BuyerQuest Recognized as a Key Solution Provider by Ardent Partners

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuyerQuest, the leader in enterprise procure-to-pay software, announced today that the company has been selected as a Key Solution Provider by Ardent Partners.



The Key Solution Provider award is bestowed annually to an exclusive group of exciting providers that Ardent’s analyst team believes is well-positioned to make a big impact in the supply management market this decade. BuyerQuest was selected as an inaugural recipient for their best-in-class Procure-to-Pay solution that continues to lead the market in user adoption, employee satisfaction, and system agility.

“We are excited to be recognized by Ardent Partners for this award,” said Jack Mulloy, CEO of BuyerQuest. “BuyerQuest’s novel approach to enterprise Procure-to-Pay continues to gain recognition among leading analysts, government entities, and global enterprise customers.”

In the B2C ecommerce world, the ease of retail purchasing and payments have created the expectation of similar buying experiences at work. BuyerQuest is effectively closing the gap between the B2C ecommerce experience and B2B ecommerce (i.e. Enterprise Procure-to-Pay).

“We named BuyerQuest to our inaugural ‘Key Solution Providers’ list based upon their innovations in the Procure-to-Pay market and their very unique product offering. Procurement and Accounts Payable leaders who are looking for a robust and highly-intuitive P2P system should investigate BuyerQuest,” said Andrew Bartolini, Ardent Partners’ Founder and Chief Research Officer.

Learn why BuyerQuest is at the forefront of the consumerization of Procure-to-Pay technology.

About BuyerQuest

BuyerQuest is an enterprise Procure-to-Pay solution that delivers a world-class eCommerce experience to procurement organizations all around the world. The software streamlines and enhances the corporate buying process, allowing customers to increase user adoption, drive contract compliance, and save money. BuyerQuest customers have the spend transparency, deep insights, and advanced intelligence capabilities they need to focus more on strategic priorities and less on tactical, lower value tasks. Global organizations use BuyerQuest to fundamentally transform their procurement experience and more efficiently manage their entire procure-to-pay process. Please visit www.BuyerQuest.com to learn more.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm that specializes in the procurement, fintech, and HR industries. Ardent advises clients and publishes research that helps business decision-makers understand industry best practices and how to improve performance. Ardent also publishes research that covers the technology landscape and helps professionals identify the best-fit solution or solutions for their specific budget and requirements. Ardent also hosts the CPO Rising Summit and multiple digital events each year. www.ArdentPartners.com

