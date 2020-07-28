Symphony Technology Group Acquires EthosCE, Leading Healthcare Learning Management System

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Technology Group (“STG”), a leading Palo Alto-based private equity firm focused on investing in the software, data analytics and software-enabled technology services sectors, today announced that it has acquired EthosCE, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based healthcare learning management system (“LMS”) company. This acquisition underscores STG’s commitment to building a unique, market-leading software platform offering continuing education, professional development, events, learning and content management solutions to associations, healthcare & life sciences organizations, hospitals, and universities globally. EthosCE marks STG’s second investment in this platform following the acquisition of CadmiumCD, a leading provider of virtual and live event management software for healthcare and other associations, in January 2020.



“This is one of many platform additions,” says CadmiumCD CEO Michelle Wyatt. “At CadmiumCD we have the leading content and event management offering to power virtual and live learning events for our customers. EthosCE takes that value proposition further by adding sophisticated LMS capabilities to the mix.”

"We are thrilled to be a part of STG's platform with CadmiumCD," said EthosCE founder and CTO Ezra Wolfe. "This will unlock many opportunities for our clients as we enable integrations with CadmiumCD’s event management software and services."

“The acquisitions of EthosCE and CadmiumCD mark the beginning of a very exciting journey for STG and the two companies. Our vision is to create a purpose-built software platform for association, healthcare, life sciences and university customers to help them manage various continuing education, professional development and learning activities, events and content for their members,” said William Chisholm, co-founder and Managing Partner of STG. “We are very excited to partner with the EthosCE and CadmiumCD management teams to take an already industry-leading portfolio of products and scale it even further by investing in new solution areas and complementary acquisitions,” said Rushi Kulkarni, Principal at STG.

The entire EthosCE team will remain in place, with founders Ezra Wolfe, CTO and Joel DeGrands, COO maintaining their respective roles.

Benefits of the expanded platform include:

An education platform for both live and enduring education.

Expanded features and functionality that will help accredited providers across the full spectrum of learning opportunities for hospitals, universities, and associations.

Synergistic efficiencies that cover the full breadth of education for online, virtual, and in-person events.

The EthosCE acquisition is part of a larger strategy by STG to create a unified platform, as outlined in CadmiumCD’s acquisition announcement earlier this year.

About EthosCE

EthosCE is the leading learning management system for medical associations, academic medical centers, health systems, and medical education companies produced by DLC Solutions, LLC. Established in 2001, DLC Solutions develops innovative e-learning solutions to support diverse professional populations.

For more information, please visit www.ethosce.com

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event management software company with more than 15 years of experience providing solutions for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. The company’s award-winning platform is trusted by more than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cadmiumcd.com

About Symphony Technology Group

STG is the private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 30 global companies.

For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com .

