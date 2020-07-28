Angola reaffirms commitment to human rights

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 28 - The vice-president of Angola, Bornito de Sousa, Monday here reaffirmed the Angolan State's commitment to the promotion and defence of human rights. ,

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Advanced Course in Human Rights for Teachers, as a guest at the event, Bornito de Sousa stressed that Angola has freely adhered to the different international conventions and treaties as part of the commitment of the country’s authorities to promote and protect nd Human Rights.

The vice president explained that the State, in the framework of this strategy, raised the issue of Human Rights to the category of "national security issue", carrying out periodic evaluations, monitored by the National Security Council, chaired by the President of the Republic.

According to the vice president, a National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking" and the National Human Rights Prize has been established in the country.

Bornito de Sousa also valued the creation, in May, of the Commission for the Reform of Justice and Law, as a way to promote and respect Human Rights.