Datametrex Appoints Hon. James S. Peterson, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hon. James S. Peterson, P.C., as a new independent member of the Board of Directors. Hon. Peterson is a former federal Cabinet Minister and Secretary of State, with extensive knowledge and first-hand experience legal, financial, board governance and government affairs.



"I want to thank our newest Board Member for taking on the position of Director at Datametrex," said CEO, Marshall Gunter. "His diplomacy and global business acumen are critical assets to better position us in the market, so that we can operate at the highest level in this changing environment. We continue striving for increased collaboration with new consortia in the preventive technologies industries around the world.”

Jim Peterson with his government experience on the world stage brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning and government affairs. He will be using this experience in helping Datametrex engage with world governments to bring more testing to the general population to eradicate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Jim obtained his BA and LLB from Western University, his LLM from Columbia University and his DCL from McGill University. He also taught Law at University of Toronto, and worked for the UN International development organization in Vienna, Khartoum, and Kuala Lumpur on International joint business ventures in developing countries. He is a Member of the Ontario Bar Association, the Canadian Bar Association, and is a Co-Chair of the Canada-US Law Institute. Jim has also served for the Government of Canada as Minister of International Trade, Secretary of State (International Financial Institutions), and Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance. While a Cabinet Minister, Jim represented Canada at the World Trade Organization's Doha round of negotiations, which were focused on expanding trade and investment in leading emerging markets Brazil, Russia, India and China, and with complex issues related to trade with Canada's NAFTA partners, the European Union, the Middle East and the Americas.

Jim served as Chair of the House of Commons Finance Committee where he began the practice of public pre-budget hearings and completed several major studies including a review of Canada's value added tax (the GST). He retired from the House of Commons in 2007 after 23 years of public service as the Member of Parliament for Willowdale (Toronto).

"I am a firm believer that time is a resource that companies in high-growth mode cannot afford to waste," Hon. Peterson said. "Datametrex is certainly among those companies. I am honoured to join the Board of this thriving Company; I look forward to further contribute to the strong innovative systems that make a difference in our society."

The company has issued Jim 1,000,000 options.

As part of the Board changes, the Company announces that David Ellison is stepping down from the Board of Directors to make room for Jim, and will be joining the Advisory Board to continue supporting Datametrex with his legal expertise. Datametrex thanks David for his efforts and for still serving Datametrex to help solve the Company’s most pressing challenges.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com .

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the time such forward-looking information is made. Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

