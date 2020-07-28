Employment and labor lawyer rejoins Norton Rose Fulbright in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that employment and labor lawyer Ryan McCoy has rejoined its Los Angeles office as a partner. Part of Norton Rose Fulbright’s dispute resolution and litigation practice from 2005-13, McCoy split the last seven years between Alston & Bird and Baute Crochetiere Hartley & Velkei.

McCoy focuses on wage and hour class actions, discrimination suits, wrongful termination and retaliation, commercial litigation, and complex insurance coverage. He represents clients from an array of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transport, warehousing, retail and insurance.

Additionally, McCoy has an active arbitration practice, defending before the American Arbitration Association in wage and hour violations, sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, disability discrimination as well as meal and rest period disputes.

McCoy is the sixth lateral partner to join Norton Rose Fulbright in California in the last 10 months. Another employment litigator, Josh Henderson, joined the firm’s Los Angeles and San Francisco offices in March.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Starting his legal career at Norton Rose Fulbright, Ryan is deeply familiar with collaborative culture and client service focus. Ryan is an excellent lawyer and with his arrival, we continue to strengthen our capabilities to serve clients in California, the US and around the world.”

Shauna Clark, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Employment and Labor, commented:

“Ryan impressed us as a young lawyer, and we are thrilled to have him return in his prime. The client demand for employment and labor law seems to be at an all-time high during this unusual time for businesses.”

McCoy, who provided pro bono support to homeless citizens issued quality of life citations in Los Angeles’ skid row area, said:

“I am delighted to return to Norton Rose Fulbright and collaborate once again with these talented lawyers. The firm’s unmatched global reach and wide range of offerings will benefit my clients significantly.”

Licensed to practice in California, McCoy earned his JD at Loyola Law School and his BS in microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

