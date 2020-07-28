Governor Increases Reward for Information on Randolph County Missing Person

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Jimmy Lee Isom. This is an increase from the $5,000 reward initially offered by the Governor in February 2018 and comes at the request of Sheriff Gregory J. Seabolt of Randolph County.

On September 3, 2017, Jimmy Lee Isom was reported missing. Since the Governor’s reward offer in 2018, detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office have investigated all available leads reported and sought additional resources to aid in the investigation. At this time, detectives continue to believe Jimmy Lee Isom was murdered but have been unable to locate his body despite multiple coordinated search efforts.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699, Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

