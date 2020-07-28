VXRT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Vaxart, Inc., and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT) arising from allegations that Vaxart's Board of Directors may have breached their fiduciary duties to Vaxart and its shareholders.



If you own Vaxart securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Vaxart VXRT Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its oral vaccine platform.

On July 25, 2020, the New York Times published an article titled: "Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine." That article described how Vaxart's "[c]ompany insiders, who weeks earlier had received stock options worth a few million dollars, saw the value of those awards increase sixfold" when the Company announced that its COVID-19 vaccine had been selected by the U.S. government to be part of Operation Warp Speed, the flagship federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat COVID-19.

