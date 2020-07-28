Police clarify proceedings against excesses

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 28 - Four police officers of the National Police accused of excessive use of force, which resulted in the death of four citizens in the country, "are being held accountable, the spokesperson of the Defence and Security Forces, Waldemar José, said Monday. ,

According to the commissioner of the National Police, who did not go into more detail, the measure is part of a process aimed to change the behaviour of the personnel, so the society does not look at the forces of the order as enemies of the citizens.

During the State of Emergency, four officers of the National Police were accused of killing four defenceless citizens in Benguela and Luanda provinces for alleged excessive use of force.

In defence of the majority of the defence and security forces, the commissioner said that despite the deaths, acts that he condemned, "the behaviour of these four forces does not represent one per cent of the staff, which are more than 120,170 officers.