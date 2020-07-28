Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ClearOne Taps Craig Paller for Senior Director for Sales Development

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, continues its focus on consultative sales for partners across all verticals with the appointment of AV industry expert, Craig Paller as Senior Director for Sales Development.

“ClearOne has always worked closely with partners to keep the sales organization close to the pulse of the industry and providing that high-engagement our customers expect,” said ClearOne President and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “Craig Paller fills a new position in our organization to engage even further with new verticals and new influencers– with the ClearOne mantra of approachability and support.”

Paller will be dedicated to seeking out new partnerships and creating further inroads for ClearOne to support a wider variety of partners and end-users. His development of sales opportunities is a collaborative effort with internal sales resources and executive leadership.

Craig Paller joins ClearOne with over 20-years of professional audiovisual experience. He has held leadership positions with Harman Professional, Listen Technologies, and Shure, Inc., and most recently served as GM, Americas and Global Business Development for Music Tribe.  

“My background in sales, marketing and key customer development are crucial to expanding existing relationships while finding new areas of growth.” Paller states. "ClearOne has a great heritage, a wide portfolio and a fantastic solutions roadmap. I’m very excited to be part of this team, and I look forward to maximizing new opportunities for ClearOne.”    

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Contact: 
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
+1 212 481 3456 x16
bob@griffin360.com

