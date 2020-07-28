KULR Technology Group CEO To Be A Guest on CNN First Move with Julia Chatterley

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc (the “Company” or “KULR”) CEO, Michael Mo, has been invited to join CNN First Move with Julia Chatterley as an interview guest on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at approximately 9:20am Eastern Time. The interview will coincide with the launch of NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover , set for earlier Thursday.



KULR’s phase change material (PCM) solution is used on the Rover’s SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environment with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals) instrument. The interview may touch upon the Company’s recent announcements of EV Supercar battery thermal management solution and space-proven battery safety design for the energy storage market .

Mr. Mo was previously a guest on CNN First Move in October, 2019, to discuss KULR’s battery storage solution for lithium-Ion laptop batteries on the International Space Station. A copy of the upcoming interview will be posted to the KULR Technology Group website.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed on May 14, 2020. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.