Covid-19 Sees New Airline Hiring and Promising to Revolutionize the Industry

Bringing back the Queen of the sky’s

Avatar’s Aircraft vs Theirs

Looking forward to the 747-8

Avatar Airlines is in a unique position with no debt, little expenses and expected to fly mid-2021

I believe opportunity is here ... there’s never been a better time to start a new airline given the abundance of aircraft and personnel now available”
— Barry Michaels, Founder & CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you think it's a bad idea to start a new airline at a time when the entire industry is being devastated by Covid-19, then take a look at Avatar Airlines.

Avatar plans to revolutionize the low-cost airline business by transforming the traditional long-haul 747 "Queen of the Skies" into a cost-efficient supersized airframe of the future while passing the savings on to its passengers. Unlike other airlines that are laden with debt, Avatar’s strategy is to be well-capitalized, profitable and debt-free with a financial plan expected to be worth over a billion dollars before the first flight leaves the ground.

It comes as no surprise that the coronavirus pandemic has left many industries on uneven footing, but none more than the travel industry, particularly airlines, with many of them parking their inventory in makeshift graveyards, waiting for some relief. Avatar is planning to take advantage of what has essentially become a "buyer's market."

Avatar has already recruited a highly skilled management team and continues to aggressively hire additional employees during this time of unprecedented layoffs. Avatar is encouraging people affected by the recent layoffs to visit its website and look at all available opportunities. Similarly, investors seeking new opportunities are encouraged to view its 5-minute video.

Avatar is confident it will be one of the few airlines to survive this pandemic.

Michael E Zapin
Avatar Airlines
+1 561-344-7810
Interview with SVP Randy Lumia at Avatar Airlines

You just read:

