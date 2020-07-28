Tanzanian Gold First Closing of Financing

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corp. (TSX: TNX); (NYSE American: TRX) (“Tanzanian Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the First Closing of US$4 Million of its previously announced financing (July 23, 2020) of up to US$14 million of unsecured convertible debentures (the “Financing”) with institutional investors Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC. and YA II PN, Ltd. (collectively, the “Investors”).



The proceeds from the Financing will be utilized for a significant expansion of the Buckreef Project oxide mining and processing operation, the advancement of a Feasibility Study for the larger sulphide mining complex, the continuation of multiple drilling programs, and general corporate purposes.

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation



Tanzanian Gold Corporation is building a significant gold mine at the Buckreef Project in Tanzania. The Company commenced production at its oxide plant in June 2020. Tanzanian Gold is now moving ahead to significantly expand its oxide plant’s processing capacity. An ongoing drill program has, to date, more than doubled the size of Measured and Indicated Resources to 2.036 million ounces. NI 43-101 compliant exploration mining targets have the potential to add up to another 2 million ounces. Tanzanian Gold is simultaneously advancing on three value-creation tracks:

Increasing production by expanding capacity at its oxide processing plant, which will operate separate and stand-alone during the full life of the larger sulphide mining and processing operation; Advancing Final Feasibility for the sulphide operation utilizing a plant substantially larger than previously modelled, targeting annual gold production of 150,000 to 175,000 ounces; and Considering an underground gold mining component at Buckreef. The Company has started ultra-deep drilling and completed a Level 1 stope design. The Company will start infill drilling to upgrade ounces currently in the Inferred category.

