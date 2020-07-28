Attorney D. A. Wilson Introduces Magnate Sports Management, The Athlete’s CEO: Offering Distinctive Business Services for the Modern Athlete

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent Atlanta attorney D. A. Wilson is pleased to announce the opening of Magnate Sports Management, a full-service business management company that works with future, current and former professional athletes in a wide variety of sports. Wilson said the firm’s mission is to ensure athletes achieve the highest level of business and financial success by bringing a new and dynamic model of professional service.



“It is our core belief that the modern athlete is a business enterprise that must be managed with the same discipline and transparency of a publicly traded, Fortune 500 company,” said Wilson. “Our name embodies the vision that every athlete should aspire to achieve magnate status in their off-the-field business life. Conventional business management companies outsource most of their services because they lack the necessary internal subject matter expertise. Magnate Sports Management stands out as a one-stop-shop with the background, expertise, and training to provide business services to the modern athlete, including comprehensive business structuring, all necessary executive functions, financial management and analysis. We have redefined the business manager role to become The Athlete’s CEO.”

Wilson explained that The Athlete’s CEO concept plays the most important position on an athlete’s professional management team and is an extension of the athlete who must know each member's position, placement, and role so they can coordinate the modern athlete's off-the-field team. Choosing the right CEO is critical to an athlete’s long-term success.

“We view Magnate’s role as football’s quarterback, baseball’s catcher, soccer’s defensive midfielder, and basketball’s point guard,” Wilson said. “He or she will help build an athlete’s enterprise and make sure they stay successful long after their playing days are over. Traditional financial planning was never designed to replace a professional athlete's salary, and most financial planning strategies are not designed for professional athletes who typically retire at age 30. Our objective is to implement sound strategies and create clear objectives to replace an athlete's salary with successful independent business and investment ventures.”

Magnate’s Services Include:

Business and Investment Opportunity Advising

Review of Endorsement Deals

Financial Management

Insurance Counseling and Management

Legal Consulting

Tax Planning and Preparation

About D. A. Wilson:

As Founder and CEO of Magnate Sports Management, D. A. Wilson brings wide-ranging academic, professional, and athletic background to the sports industry. His education includes a Master of Science degree in Sports Administration, Juris Doctor with a focus on business and corporate law, and an LL.M. (advanced law degree) in Taxation. Prior to law school, Wilson spent over seven years working in personal and business finance.

Wilson is a successful entrepreneur and the Founder and Managing Attorney of a Metro Atlanta, Georgia based law firm, The Wilson Firm, LLC. The bulk of his clients includes for-profit businesses, non-profit organizations, and taxpayers before the IRS. Wilson also played Division II basketball at a Historically Black University, Albany State University, and understands first-hand the challenges of balancing life, academics, and sports.

