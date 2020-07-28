/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruBridge Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed TruBridge's Accounts Receivable Management Service using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, the TruBridge Accounts Receivable Management Service (ARMS) has been awarded the "Peer Reviewed by HFMA®" designation. In conjunction with the cloud hosted TruBridge revenue cycle management product suite, and now the ARMS service, the majority of the TruBridge end-to-end revenue cycle management offering now has the "Peer Reviewed by HFMA®" designation.

TruBridge ARMS increases cash collections by an average of 13% and reduces accounts receivable days by 24% by leveraging a combination of expertly trained revenue cycle management specialists, the TruBridge revenue cycle management product suite, and industry standard billing and collections processes. The cost-effective design of the service helps deliver more cash more easily so healthcare organizations of all sizes can better serve their patients.

"Being awarded a second ‘Peer Reviewed by HFMA®’ designation is a very prestigious accomplishment. Our success in getting results is rooted in our commitment to provide best practice services that are customized to meet the unique needs of each client. I think this is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Fowler, president of TruBridge.

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We’re pleased to have TruBridge achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 56,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, a member of the CPSI family of companies, provides business, consulting, and an end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution. With our arsenal of RCM offerings that include a HFMA Peer Reviewed® product and an HFMA Peer Reviewed® complete outsourcing service, TruBridge helps hospitals, physician clinics, and skilled nursing organizations of all sizes become more efficient at serving their communities. For further information visit www.trubridge.com.

Karen Thomas Healthcare Financial Management Association 708-492-3377 kthomas@hfma.org Tracey Schroeder HELP Financial 612-787-3125 tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com