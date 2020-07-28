Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi yesterday accompanied First Lady’s office to receive donations from the Government of Slovakian Republic towards the fight against COVID-19 by donating humanitarian aid.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: Donation of Humanitarian Aid from Government of Slovakian Republic for fight against COVID-19
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.