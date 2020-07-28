Oil Storage Terminal Market to Reach USD 37.52 Billion by 2027; Increasing Demand for Crude Oil Derivatives Will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Belco Manufacturing (Texas, US), Royal Vopak (Rotterdam, Netherlands), Containment Solutions, Inc. (Texas, US), Vitol (Geneva, Switzerland), Oiltanking GmbH (Hamburg, Germany), CST Industries, Inc. (Missouri, US), LF Manufacturing (Texas, US), Red Ewald (Texas, US), Superior Tank Co., Inc. (Bakersfield, US), Puma Energy (Singapore), HMT Tank (Texas, US), Tank Connection (Parsons, US), among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oil storage terminal market size is projected to reach USD 37.52 billion by the end of 2027. The rising demand for oil and gas resources across the world will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Oil Storage Terminal Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Imapct Analysis, By Type (Strategic Reserve, Commercial Reserve) By Tank Type (Fixed Roof, Floating Roof, Bullet Tanks, Spherical Tanks), By Product (Diesel, Petrol, Aviation Fuel, Crude Oil, Kerosene, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 27.40 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.





Oil storage terminals are an important part of an oil and gas supply chain. These terminals are crucial for oil trade activities across the world. Oil and gas trading account for a huge share of a country’s economy. The increasing global demand for oil and gas resources, coupled with the increasing population, will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of numerous companies in this sector will also constitute an increase in the global oil storage terminal market size. The increasing investments in the research and development of advanced terminals with improved efficacies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Pandemic to Halt Trade Activities Associated with Oil and Gas

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created major economic crises across the world. Due to the measures taken to control the spread of the disease, several business operations have been forced to shut down, not just temporarily, but also on a permanent basis. With bans on international travels and flights, global trade activities have been put on hold for the time-being. This has had an adverse effect on the companies in the oil storage terminal market. Furthermore, given the manner of unlock procedures in several countries; the market will take a long time to recover these losses.



Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies across the World

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In November 2019, Royal Vopak announced that it has bagged a contract from the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV). This is a petrochemical joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC. The contract states that all liquid products under this venture will be handled by Vopak’s new terminal which holds a capacity of around 130,000 cbm tankage. This contract is also aimed at the development of pipelines connecting the terminal to the cracker complex. Royal Vopak’s huge contract with the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures will not just help the company but will also give hope to the SMEs in this sector; subsequently aiding the growth of the market.





Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Demand for Crude Oil to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising demand for oil and gas resources, coupled with the increasing population in countries such as India and China will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The rising trade activities from countries in the Middle East will create several growth opportunities for the companies in this market. Majority of the energy and power supply is done through crude oil in several countries in this region. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 9.22 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in North America will derive growth from the rising efforts put in by major countries to improve storage capacities.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Oil Storage Terminal Market are:

Belco Manufacturing (Texas, US)

Royal Vopak (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Containment Solutions, Inc. (Texas, US)

Vitol (Geneva, Switzerland)

Oiltanking GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

CST Industries, Inc. (Missouri, US)

LF Manufacturing (Texas, US)

Red Ewald (Texas, US)

Superior Tank Co., Inc. (Bakersfield, US)

Puma Energy (Singapore)

HMT Tank (Texas, US)

Tank Connection (Parsons, US)





Industry Developments:

January 2020: Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co. announced its plans to expand its crude-storage capacity. The company will increase the storage capacity at the Middle Eastern port of Fujairah. Through this step, the company’s storage capacity will rise by 6 times and is said to be around 3.5 million cubic meters (22 million barrels) for crude oil at Fujairah.



