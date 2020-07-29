Fast Company Ranks Vincit a Best Workplace for Innovators

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit has been named one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2020 worldwide. The award identifies companies that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business.

“To be recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators among companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce, is a true honor.,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit USA. “Passion is one of our core values, and it is the key to innovation. I want to thank the team for taking ownership of their work, and encouraging a culture that is always open to new ideas.”

Out of thousands of applicants, Vincit ranked 42nd on the distinguished list of innovative workplaces. The top 100 finalists will be honored in the September 2020 issue for the cultivation of internal innovation.

“Vincit was founded in 2007, and from the very beginning, we have aimed to be the best possible employer for top talent. Earlier Vincit was awarded the Best Place to Work in Europe, and now I couldn't be more proud of our team for this worldwide recognition,” says Mikko Kuitunen, Founder and CEO of Vincit Plc.

Companies on the list are evaluated by Fast Company‘s editorial staff, and finalists are reviewed by a research team at Accenture as well as a group of judges. Organizations must demonstrate a serious and established commitment, such as hackathons and ongoing education, to building a culture of innovation that yields tangible results.

The full list of top 100 honorees can be seen at https://www.fastcompany.com/90527870/best-workplaces-for-innovators-2020

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine and Palo Alto, California, and Tampere, Helsinki, Oulu and Turku, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 450 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com