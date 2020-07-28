Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,141 in the last 365 days.

Governor Increases Reward for Information on Randolph County Missing Person

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Jimmy Lee Isom. This is an increase from the $5,000 reward initially offered by the Governor in February 2018 and comes at the request of Sheriff Gregory J. Seabolt of Randolph County.

On September 3, 2017, Jimmy Lee Isom was reported missing. Since the Governor’s reward offer in 2018, detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office have investigated all available leads reported and sought additional resources to aid in the investigation. At this time, detectives continue to believe Jimmy Lee Isom was murdered but have been unable to locate his body despite multiple coordinated search efforts.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699, Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

###

You just read:

Governor Increases Reward for Information on Randolph County Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.