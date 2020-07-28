Blue Water Ventures International 2020 Season is in Motion

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, FL, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTC:BWVI): Greetings from our BWVI team. It has been a difficult environment in 2020, with COVID-19 affecting most everyone and every business in one way or the other. Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. and project partner Swordfish Partners, LLC are pleased to report the start of the 2020 dive and recovery season. The recovery vessel Blue Water Rose is now on her way to Virginia Beach, where the crew will dive to recover samples from a 1911 wreck site. BWVI anticipates a ten-day window to complete the survey and recovery of samples.



BWVI will then move back to the “SB Pulaski” site off Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Keith Webb, President of Blue Water Ventures, commented, “Our Captain and crew have worked hard in the off season to upgrade our deep dive re-breather system that will enable us to spend longer periods of time while diving so deep. This deep-water dive opportunity opens the door to an abundance of wrecks with untouched cargos and riches.”

Our team is ready to bring more history back to the surface and share in the journey of the SB Pulaski and its final days at sea back in 1838. A story that can be told not only through what has been written but what has been and will be found from the Pulaski site as we continue our mission to recover more of its story. We have had successful seasons finding many historic and valuable pieces with some of the earliest rare, US minted gold shipwreck coins recovered to date which were successfully sold to collectors. We are excited to get back to what we do best, while keeping the public and shareholders abreast of our recovery efforts with enhanced corporate communications. We believe we have only just scratched the surface on the SB Pulaski and its cargo with much left to be discovered. The team is thrilled to be back at it and look forward to reporting back in the near future.

We also plan to relaunch our new website very soon as well as have our financials released which will bring Blue Water back current with OTC markets. Also of note, the shares outstanding as of today are 68,797,013 and we are happy to report that after 8 years of being public we have remained committed to keeping our share structure intact with non-toxic funding and plan on this being the case moving forward. Blue Water looks forward to updating shareholders as we get into motion and are pulling up artifacts, valuables, and learning more of the SB Pulaski history. Follow up on Facebook for updates as we are on the water.

For more timely updates, and info regarding the most up-to-date recoveries be sure to follow our Facebook page at the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterVenturesInternational/

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks.

Keith Webb

904-215-7601

kw@bwvint.com