collection of clients throughout its 17-plus years. The founders of the company recognized the common need among clients for a service that could resolve any essential change their website required. MyUnlimitedWP eliminates the outrageous fees, long turnaround times, and miscommunications of WordPress upkeep. Clients are neither subjected to an exchange of quotes; instead, they receive basic changes to their WordPress website for less than $100 per month. Learn more at myunlimitedwp.com.



