Gateway to America: Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Bring the Latest, Innovative Health & Wellness Brands to the U.S.

Mitch Gould Developed ‘Evolution of Distribution’ to Help Overseas Companies Succeed in the United States

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Gateway to America” runs through the Boca Raton headquarters of Nutritional Products International, which helps import, distribute, and promote the latest health and wellness products.

“We work with health and wellness companies from the four corners of the world,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform that allows NPI to act as the American headquarters for overseas companies.

“Importing, distributing, and promoting a new brand is a daunting challenge for foreign companies,” Gould said. “Many international companies don’t understand the American market. We offer them a ‘gateway’ to the American consumer.”

Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” about 15 years ago because he saw foreign companies fail when they tried to enter the U.S. market. NPI offers all the services international companies need to sell their products here.

“First, we offer the brands expertise in U.S. Customs and FDA regulations, and then we have a state-of-the-art warehouse to store their products,” Gould said. “Next, NPI provides the sales and marketing staff to reach online and traditional retailers and create brand awareness."

Gould said the “Evolution of Distribution” strategy is a turnkey operation for foreign companies to export their brands to the U.S.

“With the ‘Evolution of Distribution,’ my team at NPI offers a cost-effective method to export their brands to the largest market in the world,” Gould said. “We offer speed to market and high profitability.”

The team led by Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, was a buyer at Walmart and Amazon. While at Amazon, Fernandez helped create the health and wellness and sports nutrition categories when the online retailer was only selling books and electronics.

“Jeff brings a unique perspective for our clients. Since he was a buyer, Jeff understands what retailers want. Jeff now understands brands after working with NPI clients for about 15 years. He knows both sides of the coin, which helps our partners,” Gould said.

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

