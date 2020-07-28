Sensi Brands Inc. Receives Health Canada Sales License, Makes another Veteran Appointment, and Announces Launch of New Pre-Roll Brand “Station House”.

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensi Brands Inc. (“Sensi Brands” or “SBI”), a cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company, is pleased to announce it has received its recreational sales license from Health Canada. The license allows the company to execute on its CPG strategy of bringing high-quality, strategically segmented consumer brands to market and provide third-party processing and co-packing services on behalf of white-label partners.

“This is an important and significant milestone for us completing another licensing certification required to execute our business strategy and our CPG line of business,” said Tony Giorgi, CEO of Sensi Brands. “We’re excited to launch Station House, the first of many new and innovative high-quality brands we will be introducing to the adult-use market. Our in-house technology, automation and marketing capabilities allow us to be nimble and launch products and formats that are responsive to the underserved market segments very quickly.”

To help develop its brand portfolio, Sensi Brands tapped into another cannabis-industry veteran, Tony Kwon, to lead its marketing department as a Senior Consultant. Prior to joining the Sensi Brands team, Kwon oversaw the strategy and launch of RIFF at Aphria, before departing to consult with start-ups in the “Cannabis 2.0” space. He will oversee the brand strategy behind SBI’s recreational portfolio and build out a team to support the brands’ growth.

With the company clearing the path with its sales authority, it also announced its first brand designed for the adult-use market, “Station House”. Station House will provide quality pre-rolls made with whole flower cannabis at everyday prices for mainstream consumers. The brand looks to set itself apart through its pack-sizes, quality flower and competitive pricing.

“We’re seeing a growth in the pre-roll segment and in value-driven formats – Station House delivers on both,” said Kwon, “The name is a nod to St. Thomas, Ontario where the product is cultivated and produced and the brand will offer high value THC pre-rolls at everyday prices for both the value-seeking and social smoker.

Station House will be available in larger pre-roll configurations than currently available including 6, 12, 18, and 24-packs. All cultivation, processing, production and packaging will be conducted in SBI’s licensed state-of-the-art St. Thomas facilities, leveraging the most advanced processing and pre-rolling equipment available in the market today.

About Sensi Brands Inc

Sensi Brands Inc. (SBI) is a Canadian licensed cannabis cultivation and consumer packaged goods company producing and distributing a broad range of quality cannabis products and services. Led by an experienced and successful management team, SBI operates four lines of business servicing the domestic and global cannabis industry including: wholesale product distribution, automated processing and co-packaging services, a consumer brands portfolio, and a full-service cannabis medical clinic.

For more information please go to: sensibrands.ca and stationhouse.ca

Aubin Havill Sensi Brands Inc. +1 289 768 3058 aubin@sensibrands.ca