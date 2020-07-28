Identiv Launches Frictionless uTrust UHF Credentials for Touchless, Long-Distance Physical Access Control

Ultra High-Frequency Technology Supports Highly Hygienic Access for Hospitals, Schools, Government, and Commercial Customers

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced the launch of its frictionless, batteryless uTrust UHF Credentials that work with identification applications that require long-distance reading. Ultra high-frequency (UHF) technology is ideal for parking lot access and gate control, door entry in hospitals or gated communities, logistics, object and people tracking in emergency situations, real-time locationing, cafeteria access, and any hands-free environment, including medical or care facilities, club and resort membership, sport facilities, and universities. The credentials can be read through badge holders, handbags, pockets, and backpacks, supporting touch-free, highly hygienic physical access control.



“For today’s most critical pandemic-era environments, Identiv is focused on providing solutions that support the safest, most hygienic physical access control,” said Stephane Ardiley, Director, Product Management. “Our new uTrust UHF Credentials harness ultra high-frequency technology for long-read applications — meaning your access card never has to leave your pocket as you enter gates, buildings, or controlled areas in schools, hospitals, or other hands-free locations. Beyond access control, uTrust UHF Credentials can be utilized in emergency situations or in the medical field for real-time people and object tracking.”

Identiv’s uTrust UHF Credentials provide multiple options for durable, interoperable radio frequency identification (RFID) cards. UHF technology (operating in the 860 - 960 MHz frequency range) delivers outstanding performance for long-distance, multiple, reliable readings of credentials, including cards and tags. Leveraging the short wavelength of UHF technology, they are the ideal solution for reading people or items from a significant distance (i.e., more than 18 – 21 feet).

uTrust UHF Credentials can keep track of people to increase personal safety and facility security, capture guest/visitor data, and can support 125 KHz low frequency (LF) and/or 13.56 MHz high frequency (HF) interfaces. The credentials are EPC Class-1 Generation-2, ISO/IEC 18000-63:2013, and RAIN UHF RFID-compliant and are compatible with a huge selection of second-generation UHF readers available on the market today, including handheld, stationary, or desktop readers.

Offered in regular credit card plastic format (CR80) for corporate or government personnel, uTrust UHF Credentials are available in two models: ISO PVC UHF LF Card and ISO PVC UHF DESFire EV2 2K Card.

Identiv’s cohesive collection of touchless solutions are focused on reopening public venues and workplaces as safely as possible. Identiv’s portfolio of credentials , ID cards, and smart cards are available in a variety of form factors for physical and logical access control, converged access solutions for building and computer access, transit payment, brand protection, time and attendance, cashless vending, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Solutions are available as single-technology, multi-technology, or credentials with a contact chip. To learn more, contact +1 888.809.8880 or sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .