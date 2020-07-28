Surrogacy Market Size to Grow $201.40 Million by 2027, Claims Allied Market Research

Growing cases of infertility across the globe drives the growth of the global surrogacy market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Several parents opting for surrogates in the U.S. have been facing difficulty regarding travelling to the country due to travel restrictions amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Surrogacy Market generated $112.80 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $201.40 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing cases of infertility across the globe due to increasing stress level and alcoholic consumption drive the growth of the global surrogacy market. However, high cost associated with the surrogacy procedure is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growth in fertility tourism is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several parents opting for surrogates in the U.S. have been facing difficulty regarding travelling to the country due to travel restrictions amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Several fertility clinics across the globe have stopped taking new cases of infertility treatment during few months of the pandemic, and will begin as the conditions seem under control.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global surrogacy market based on type, technique, and region.

Based on type, the gestational surrogacy segment contributed to the largest share in 2015, accounting for nearly 97% of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on technique, the IVF with (ICSI) segment accounted for the largest share in 2015, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2025.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2025. The research also analyzes regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include IVI RMA Global, New Hope Fertility Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, Clinic Scanfert, Houston Fertility Center, NOVA IVI Fertility, Extraordinary Conceptions, Ovation Fertility, Growing Generations LLC, and Care Fertility Group.

