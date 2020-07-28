Minerals Technologies Publishes 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Details Progress Advancing Long-Term Environmental Targets

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) ("MTI" or "the Company") has published its 12th annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which provides a comprehensive summary of the Company's efforts to further integrate sustainability across all facets of its business. This report details MTI's progress in its first year since implementing environmental reduction targets in six focus areas. It also outlines MTI's continuous improvement in other key topics, including health and safety, new product development, mining and land reclamation, supply chain management, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, community outreach, and ethics and compliance.



Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Technologies, said, “Sustainability is core to who we are and the foundation of how we operate our company. This year’s report highlights MTI’s considerable progress to more closely embed and align our sustainability practices with our business strategy and goals.”

Mr. Dietrich continued, “Last year, we took steps to further advance our sustainability initiatives by establishing 2025 environmental reduction targets in six focus areas. We have made significant progress in our first year — from identifying our highest-priority activities to engaging employees across our company to adopt a more energy-efficient and resource conservation mindset. We are on track to meet or exceed our reduction targets and have implemented several projects that will improve performance in the years ahead. We are committed to the principles of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to provide regular, reliable, and transparent reporting on our sustainability performance, and continue to look for ways to elevate our sustainability practices and disclosures to better meet the needs of our stakeholders.”

MTI’s environmental goals are in the following categories, and this year’s reports details the Company’s progress and specific initiatives in place to meet or exceed these goals:

Direct greenhouse gas emissions

Indirect greenhouse gas emissions (purchased electricity)

Water used

Wastewater discharge

Landfill waste

Airborne pollutants

To learn more about MTI’s sustainability strategy, initiatives, and performance, the full 2019 report can be accessed here.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.8 billion in 2019. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com . (MTI-G)

Investor Contact:

Erik Aldag, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:

Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840