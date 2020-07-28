Global Nurse Call Systems Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Button-Based Systems, Intercom Systems), Technology (Wireless Communication, Wired Communication), Application, End-User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global nurse call systems market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The growth of the global nurse call systems market is driven primarily by factors such as technological advancements in the industry, a wide range of nurse call system applications, and ease of communication. The risings occurrences of Alzheimer’s disease and the increasing number of assisted living centres are anticipated to provide a broad range of growth potential for major players in the market. The increasing adoption of RTLS (Real-Time Location System) integrated with wireless technology in multiple healthcare facilities is driving the growth of the nurse call systems market. RTLS tracks the location and the movement of attendants as well as equipment to save time and increase productivity.

A nurse call system helps a patient to quickly dial their nurse or their nurse’s station with ease. Some nurse calling systems also enable personnel to communicate with each other. Nurse call systems are used in hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, and assisted living centres. It supports healthcare providers to serve their patients more efficiently & attentively. These solutions provide numerous benefits like improving the level of care, responsiveness, operational efficiency and patient satisfaction.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world’s economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets. Although, the nurse calling market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Temporary healthcare centres are being set up worldwide to deal with the crisis, and nurse call systems are in demand for facilitating communication between patients & nurses.

Key players operating in the global nurse call systems market include CSINC, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc., Ascom, Ackermann by Honeywell, Johnson Controls International Plc, Siemens AG, and Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. among others. To gain the significant market share in the global nurse call systems market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. and Ackermann by Honeywell are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of nurse call systems in the global market.

For instance, Ascom released the Myco 3 smartphone in February 2019, which comes with a sophisticated and integrated framework. This will help the business reach deeper into the nurse call systems market.

AMETEK Inc. had acquired Rauland-Borg for USD 340 million in February 2017. This will allow Rauland-Borg to build on AMETEK’s considerable resources and expand both companies’ capabilities & offerings.

Button-based dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.2% in the year 2019

The type segment includes integrated communication systems, mobile systems, button-based systems, and intercom systems. Button-based dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.2% in the year 2019. Factors such as ease of use, low cost, reliability, and faster response time are contributing to this segment’s huge market share.

Wired communication dominated the market and valued at USD 562.8 million in the year 2019

The technology segment includes wireless communication and wired communication. Wired communication dominated the market and valued at USD 562.8 million in the year 2019. This segment held the majority share in 2019 due to advantages offered by wired communication as compared to wireless, such as security and reliability. Wireless technology is susceptible to external interference and signal loss. However, the wireless communication segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of technological advancements and better inter-connectivity.

Alarms & communications dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.9% in the year 2019

The application segment includes workflow optimisation, alarms & communications, fall detection & prevention, and wanderer control. Alarms & communications dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.9% in the year 2019. This dominance is because of patient safety and its vital role in streamlining communications among patients, nurses, and other caregivers.

Hospital dominated the market and valued at USD 878.4 million in the year 2019

The end-user segment includes clinics & physician offices, long-term care facilities, and hospitals. Hospital dominated the market and valued at USD 878.4 million in the year 2019. This was due to factors such as enhanced quality of care, higher productivity of caregivers, versatility as compared to small clinics, efficient communication among patients & clinicians, and improved patient satisfaction.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Nurse Call Systems Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global nurse call systems market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 45.25% in the year 2019. This dominance is mainly due to factors such as good reimbursement coverage, improving healthcare infrastructure, regulatory reforms, presence of key market players, and rising investment in nurse call systems. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of a rapidly growing populous, especially the geriatric population.

About the report:

The global nurse call systems market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

