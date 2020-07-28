CreditXpert Inc. Announces Team Expansion to Optimize Customer Experience and Daily Operations

New hires include agile business analyst and deployment and QA specialist

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditXpert Inc., the leading credit analysis solutions provider for mortgage professionals, today announced the addition of two team members to the company: Frederic Rey as agile business analyst and Andy Williams as deployment and QA specialist.

“We’re excited to continue growing our team with top talent, especially as CreditXpert celebrates its 20th anniversary this year,” said Dave Chung, co-founder and managing director of CreditXpert Inc. “Each new team member brings years of unique experience to support the development of innovative solutions mortgage industry professionals need to get the best loans for their clients.”

Rey, who joined the product development team, has a background in IT and developed and managed projects for companies in and out of the technology industry for 10 years. His main areas of focus are systems delivery and agile coaching, working to bridge the gap between information technology and using analytics to evaluate processes. Rey is responsible for helping to identify and prioritize technical and functional requirements for new products as well as evaluating and optimizing the systems, tools and methodologies CreditXpert uses to develop software. He will graduate from Virginia Tech with a master’s degree in information technology in December.

As deployment and QA specialist, Williams applies his two decades of systems administration and support experience toward deploying new CreditXpert tools and enhanced features for current solutions. He is currently working on a large company initiative to migrate CreditXpert software to cloud-based hosting, which will streamline delivery. Williams works closely with the internal software engineers to ensure the company is fully supporting clients as products are deployed with attention to quality and performance. He most recently worked at Philips as a technical consultant for over 15 years, managing implementation of the company’s software solutions. Williams earned his bachelor’s degree in information systems management from University of Maryland Global Campus.

“At CreditXpert, we constantly aim higher to ensure mortgage loan originators have the best tools to help more Americans achieve the dream of homeownership,” continued Chung. “We attract top talent to our close-knit organization by giving everyone the autonomy, support and flexibility they need to create balance in their lives and a positive impact on the world around them. Frederic and Andy bolster our amazing team, helping us grow stronger as we conquer each goal for our customers and MLOs.”

About CreditXpert Inc.

CreditXpert Inc. is the pioneer and premier provider of highly personalized credit analysis and optimization solutions used by lending professionals to close more high-quality loans. Available through our distribution partners, our software is used by at least half of the top 10 mortgage originators and, on average, on nearly one million credit reports each month. We are dedicated to empowering mortgage professionals with effective yet simple-to-use tools and education. Our proprietary technology uses artificial intelligence and other sophisticated analytical methods to provide data-driven insights that eliminate guesswork, simplify processes and help to strengthen client relationships and referral business. If your business buys credit reports, ask your credit report provider for CreditXpert®. Learn more at www.creditxpert.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Trapani

RoseComm

ltrapani@rosecomm.com

410-245-0094

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/817dd20b-2201-4fc3-825a-e700a2fb5791

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c3f9b87-1699-4035-aafc-3173f604cd43