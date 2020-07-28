/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their PacketExpert™ Ethernet testing platform, which provides cutting edge testing capabilities for Ethernet networks.



[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/rackmount-ethernet-testing-packetexpert.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/rackmount-ethernet-testing-packetexpert-newsletter.html ]

Speaking to the press, Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, said, “The PacketExpert™ can be placed in 1U or 2U rack enclosures. In such a configuration, PacketExpert™ can test up to 24 ports simultaneously with full duplex traffic at 1 Gbps. This allows equipment manufacturers to comprehensively test the performance of their devices from one single testing platform.”

“PacketExpert™ contains many industry standard testing modules. By default, PacketExpert™ includes bit error rate testing capabilities, loopback mode functionality, and RFC 2544 testing .”

He further added, “PacketExpert™ can come in either portable units or as a 1U or 2U rack enclosure. 1U can hold up to 3 PacketExpert™ devices and 2U can hold up to 6 PacketExpert™ devices. The rack enclosure contains a single board computer (Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS) which controls all the PacketExpert™ devices via USB connections. The computer contains HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports for both local and remote access via Remote Desktop Protocol. PacketExpert™ is easy to use and can come with both a graphical user interface and command line user interface . PacketExpert™ provides automation and scripting abilities using Python and C#.”

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com